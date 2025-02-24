Δευτέρα 24 Φεβρουαρίου 2025
24.02.2025 | 14:01
Νέος σεισμός 4,4 Ρίχτερ στις Κυκλάδες
Greek Tourism Ministry Launches 'Tourism for All 2025' to Boost Sustainable Travel

Through the “Tourism for All 2025” program, eligible individuals can receive a virtual digital debit card, which can be used for accommodation at any hotel or lodging across Greece.

The Greek Tourism Ministry’s upgraded program “Tourism for All 2025”, aiming to promote sustainable tourism, support local economies, and extend the travel season premieres on Monday, February 2025. The platform for submitting applications for the “Tourism for All 2025” program will be available to citizens today at 2:00 pm.

Applications can be submitted either directly via the online application on the Unified Digital Portal of the Public Administration (https://vouchers.gov.gr/tourism4all) or through local Citizens’ Service Centers until Monday, March 10, 2025.

The initiative, launched by the tourism ministry is part of the broader governmental strategy to support Greek households and businesses in response to the global inflation crisis.

Through the “Tourism for All 2025” program, eligible individuals can receive a virtual digital debit card, which can be used for accommodation at any hotel or lodging across Greece.

This program is an upgraded digital version of the “Tourism for All 2024” initiative, offering increased amounts of financial assistance for card use during the off-peak tourist season (from the card issuance date until April 30, 2025, and from October 1, 2025, until December 31, 2025).

For the upcoming summer tourist peak, recipients will receive a financial benefit of 200 euros per person, or 300 euros during the off-peak season.

Individuals with disabilities (67% and above) and those with children with disabilities (67% and above) are eligible for even higher amounts, with support ranging from 300 euros during the peak season to 600 euros during the off-peak period.

Moreover, the digital card offers a seamless payment process, allowing recipients to make contactless payments and redeem the amount at any accommodation provider throughout Greece, without geographic restrictions.

This feature eliminates delays and bureaucratic hurdles, ensuring immediate reimbursement to providers. The funds can be used in full or in installments until December 31, 2025, providing flexibility for vacations outside the peak tourist season.

Source: Tovima.com

