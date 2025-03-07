Παρασκευή 07 Μαρτίου 2025
weather-icon 21o
Stream
Σημαντική είδηση
07.03.2025 | 18:45
Διαγράφεται ο Δημήτρης Κυριαζίδης από τη ΝΔ
Σημαντική είδηση
07.03.2025 | 00:00
Λήξη συναγερμού στην Καλλιθέα - Συνελήφθη ο άνδρας που απειλούσε με τσεκούρι
Σημαντική είδηση
07.03.2025 | 15:57
Φωτιά στο Κυριάκι Βοιωτίας - Μεγάλη κινητοποίηση της Πυροσβεστικής
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
# ΠΡΟΤΑΣΗ ΔΥΣΠΙΣΤΙΑΣ
# ΝΤΟΝΑΛΝΤ ΤΡΑΜΠ
# ΕΡΝΤΟΓΑΝ
# ΓΕΡΜΑΝΙΑ ΕΚΛΟΓΕΣ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
# ΚΛΙΜΑΤΙΚΗ ΚΡΙΣΗ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# ΕΝΔΟΟΙΚΟΓΕΝΕΙΑΚΗ ΒΙΑ
# COOKING
# VITA
Athens Hotel Prices See Hikes Amid Strong Demand
English edition 07 Μαρτίου 2025 | 17:46

Athens Hotel Prices See Hikes Amid Strong Demand

Trivago reports that the average hotel room price in Athens for February reached 123 euros, marking a 6.96% increase from the same month in 2024.

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
Βιολογική ηλικία: Αυξημένος ο κίνδυνος πολλών σοβαρών ασθενειών αν έστω και 1 όργανο γερνά πρόωρα

Βιολογική ηλικία: Αυξημένος ο κίνδυνος πολλών σοβαρών ασθενειών αν έστω και 1 όργανο γερνά πρόωρα

Spotlight

Hotels in Athens and across Greece are experiencing a surge in room prices compared to the same period last year, according to data from Trivago’s online booking index and the Institute for Tourism Research and Forecasts (ITEP). Increased demand, especially as Easter Sunday falls on April 20 for both Catholic and Orthodox celebrations this year, is driving prices slightly higher than in the previous year.

Trivago reports that the average hotel room price in Athens for February reached 123 euros, marking a 6.96% increase from the same month in 2024. However, prices remain stable compared to January 2025.

Athens Ranks Low in European Comparisons

Despite the increase, Athens continues to rank among the more affordable European cities, surpassing only Istanbul and Warsaw, where February’s average hotel rates stood at 105 euros and 103 euros, respectively. Istanbul saw a 7.14% rise in average prices from the previous year, while Warsaw recorded a 5.10% increase.

Across Greece, operational hotels reported an average double-room rate of 83 euros in January 2025, up 6.41% from 78 euros in January 2024, according to ITEP. The average occupancy rate, however, slightly declined from 41% last year to 40% this year.

Reykjavik Leads Price Surge in Europe

On a broader European scale, Reykjavik topped the price charts with an average February room rate of 274 euros, reflecting a 13.69% increase from January. Zurich, London, and Paris continue to hold high hotel prices at 255 euros, 229 euros, and 221 euros, respectively, with London and Paris recording increases of 2.23% and 0.45%, respectively.

Mixed Trends Across Major Cities

Barcelona’s hotel rates rose to 199 euros, marking a 5.85% increase from last year. In contrast, Amsterdam and Brussels saw slight decreases, with average prices dropping to 187 euros and 172 euros, respectively. Madrid registered a strong rise of 10.06%, reaching 186 euros, while Lisbon’s rates stand at 148 euros—still higher than Athens.

Average hotel prices in Berlin and Vienna reached 150 euros and 145 euros in February. Meanwhile, in Dublin hotel prices dropped to 171 euros.

Source: Tovima.com

Ειδήσεις Σήμερα: Headlines
Διεθνή
Ντόναλντ Τραμπ: Απειλεί τη Ρωσία με πρόσθετες κυρώσεις και σαρωτικούς δασμούς

Ντόναλντ Τραμπ: Απειλεί τη Ρωσία με πρόσθετες κυρώσεις και σαρωτικούς δασμούς

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr

Βιολογική ηλικία: Αυξημένος ο κίνδυνος πολλών σοβαρών ασθενειών αν έστω και 1 όργανο γερνά πρόωρα

Βιολογική ηλικία: Αυξημένος ο κίνδυνος πολλών σοβαρών ασθενειών αν έστω και 1 όργανο γερνά πρόωρα

Xρηματιστήριο Αθηνών
Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Άντεξε στην πίεση η αγορά – Επέστρεψε στις θετικές εβδομάδες

Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Άντεξε στην πίεση η αγορά – Επέστρεψε στις θετικές εβδομάδες

inWellness
inTown
sp_banner_Desk
English edition
inStream
Σερβία: Οι φοιτητές και οι πολίτες συσπειρώνονται για τη γενική απεργία για το Νόβι Σαντ
Τέμπη της Σερβίας 07.03.25

Οι φοιτητές και οι πολίτες συσπειρώνονται για τη γενική απεργία για το Νόβι Σαντ

Τα αιτήματα των φοιτητών στη Σερβία περιλαμβάνουν τη δημοσιοποίηση εγγράφων που σχετίζονται με την καταστροφή του σιδηροδρομικού σταθμού και τη λογοδοσία των υπευθύνων

Σύνταξη
Ισραήλ: Παραιτείται ο εκπρόσωπος των IDF Ντάνιελ Χαγκάρι
Κόσμος 07.03.25

Ισραήλ: Παραιτείται ο εκπρόσωπος των IDF Ντάνιελ Χαγκάρι

Ο εκπρόσωπος του στρατού του Ισραήλ, ένα από τα κύρια δημόσια πρόσωπα στον πόλεμο στη Γάζα που είχε δεχθεί επικρίσεις από τον υπουργό Άμυνας Κατς, θα παραιτηθεί από τη θέση του και θα αποστρατευθεί

Σύνταξη
Προκλητική επιστολή του ψευδοκράτους στον ΟΗΕ εναντίον Ελλάδας και Κυπριακής Δημοκρατίας
Μέσω Τουρκίας 07.03.25

Προκλητική επιστολή του ψευδοκράτους στον ΟΗΕ εναντίον Ελλάδας και Κυπριακής Δημοκρατίας

Το κατοχικό καθεστώς κατηγορεί την Ελλάδα και την Κύπρο στην επιστολή του στον ΟΗΕ, η οποία διαβιβάζεται από τον Τούρκο Μόνιμο Αντιπρόσωπο, για «παραβιάσεις του εθνικού εναέριου χώρου»

Αλεξάνδρα Φωτάκη
Αλεξάνδρα Φωτάκη
Διαγράφεται ο Δημήτρης Κυριαζίδης από τη ΝΔ μετά το χυδαίο σχόλιο για τη γυναίκα
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 07.03.25

Διαγράφεται ο Δημήτρης Κυριαζίδης από τη ΝΔ μετά το χυδαίο σχόλιο για τη γυναίκα

Τη διαγραφή του βουλευτή, Δημήτρη Κυριαζίδη ζητά ο Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης μετά το σεξιστικό σχόλιο στη Βουλή, προκαλώντας έντονες αντιδράσεις και με το θέμα να παίρνει μεγάλες διαστάσεις. Αναμένονται οι επίσημες ανακοινώσεις.

Σύνταξη
Χάος στη Βουλή: Ο Κυριαζίδης της ΝΔ είπε στη Κωνσταντοπούλου να πάει να κάνει παιδί – Άγριο άδειασμα από την κυβέρνηση
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 07.03.25

Χάος στη Βουλή: Ο Κυριαζίδης της ΝΔ είπε στη Κωνσταντοπούλου να πάει να κάνει παιδί – Άγριο άδειασμα από την κυβέρνηση

Μετά από την αντίδραση που προκάλεσαν οι δηλώσεις Κυριαζίδη, ο βουλευτής της ΝΔ αναγκάστηκε τελικά να ζητήσει συγνώμη.

Παναγιώτης Τζαννετάτος
Παναγιώτης Τζαννετάτος
Η κλασική αμερικανική ταινία που ο Στάνλεϊ Κιούμπρικ μισούσε από τα βάθη της καρδιάς του
Ανεπανάληπτος 07.03.25

Η κλασική αμερικανική ταινία που ο Στάνλεϊ Κιούμπρικ μισούσε από τα βάθη της καρδιάς του

Ο Στάνλεϊ Κιούμπρικ είχε μιλήσει με τα πιο εγκωμιαστικά λόγια για σκηνοθέτες όπως ο Φελίνι, ο Μπέργκμαν και ο Ντέιβιντ Λιν, αλλά όπως φαίνεται υπήρχε ένας του οποίου το έργο δεν ενέκρινε.

Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
Live: Νέο συλλαλητήριο για τα Τέμπη – «Να μην συγκαλυφθεί το έγκλημα»
Ελλάδα 07.03.25

Νέο συλλαλητήριο για τα Τέμπη - «Να μην συγκαλυφθεί το έγκλημα»

Νέο συλλαλητήριο από εργατικά κέντρα, ομοσπονδίες και συνδικάτα για τα Τέμπη πραγματοποιείται αυτή την ώρα ενώ είναι σε εξέλιξη η πρόταση δυσπιστίας κατά της κυβέρνησης στη Βουλή. Το in σας μεταφέρει τον παλμό των κινητοποιήσεων.

Ρεπορτάζ: Δημήτρης Πέρρος - Φωτογραφίες/Βίντεο: Δημήτρης Μιχαλάκης
Γιώργος Καρατζαφέρης: Διεγράφη από το ΛΑΟΣ – Η ανακοίνωση του κόμματος
Τι δήλωσε ο πρόεδρος 07.03.25

Διεγράφη από το ΛΑΟΣ ο Γιώργος Καρατζαφέρης - Η ανακοίνωση του κόμματος

Ο Γιώργος Καρατζαφέρης τάχθηκε υπέρ της κυβέρνησης και προσωπικά του Κυριάκου Μητσοτάκη και καταφέρθηκε απρεπώς κατά της Μαρίας Καρυστιανού και των συλλαλητηρίων για την εθνική τραγωδία των Τεμπών

Σύνταξη
H TP επαναπροσδιορίζει τι σημαίνει επιτυχία για τις σύγχρονες γυναίκες
Τα Νέα της Αγοράς 07.03.25

H TP επαναπροσδιορίζει τι σημαίνει επιτυχία για τις σύγχρονες γυναίκες

Η TP, με αφορμή την Παγκόσμια Ημέρα της Γυναίκας, αναδεικνύει τη δύναμη της επιλογής και της αυτοπραγμάτωσης. Μέσα από τη δράση ευαισθητοποίησης "Επαναπροσδιορίζοντας την Επιτυχία", φωτίζει ιστορίες γυναικών που αμφισβήτησαν τα στερεότυπα και καθόρισαν την επιτυχία με τους δικούς τους όρους.

Σύνταξη
Must Read
Πέφτουν 1,2 δισ. στα τουριστικά, ποιοι είναι από πίσω, «μαύρος καπνός» για Elbisco, η εξίσωση του Μασούτη, άστραψε η ΕΛΕΤΑΕΝ, το παράδοξο των εκπτώσεων

Πέφτουν 1,2 δισ. στα τουριστικά, ποιοι είναι από πίσω, «μαύρος καπνός» για Elbisco, η εξίσωση του Μασούτη, άστραψε η ΕΛΕΤΑΕΝ, το παράδοξο των εκπτώσεων

«Ο καλύτερος τρόπος να αποχαιρετήσω το Εθνικό»

«Ο καλύτερος τρόπος να αποχαιρετήσω το Εθνικό»

«Κρατήστε τον Ιούνιο!»

«Κρατήστε τον Ιούνιο!»

Όταν οι πολιτικοί (της AfD) διαστρεβλώνουν τα στοιχεία

Όταν οι πολιτικοί (της AfD) διαστρεβλώνουν τα στοιχεία

Τα απαραίτητα για την εξόρμηση στα χιόνια

Τα απαραίτητα για την εξόρμηση στα χιόνια

Oscars 2025: Τα κοσμήματα και οι καρφίτσες που έκλεψαν τις εντυπώσεις στην τελετή απονομής

Oscars 2025: Τα κοσμήματα και οι καρφίτσες που έκλεψαν τις εντυπώσεις στην τελετή απονομής

Μάταιο το κυνήγι της ευτυχίας; Όχι αν γίνει σωστά, λέει έρευνα

Μάταιο το κυνήγι της ευτυχίας; Όχι αν γίνει σωστά, λέει έρευνα

Προσοχή στα παιδιά! Το επίμονο scrolling απειλεί την ψυχική υγεία

Προσοχή στα παιδιά! Το επίμονο scrolling απειλεί την ψυχική υγεία

Χάρης Τζωρτζάκης: «Η λογοκρισία έχει ριζώσει στην ελληνική κοινωνία»

Χάρης Τζωρτζάκης: «Η λογοκρισία έχει ριζώσει στην ελληνική κοινωνία»

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Παρασκευή 07 Μαρτίου 2025
Απόρρητο