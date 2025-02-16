Κυριακή 16 Φεβρουαρίου 2025
Σημαντική είδηση
16.02.2025 | 11:39
Τζιπ ξήλωσε κολόνα και προσέκρουσε σε μίνι μάρκετ στη Νέα Πεντέλη - 4 τραυματίες
Tourism Strong in Greece Despite Santorini Earthquakes
16 Φεβρουαρίου 2025 | 12:54

Tourism Strong in Greece Despite Santorini Earthquakes

Market experts note that international bookings historically slowed down during the period of the Santorini earthquakes but tend to pick up again after the Berlin International Tourism Fair

Spotlight

Greek tourism remains largely unaffected by the Santorini earthquakes, as bookings by foreign tourists for all popular Greek destinations rose approximately 5% compared to the same period last year.

However, in Santorini, new bookings have noticeably declined in recent days. During a recent board meeting of the Greek Tourism Confederation (SETE), attended by Antonis Pagonis, president of the Santorini Hoteliers Association, it was revealed that cancellations are slightly higher than usual for this time of year.

Market experts note that international bookings historically slowed down during the period of the Santorini earthquakes but tend to pick up again after the Berlin International Tourism Fair (ITB).

Despite concerns, tourism industry leaders agree that 2025 is expected to be another strong year for Greek tourism. Even Alexandros Vasilikos, the typically cautious president of the Hellenic Chamber of Hotels, recently stated that demand for Greece remains strong.

Optimism also comes from the Institute of the Greek Tourism Confederation (INSETE), which in a recent report on Greece’s key tourism markets, predicted further growth in arrivals and tourism revenue in 2025. This growth is expected to be fueled by the continuous expansion and improvement of Greece’s tourism services.

These expectations are even more promising if forecasts for a recovery in the European economy and the avoidance of a global recession — as projected by the IMF, the European Commission, and INSETE — are realized.

This positive outlook is also reflected by TUI, the leading tour operator, which ranks Greece among the top three most popular holiday destinations for the summer of 2025.

According to TUI, the most sought-after destinations for its customers this summer are once again Spain, Greece, and Turkey. “People continue to prioritize their holidays even during times of change and despite the challenging economic environment in Europe across almost all sectors,” said TUI Group CEO Sebastian Ebel during the presentation of the company’s first-quarter financial results.

Source: Tovima.com

