Athens Hotel Prices See Hikes Amid Strong Demand

Hotels in Athens and across Greece are experiencing a surge in room prices compared to the same period last year, according to data from Trivago’s online booking index and the Institute for Tourism Research and Forecasts (ITEP). Increased demand, especially as Easter Sunday falls on April 20 for both Catholic and Orthodox celebrations this year, is driving prices slightly higher than in the previous year.

Trivago reports that the average hotel room price in Athens for February reached 123 euros, marking a 6.96% increase from the same month in 2024. However, prices remain stable compared to January 2025.

Athens Ranks Low in European Comparisons

Despite the increase, Athens continues to rank among the more affordable European cities, surpassing only Istanbul and Warsaw, where February’s average hotel rates stood at 105 euros and 103 euros, respectively. Istanbul saw a 7.14% rise in average prices from the previous year, while Warsaw recorded a 5.10% increase.

Across Greece, operational hotels reported an average double-room rate of 83 euros in January 2025, up 6.41% from 78 euros in January 2024, according to ITEP. The average occupancy rate, however, slightly declined from 41% last year to 40% this year.

Reykjavik Leads Price Surge in Europe

On a broader European scale, Reykjavik topped the price charts with an average February room rate of 274 euros, reflecting a 13.69% increase from January. Zurich, London, and Paris continue to hold high hotel prices at 255 euros, 229 euros, and 221 euros, respectively, with London and Paris recording increases of 2.23% and 0.45%, respectively.

Mixed Trends Across Major Cities

Barcelona’s hotel rates rose to 199 euros, marking a 5.85% increase from last year. In contrast, Amsterdam and Brussels saw slight decreases, with average prices dropping to 187 euros and 172 euros, respectively. Madrid registered a strong rise of 10.06%, reaching 186 euros, while Lisbon’s rates stand at 148 euros—still higher than Athens.

Average hotel prices in Berlin and Vienna reached 150 euros and 145 euros in February. Meanwhile, in Dublin hotel prices dropped to 171 euros.