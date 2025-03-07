Green Aegean Interconnector: Revival of Energy Link of Germany with Greece

Asignificant revival of the Green Aegean Interconnector, the ambitious energy link between Greece and Germany, appears to be underway following the German elections and the near-certain appointment of Christian Democrat Friedrich Merz as chancellor.

The Green Aegean Interconnector aims to transport surplus wind energy from the Aegean to Central Europe’s industrial hubs. According to sources, the project has re-emerged on Germany’s investment agenda, with Austrian construction giant Strabag leading the initiative on the German side.

German sources indicate that beyond Greece’s Independent Power Transmission Operator (IPTO), major Greek business groups are also likely to participate, having already engaged in preliminary discussions.

The mega-project was included in IPTO’s Preliminary Ten-Year Development Plan for 2025-2034 and has been mapped by ENTSO-E among Europe’s key electricity transmission projects for the next decade. The estimated budget stands at 8.1 billion euros, with completion targeted for late 2035.

Once the feasibility study is finalized, discussions with transmission system operators from Austria, Slovenia, and Germany will resume in 2025 to determine the route options and finalize decisions.

The initial route has been set to pass through the Adriatic Sea, avoiding detours through the Western Balkans or Croatia. From Slovenia, the interconnector will extend northward to Austria before reaching Germany and its industrial hub in Munich.

However, this does not rule out the possibility of smaller connections being developed along the way to integrate other Balkan markets. Notably, Croatia’s transmission system operator (HOPS) has recently initiated discussions with IPTO and other regional counterparts about the possibility of joining the project.

Meanwhile, on the Greek side, Grant Thornton is conducting a preliminary feasibility study on behalf of IPTO to assess the viability of the Greece-Germany interconnection.