PM Mitsotakis Congratulates Friedrich Merz as Germany’s Next Chancellor

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis extended his congratulations to Germany’s center-right CDU/CSU leader, Friedrich Merz, following his electoral success.

In a post on his personal account on X, Mitsotakis hailed the victory as a significant moment for their political family, Germany, and Europe as a whole.

“A decisive victory for our political family, for Germany, and for Europe. Congratulations, Friedrich Merz,” the Greek leader wrote.

He further expressed confidence in Merz’s political future, stating, “One thing is clear: you will be Germany’s next chancellor.”

Given that both New Democracy and CDU/SCU are members of the center-right European People’s Party, the largest political party in Europe, Mitsotakis looks forward to close cooperation with the new chancellor.

Merz is on track to become Germany’s next chancellor after his conservative CDU/CSU bloc clinched victory in Sunday’s national election. At 69, and with no prior government experience, he now faces the daunting task of bringing together a deeply polarized nation.

The Christian Democratic Union (CDU/CSU) secured 28.52% of the vote (208 seats) and is expected to form a government in coalition with the Social Democrats (SPD), who won 16.41% (120 seats). As reported, a collaboration with the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), which came second with 20.8% (152 seats), has been ruled out.

Athens is particularly interested in the policies the new German government will pursue on migration, as they will have a direct impact on Greece.

Source: Tovima.com