Παρασκευή 07 Μαρτίου 2025
weather-icon 21o
Stream
Σημαντική είδηση
07.03.2025 | 13:39
O ΕΦΕΤ ανακαλεί τυρί λόγω λιστέριας
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
# ΠΡΟΤΑΣΗ ΔΥΣΠΙΣΤΙΑΣ
# ΝΤΟΝΑΛΝΤ ΤΡΑΜΠ
# ΕΡΝΤΟΓΑΝ
# ΓΕΡΜΑΝΙΑ ΕΚΛΟΓΕΣ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
# ΚΛΙΜΑΤΙΚΗ ΚΡΙΣΗ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# ΕΝΔΟΟΙΚΟΓΕΝΕΙΑΚΗ ΒΙΑ
# COOKING
# VITA
Green Aegean Interconnector: Revival of Energy Link of Germany with Greece
English edition 07 Μαρτίου 2025 | 12:24

Green Aegean Interconnector: Revival of Energy Link of Germany with Greece

The estimated budget stands at 8.1 billion euros, with completion targeted for late 2035.

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
Βιολογική ηλικία: Αυξημένος ο κίνδυνος πολλών σοβαρών ασθενειών αν έστω και 1 όργανο γερνά πρόωρα

Βιολογική ηλικία: Αυξημένος ο κίνδυνος πολλών σοβαρών ασθενειών αν έστω και 1 όργανο γερνά πρόωρα

Spotlight

Asignificant revival of the Green Aegean Interconnector, the ambitious energy link between Greece and Germany, appears to be underway following the German elections and the near-certain appointment of Christian Democrat Friedrich Merz as chancellor.

The Green Aegean Interconnector aims to transport surplus wind energy from the Aegean to Central Europe’s industrial hubs. According to sources, the project has re-emerged on Germany’s investment agenda, with Austrian construction giant Strabag leading the initiative on the German side.

German sources indicate that beyond Greece’s Independent Power Transmission Operator (IPTO), major Greek business groups are also likely to participate, having already engaged in preliminary discussions.

The mega-project was included in IPTO’s Preliminary Ten-Year Development Plan for 2025-2034 and has been mapped by ENTSO-E among Europe’s key electricity transmission projects for the next decade. The estimated budget stands at 8.1 billion euros, with completion targeted for late 2035.

Once the feasibility study is finalized, discussions with transmission system operators from Austria, Slovenia, and Germany will resume in 2025 to determine the route options and finalize decisions.

The initial route has been set to pass through the Adriatic Sea, avoiding detours through the Western Balkans or Croatia. From Slovenia, the interconnector will extend northward to Austria before reaching Germany and its industrial hub in Munich.

However, this does not rule out the possibility of smaller connections being developed along the way to integrate other Balkan markets. Notably, Croatia’s transmission system operator (HOPS) has recently initiated discussions with IPTO and other regional counterparts about the possibility of joining the project.

Meanwhile, on the Greek side, Grant Thornton is conducting a preliminary feasibility study on behalf of IPTO to assess the viability of the Greece-Germany interconnection.

Source: Tovima.com

Ειδήσεις Σήμερα: Headlines
Οικονομία
ΑΕΠ: «Έκλεισε» στο 2,3% το 2024 – Με ρυθμό 2,6% «έτρεξε» το τέταρτο τρίμηνο

ΑΕΠ: «Έκλεισε» στο 2,3% το 2024 – Με ρυθμό 2,6% «έτρεξε» το τέταρτο τρίμηνο

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr

Βιολογική ηλικία: Αυξημένος ο κίνδυνος πολλών σοβαρών ασθενειών αν έστω και 1 όργανο γερνά πρόωρα

Βιολογική ηλικία: Αυξημένος ο κίνδυνος πολλών σοβαρών ασθενειών αν έστω και 1 όργανο γερνά πρόωρα

Ναυτιλία
CMA CGM: Θα επενδύσει 20 δισ. δολ. στις ΗΠΑ σε νέους τερματικούς σταθμούς 

CMA CGM: Θα επενδύσει 20 δισ. δολ. στις ΗΠΑ σε νέους τερματικούς σταθμούς 

inWellness
inTown
sp_banner_Desk
English edition
inStream
Συντάξεις: Πότε θα καταβληθούν για τον Απρίλιο – Οι ημερομηνίες πληρωμών
Δείτε αναλυτικά 07.03.25

Πότε θα καταβληθούν οι συντάξεις για τον Απρίλιο - Οι ημερομηνίες πληρωμών

Τα χρήματα θα πιστωθούν στους λογαριασμούς των δικαιούχων το απόγευμα της προηγουμένης - Οι ημερομηνίες πληρωμής ακολουθούν τον κανόνα του διαχωρισμού μεταξύ Μισθωτών και Μη Μισθωτών

Σύνταξη
Τρώνε τα φελιζόλ συσκευασίας: Το νέο trend του TikTok είναι κάτι παραπάνω από επικίνδυνο
Α καλά 07.03.25

Τρώνε τα φελιζόλ συσκευασίας: Το νέο trend του TikTok είναι κάτι παραπάνω από επικίνδυνο

Εκεί που νομίζαμε ότι δεν μπορεί πλέον τίποτα να μας προκαλέσει έκπληξη στον κόσμο του TikTok, ένα νέο trend ήρθε να μας επιβεβαιώσει πως στον κόσμο των challenges καλύτερα να μην ελπίζουμε.

Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Γερμανία: Απεργία στα αεροδρόμια στις 10 Μαρτίου – Χιλιάδες επιβάτες θα επηρεαστούν
Λουκέτο 07.03.25

Απεργία στα αεροδρόμια της Γερμανίας στις 10 Μαρτίου - Χιλιάδες επιβάτες θα επηρεαστούν

Τα δύο πιο πολυσύχναστα αεροδρόμια στη Γερμανία, της Φρανκφούρτης και του Μονάχου, είχαν προγραμματίσει 2.000 πτήσεις - Προειδοποιήσεις για προβλήματα - Ποια άλλα αεροδρόμια θα επηρεαστούν

Σύνταξη
Κεφαλογιάννη: Δεν θα επιτρέψουμε να ανακόψει την πορεία της χώρας ο λαϊκισμός της αντιπολίτευσης
Βουλή 07.03.25

Κεφαλογιάννη: Δεν θα επιτρέψουμε να ανακόψει την πορεία της χώρας ο λαϊκισμός της αντιπολίτευσης

Η υπουργός Τουρισμού Όλγα Κεφαλογιάννη κατηγόρησε τους συνυπογράφοντες για «υποκρισία» και προσπάθεια «να κρύψουν την ανυπαρξία τους πίσω από μία εθνική τραγωδία»

Σύνταξη
Η χώρα ως λάφυρο και ο δούρειος ίππος του γαλάζιου επιτελικού κράτους
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 07.03.25

Η χώρα ως λάφυρο και ο δούρειος ίππος του γαλάζιου επιτελικού κράτους

Η δαιμονοποίηση του κράτους από πλευράς Μητσοτάκη για να αποφύγει τις τεράστιες ευθύνες του επιτελικού κράτους που ο ίδιος δημιούργησε. Οι τρανταχτές περιπτώσεις «αξιολόγησης» με έμφαση στην κομματική ταυτότητα.

Δημήτρης Τερζής
Δημήτρης Τερζής
Ημέρα της Γυναίκας: «Μάνα, σύζυγος, κόρη, αδερφή»
Woman 07.03.25

Ημέρα της Γυναίκας: «Μάνα, σύζυγος, κόρη, αδερφή»

Αν κάπου χωλαίνουμε είναι στα καθημερινά, στον σεξισμό της διπλανής πόρτας που δεν κάνει χάρη σε καμιά μας. Ο ρόλος της γυναίκας είναι πολυδιάστατος και στερείται αναγνώρισης ακόμα και σήμερα.

Αναστασία Γιάμαλη
Αναστασία Γιάμαλη
Must Read
Πέφτουν 1,2 δισ. στα τουριστικά, ποιοι είναι από πίσω, «μαύρος καπνός» για Elbisco, η εξίσωση του Μασούτη, άστραψε η ΕΛΕΤΑΕΝ, το παράδοξο των εκπτώσεων

Πέφτουν 1,2 δισ. στα τουριστικά, ποιοι είναι από πίσω, «μαύρος καπνός» για Elbisco, η εξίσωση του Μασούτη, άστραψε η ΕΛΕΤΑΕΝ, το παράδοξο των εκπτώσεων

«Ο καλύτερος τρόπος να αποχαιρετήσω το Εθνικό»

«Ο καλύτερος τρόπος να αποχαιρετήσω το Εθνικό»

«Κρατήστε τον Ιούνιο!»

«Κρατήστε τον Ιούνιο!»

Όταν οι πολιτικοί (της AfD) διαστρεβλώνουν τα στοιχεία

Όταν οι πολιτικοί (της AfD) διαστρεβλώνουν τα στοιχεία

Τα απαραίτητα για την εξόρμηση στα χιόνια

Τα απαραίτητα για την εξόρμηση στα χιόνια

Oscars 2025: Τα κοσμήματα και οι καρφίτσες που έκλεψαν τις εντυπώσεις στην τελετή απονομής

Oscars 2025: Τα κοσμήματα και οι καρφίτσες που έκλεψαν τις εντυπώσεις στην τελετή απονομής

Μάταιο το κυνήγι της ευτυχίας; Όχι αν γίνει σωστά, λέει έρευνα

Μάταιο το κυνήγι της ευτυχίας; Όχι αν γίνει σωστά, λέει έρευνα

Προσοχή στα παιδιά! Το επίμονο scrolling απειλεί την ψυχική υγεία

Προσοχή στα παιδιά! Το επίμονο scrolling απειλεί την ψυχική υγεία

Χάρης Τζωρτζάκης: «Η λογοκρισία έχει ριζώσει στην ελληνική κοινωνία»

Χάρης Τζωρτζάκης: «Η λογοκρισία έχει ριζώσει στην ελληνική κοινωνία»

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Παρασκευή 07 Μαρτίου 2025
Απόρρητο