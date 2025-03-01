Σάββατο 01 Μαρτίου 2025
01.03.2025
Θανατηφόρο τροχαίο στους Άγιους Ανάργυρους
Inflation in Greece at 2.5% in 2025: Bank of Greece
English edition 01 Μαρτίου 2025

Inflation in Greece at 2.5% in 2025: Bank of Greece

Between 2025 and 2026, Greece’s economy is expected to grow by 2.5% and 2.3%, respectively—significantly outpacing the average growth rate of the eurozone

Inflation in Greece will settle at 2.5% in 2025, and stand slightly over 2% in 2026, according to a projection by the Bank of Greece (BoG). The report estimates the cost of living will record an uptick to 2.5% in 2027.

As per the BoG report, inflation in Greece measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) is expected to gradually decline, approaching 2% by the end of 2026, although it will remain slightly above that level. However, a temporary increase to 2.5% is anticipated in 2027 due to the implementation of the ETS2 carbon trading system in the energy sector. Core inflation is projected to drop to 2.2% by 2027, mainly driven by declining inflation in industrial goods (excluding energy) and, to a lesser extent, in services.

Between 2025 and 2026, Greece’s economy is expected to grow by 2.5% and 2.3%, respectively—significantly outpacing the average growth rate of the eurozone.

Key drivers of economic activity will continue to be investment spending, supported by EU funds, and private consumption, which benefits from rising real disposable income. This increase is fueled by ongoing employment growth, higher wages amid a still-tight labor market, minimum wage hikes, and lower inflation.

Total exports of goods and services are projected to continue rising at an average annual rate of 3.8% during the 2025-2026 period.

However, the contribution of the external sector to GDP is expected to be negative in the coming years due to strong investment activity, which is anticipated to drive an increase in imports.

Source: Tovima.com

Xρηματιστήριο Αθηνών
Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Άντεξαν οι στηρίξεις παρά τη διόρθωση – Ποιες μετοχές ξεχώρισαν τον Φεβρουάριο 

Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Άντεξαν οι στηρίξεις παρά τη διόρθωση – Ποιες μετοχές ξεχώρισαν τον Φεβρουάριο 

Κατασκευές
ΒΟΑΚ: Κατακυρώνεται στη ΓΕΚ ΤΕΡΝΑ το τμήμα Χανιά – Ηράκλειο

ΒΟΑΚ: Κατακυρώνεται στη ΓΕΚ ΤΕΡΝΑ το τμήμα Χανιά – Ηράκλειο

Affirmation 28.02.25

Κουίζ: Αυτή είναι η φράση που θέλεις να ακούς το πρωί

Κάθε πρωί που ξυπνάμε βρισκόμαστε ήδη μπροστά σε ένα γεμάτο πρόγραμμα που μπορεί να μας εξαντλήσει με το «καλημέρα». Ωστόσο, μια φράση, ίσως να είναι αρκετή για να μας δώσει δύναμη. Ποια είναι η σωστή όμως;

English edition
Study: Greek Economy Outpaces Eurozone Average
English edition 26.02.25

Study: Greek Economy Outpaces Eurozone Average

Greece’s economic model is now more export- and investment-oriented, relying less on consumption and displaying fewer imbalances compared to the past.

Σύνταξη
A Great European Leader: Edi Rama, The Big Picture
English edition 24.02.25

A Great European Leader: Edi Rama, The Big Picture

The Albanian Prime Minister discusses the leaders of other European states, the US, Russia and beyond. What did he have to say about the Exclusive Economic Zone with Greece?

Σύνταξη
Τσουκαλάς: Το ΠΑΣΟΚ θα καταθέσει ολοκληρωμένη πρόταση για την ασφάλεια στον σιδηρόδρομο
Τέμπη 01.03.25

Τσουκαλάς: Το ΠΑΣΟΚ θα καταθέσει ολοκληρωμένη πρόταση για την ασφάλεια στον σιδηρόδρομο

«Κάθε βουλευτής θα αναμετρηθεί με τη συνείδησή του και την ιστορικότητα των στιγμών», υπογράμμισε για την πρόταση δυσπιστίας ο εκπρόσωπος Τύπου του ΠΑΣΟΚ - ΚΙΝΑΛ Κώστας Τσουκαλάς

Σύνταξη
Τέμπη: «Χάος» στον ελληνικό σιδηρόδρομο – Οι ευθύνες για τα Τέμπη σύμφωνα με το πόρισμα του ΕΟΔΑΣΑΑΜ
Τραγικές ελλείψεις 01.03.25

«Χάος» στον ελληνικό σιδηρόδρομο - Το πόρισμα του ΕΟΔΑΣΑΑΜ και οι ευθύνες για τα Τέμπη

Ανεκπαίδευτο προσωπικό, απουσία τηλεδιοίκησης και ανεξέλεγκτες ταχύτητες από τα τρένα - Στο πόρισμα του ΕΟΔΑΣΑΑΜ για τα Τέμπη υπογραμμίζονται οι παραλείψεις ΟΣΕ, Hellenic Train, ΡΑΣ και κυβερνήσεων

Γιάννης Αγουρίδης
Γιάννης Αγουρίδης
Θεοδωρικάκος: Το χθεσινό μήνυμα είναι ξεκάθαρο – «Αλήθεια, δικαιοσύνη και ποτέ ξανά»
Τέμπη 01.03.25

Θεοδωρικάκος: Το χθεσινό μήνυμα είναι ξεκάθαρο – «Αλήθεια, δικαιοσύνη και ποτέ ξανά»

«Ταυτιζόμαστε ανθρώπινα, κοινωνικά, ηθικά και πολιτικά με αυτό το αίτημα και ταυτιζόμαστε συνολικά η κυβέρνηση με το αίτημα για αλήθεια και δικαιοσύνη», είπε ο υπ. Ανάπτυξης Τάκης Θεοδωρικάκος

Σύνταξη
ΟΠΕΚΑ – Ελάχιστο Εγγυημένο Εισόδημα: Το πρόβλημα καταβολής οφείλεται στο διατραπεζικό σύστημα – Πότε θα πληρωθεί
ΟΠΕΚΑ 01.03.25

Το πρόβλημα καταβολής του Ελάχιστου Εγγυημένου Εισοδήματος οφείλεται στο διατραπεζικό σύστημα - Πότε θα πληρωθεί

«Η εμπλοκή προέκυψε λόγω τεχνικού προβλήματος στο διατραπεζικό σύστημα συναλλαγών ΔΙΑΣ και δεν συνιστά υπαιτιότητα του Οργανισμού», υπογραμμίζει ο ΟΠΕΚΑ

Σύνταξη
ΗΠΑ: Ένοχος για έγκλημα μίσους άνδρας στο Ιλινόις που σκότωσε 6χρονο Παλαιστίνιο
Αντιμέτωπος με ισόβια 01.03.25

Ένοχος για έγκλημα μίσους άνδρας στο Ιλινόις που σκότωσε 6χρονο Παλαιστίνιο

Ο 73χρονος Τζόζεφ Τσούμπα, που είναι αντιμέτωπος με ισόβια, είχε μαχαιρώσει 26 φορές το μικρό αγόρι και 12 φορές τη μητέρα του, λίγες μέρες μετά την επίθεση της Χαμάς στο Ισραήλ το 2023

Σύνταξη
