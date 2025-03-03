Δευτέρα 03 Μαρτίου 2025
Exquisite Bronze Griffin Head Repatriated
English edition 03 Μαρτίου 2025 | 12:09

Exquisite Bronze Griffin Head Repatriated

The artifact is one of the finest cast-bronze griffin heads in existence according to the Metropolitan Museum of Art

The latest high-profile repatriation of an ancient Greek artifact took place last week in New York City, with the Metropolitan Museum of Art returning an exquisite 7th-century BCE bronze griffin head to culture ministry officials from Greece.

The artifact is one of the finest cast-bronze griffin heads in existence, according to the Met, which acquired the piece in 1972 and had it prominently displayed at the entrance to its renowned Greco-Roman galleries since 1999.

According to a press release: “The Met and the Greek Ministry agreed to the return of the Griffin after careful review of records and letters determining that it could not have legitimately left the Archaeological Museum of Olympia (in the 1930s). The Met will return the Griffin to Greece and is looking forward to displaying it on loan by Greece to The Met for a planned special exhibition in 2026.”

Greek Culture Minister Lina Mendoni with the CEO and Director of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City Max Hollein.

Interestingly, the artifact’s journey from obscurity in pre-war southern Greece to New York City is also recounted.

Specifically, the bronze object was recovered from the bed of Olympia’s shallow Kladeos River in 1914 by the then curator of the nearby archaeological museum. It then remained in the museum library, without being inventoried or researched, until it disappeared in the 1930s.

Subsequently, an American visitor to Athens purchased it from an antiques dealer in Athens in 1936, then sold it in turn to the collector Walter C. Baker in 1948. It was the latter’s estate that bequeathed the griffin to the Met in 1972.

The Greek delegation presented with the artifact was headed by Culture Minister Lina Mendoni.

Source: Tovima.com

Vita.gr

