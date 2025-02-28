Shipping Community Calls for Clear Policies to Fully Exploit LNG as a Fuel

The Methane Abatement in Maritime Innovation Initiative (MAMII) is calling for measures to ensure that Europe emerges as a global leader in “clean shipping” while at the same time boosting economic growth, within the framework of and on the occasion of the publication by the European Commission of the EU’s “Clean Industrial Deal”, which it praised.

In an open letter, the MAMII initiative calls on the EU to “implement clear regulations and ramp up investment in methane-cutting technologies”, while noting that “liquified natural gas (LNG) is the main source of methane as a fuel, with a strong potential future for bio-menthane and e-methane.”

Maritime leaders also stressed that “…while LNG is seen as an important pathway in shipping’s decarbonisation drive, unregulated methane emissions threaten to undermine its climate benefits.”

As such, MAMII calls on the EU to lead in regulating and investing in methane abatement.

The open letter advocates clear policies, incentives, and penalties to cut emissions, and highlights what it calls Europe’s chance to drive innovation and boost economic growth.

The open letter reads:

“As the European Union prepares to unveil its Clean Industrial Deal on February 26, the Methane Abatement in Maritime Innovation Initiative (MAMII) has issued an open letter urging the EU to implement clear regulations and ramp up investment in methane-cutting technologies.

“MAMII argues these measures could position Europe as a global leader in clean shipping while boosting economic growth.

“Today, liquefied natural gas (LNG) is the main source of methane as a fuel, with a strong potential future for bio-menthane and e-methane. While LNG is seen as an important pathway in shipping’s decarbonisation drive, unregulated methane emissions threaten to undermine its climate benefits.

“MAMII warns that without immediate action, Europe risks falling behind in developing bio-methane and e-methane – two cleaner alternatives that could leverage existing ship engines and port infrastructure.

MAMII’s call to action focuses on two key areas:

Clear regulations:

The EU should set rules that drive methane reductions through both incentives and penalties. Incentives should support investment in low-methane engines and proven mitigation technologies, accounting for differences in machinery efficiency.

Not all methane is equal – its carbon footprint depends on its source. Suppliers that cut, measure, and report emissions should be rewarded, with regulators adjusting default values to reflect real improvements.

Investment:

Europe can lead in methane abatement and measurement technology, benefiting both industry and climate goals. EU funding should focus on scaling and commercializing these solutions.”

In a statement, Panos Mitrou, Chair of MAMII, underlined that: “The EU has a real chance to shape the future of clean shipping. With the right policies and investment, Europe can cut methane emissions, develop new fuel markets, and create jobs in a growing industry. But if we delay, we risk falling behind as others set the standards and reap the benefits.”

Launched in September 2022 by Safetytech Accelerator, MAMII brings together shipping giants, technology firms, and energy companies to advance methane measurement and mitigation. The initiative now includes more than 20 leading shipping and energy companies as anchor partners and a tech ecosystem of over 100 firms, with over half based in the EU.

Through pilot programs, MAMII facilitates collaboration between shipowners, operators, and technology companies to drive the adoption of effective solutions.