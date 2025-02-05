Τετάρτη 05 Φεβρουαρίου 2025
weather-icon 21o
Stream
Σημαντική είδηση:
05.02.2025 | 12:22
Πυροβολισμοί στο μετρό των Βρυξελλών - Ανθρωποκυνηγητό για ενόπλους με καλάσνικοφ
Σημαντική είδηση:
05.02.2025 | 11:55
Συνάντηση Μητσοτάκη – Ερντογάν τον Απρίλιο
# ΣΑΝΤΟΡΙΝΗ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΣΕΙΣΜΟΣ
# ΝΤΟΝΑΛΝΤ ΤΡΑΜΠ
# ΓΑΖΑ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
# ΚΛΙΜΑΤΙΚΗ ΚΡΙΣΗ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΠΡΟΕΔΡΟΣ ΔΗΜΟΚΡΑΤΙΑΣ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# ΕΝΔΟΟΙΚΟΓΕΝΕΙΑΚΗ ΒΙΑ
# COOKING
# VITA
A Glimpse at Santorini’s Past: Ancient Quakes, Timeless Wonders
English edition 05 Φεβρουαρίου 2025 | 10:20

A Glimpse at Santorini’s Past: Ancient Quakes, Timeless Wonders

While Santorini’s volcanic nature continues to shape its landscape, it has also granted the island an extraordinary history and cultural legacy

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
Μεσογειακή διατροφή: Πώς επηρεάζει τον εγκέφαλο;

Μεσογειακή διατροφή: Πώς επηρεάζει τον εγκέφαλο;

Spotlight

For many, Santorini (officially Thira) is the epitome of a dream destination, a place worth enduring long flights and travel hours to reach. For others, it’s the perfect romantic escape or a favorite stop on a Mediterranean cruise. Yet for history enthusiasts, and those captivated by volcanoes and geology, this Cycladic island is a treasure trove of discovery and adventure through time.

Following a week of escalating seismic activity, which reached its peak with the strongest tremor registering at 5.0 on the Richter scale this Tuesday, Santorini — once celebrated worldwide for its breathtaking beauty — is now in the spotlight for a different reason. As thousands of residents are seen queuing at ticket desks to flee the island, these images have shifted the narrative from a dream destination to one grappling with nature’s powerful forces.

While Santorini’s volcanic nature continues to shape its landscape, it has also granted the island an extraordinary history and cultural legacy. Its ancient ruins, striking frescoes and architectural wonders tell a timeless story of resilience, creativity, and the enduring spirit of its people.

Akrotiri: The Prehistoric City of Santorini

A view down onto Triangle Square in front of the West House in Akrotiri, Greece. Taken on 16 May 2001, 4 years before the 23 September 2005 roof collapse./By Vancouvermike – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0.

Named after the nearby village, Akrotiri is one of the most significant archaeological sites on the island, dating back to the Cycladic Bronze Age. It stands as a must-visit destination for history seekers from all over the world.

Human habitation at Akrotiri dates back to the late Neolithic period (at least the 4th millennium BCE), when it was a small fishing and farming village. By the end of the 3rd millennium BCE, the city had expanded significantly. Evidence of foreign pottery and imported goods found within its sophisticated, multi-storied buildings suggests that Akrotiri had become one of the leading ports of the Aegean. Its strategic position along the key sailing routes between Cyprus, Minoan Crete, the Greek mainland, the Dodecanese, Syria, and Egypt enabled the city to develop a far-reaching network of external relations.

Moreover, the discovery of magnificent wall paintings, furniture, and vessels speaks to Akrotiri’s role as a vibrant urban center. Artifacts such as molds and crucibles suggest that it was also an important hub for copper processing.

A small golden statue depicting a goat, found during excavation of Akrotiri (Santorini), Greece.
By Nadia Prigoda from Toronto, Canada – Flickr, CC BY 2.0,

At its peak, approximately 30,000 people lived in multi-story, earthquake-resistant buildings, each with its own sophisticated sewage system. Their diet consisted of wine, oil, fruits, fish paste, and grilled meats.

Akrotiri wall paintings knows as frescoes.

Cycladic (2200-1700 BCE) volcanic ash cavity cast of a carved wooden table, from an excavation on Santorini.

This prosperity came to an abrupt halt during the cataclysmic volcanic eruption of the 16th century BCE. However, it is believed that many of the inhabitants managed to escape. The absence of human skeletons in the ruins indicates that a series of warning earthquakes prompted the population to evacuate in time. Experts estimate that there were several days between the final earthquake and the eruption itself.

Greek archaeologist Spyridon Marinatos, best known for his excavations at Akrotiri beginning in 1967, famously theorized that the eruption of Thera also contributed to the destruction of the Minoan civilization on Crete.

Much like the Roman ruins of Pompeii, Akrotiri’s prehistoric settlement, covered by volcanic ash, has been remarkably preserved offering today a rare glimpse into life during this ancient era.

Fresco with cows from Building B of the prehistoric settlement of Akrotiri, Santorini. Museum of Prehistoric Thera, Fira, Santorini./ KlearchosKapoutsis Wikimedia Commons.

Three-Story Houses and Stunning Wall Paintings

Among Akrotiri’s most remarkable features are its three-story buildings. The ground floors were used for storage, workshops, or mills, while the upper levels served as the living quarters. These homes also featured advanced drainage systems, showcasing the sophisticated engineering techniques of the time.

The wealthier homes were decorated with exquisite frescoes — murals painted directly onto wet lime plaster. These stunningly preserved paintings provide invaluable insight into daily life in the settlement, as well as into the art and culture of the Aegean.

A fresco depicting women collecting saffron, from the bronze age excavations in Akrotiri on the greek island of Santorini, Greece.
Akrotiri, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Though the Minoan civilization of Crete and the Cycladic culture of Thera were distinct, the frescoes are regarded as part of Minoan art. Most of these paintings are now housed in the Prehistoric Museum of Thera on Santorini and the National Archaeological Museum of Athens.

Ship Procession Fresco, Akrotiri, Thera.
Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons.

Ancient Thera: From Doric Settlement to Roman Province

After the destruction of Akrotiri, Santorini remained largely uninhabited until the 8th century B.C., with few exceptions. The Classical city of Ancient Thera was founded atop the island’s highest peak (369 meters above sea level), on a limestone hill called “Mesa Vouno.” Established in the 9th century B.C. by Doric colonists from Sparta, the city became the island’s urban center under the reign of the mythical king, Theras, after whom the island is named.

Housing ruins in Ancient Thera.

Strategically located on a rocky ridge, Ancient Thera offered a commanding view of the surrounding area. By the 3rd century B.C., Ptolemaic soldiers had settled in the city, and by the mid-1st century B.C., Santorini and Ancient Thera became part of the Roman province of Asia. The city remained inhabited through the early Byzantine period.

Ruins of a porticus from the 1st century AD in ancient Thera on the greek island Santorini.
By No machine-readable author provided. H-stt assumed (based on copyright claims). – No machine-readable source provided. Own work assumed (based on copyright claims)., CC BY-SA 3.0,

Visitors to Ancient Thera can explore a variety of well-preserved ruins, including the Agora (marketplace) with the Basilike Stoa (Royal Portico), the city’s theater (which was also used for public assemblies), a sacred area dedicated to Hermes and Heracles, and the Temple of Apollo Karneios, which dominated the religious life of the inhabitants. Other significant sites include the Gymnasium of the Ephebes and a sanctuary dedicated to ancient Egyptian gods.

At the entrance to the settlement, the shrine of Artemidoros, a priest from Pergi in Asia Minor, stands as a testament to the role of dreams and divine guidance in the ancient world. Artemidoros founded the shrine and became a benefactor of the city, and his symbols are still visible on the rocks today.

Source: tovima.com

Ειδήσεις Σήμερα: Headlines
AGRO
Δασμοί Τραμπ: Η διπλή απειλή για το ελληνικό ελαιόλαδο – Τι φοβούνται οι εξαγωγείς

Δασμοί Τραμπ: Η διπλή απειλή για το ελληνικό ελαιόλαδο – Τι φοβούνται οι εξαγωγείς

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr

Μεσογειακή διατροφή: Πώς επηρεάζει τον εγκέφαλο;

Μεσογειακή διατροφή: Πώς επηρεάζει τον εγκέφαλο;

ΒΑΒΕΛ
PODCAST ΒΑΒΕΛ – Χ. Νούνης (ΤΕΑ): Πάνω από 2,5 δισ. έχουν αποταμιευτεί στα Ταμεία Επαγγελματικής Ασφάλισης

PODCAST ΒΑΒΕΛ – Χ. Νούνης (ΤΕΑ): Πάνω από 2,5 δισ. έχουν αποταμιευτεί στα Ταμεία Επαγγελματικής Ασφάλισης

inStream

Επίθεση ενόπλου 05.02.25

Πυροβολισμοί στο Οχάιο - Ένας νεκρός και πέντε τραυματίες

Ο αρχηγός της Αστυνομίας της περιοχής ανέφερε πως ο δράστης έχει ταυτοποιηθεί και αναζητείται. Ο ίδιος έκανε λόγο για «στοχευμένη επίθεση» στην τεράστια αποθήκη καλλυντικών στο Οχάιο.

Σύνταξη
Όλες οι Ειδήσεις
inWellness
inTown
English edition
GPO Poll: Parties’ Support Declining
English edition 01.02.2025

GPO Poll: Parties’ Support Declining

Ruling center-right ND is shown with 25.1% of respondents’ preferences, down from 26.7% in the same poll last month; PASOK down to 16.4%

Σύνταξη
inStream
Οχάιο: Ένας νεκρός και πέντε τραυματίες από τους πυροβολισμούς σε αποθήκη
Επίθεση ενόπλου 05.02.2025

Πυροβολισμοί στο Οχάιο - Ένας νεκρός και πέντε τραυματίες

Ο αρχηγός της Αστυνομίας της περιοχής ανέφερε πως ο δράστης έχει ταυτοποιηθεί και αναζητείται. Ο ίδιος έκανε λόγο για «στοχευμένη επίθεση» στην τεράστια αποθήκη καλλυντικών στο Οχάιο.

Σύνταξη
Must Read
Ποιος υπέγραψε για το Σαρακήνικο; τα κοινόχρηστα «φωτιά» της ΕΤΒΑ ΒΙΠΕ, οι «Ακτωραίοι», το 20ήμερο του Μεγάλου, επεκτείνεται ο Νιτσιάκος, οι επισκέψεις της Avramar

Ποιος υπέγραψε για το Σαρακήνικο; τα κοινόχρηστα «φωτιά» της ΕΤΒΑ ΒΙΠΕ, οι «Ακτωραίοι», το 20ήμερο του Μεγάλου, επεκτείνεται ο Νιτσιάκος, οι επισκέψεις της Avramar

Προβληματίζει η επιστροφή της μηνιγγίτιδας

Προβληματίζει η επιστροφή της μηνιγγίτιδας

Τα «κλικ» της Βουλής: Ο διάλογος Σαμαρά-Δένδια, ο μοναχικός Καραμανλής, ο Τσίπρας και οι εγκυμονούσες

Τα «κλικ» της Βουλής: Ο διάλογος Σαμαρά-Δένδια, ο μοναχικός Καραμανλής, ο Τσίπρας και οι εγκυμονούσες

Σε πρώτο πλάνο οι πολίτες για τον Δήμαρχο Πειραιά

Σε πρώτο πλάνο οι πολίτες για τον Δήμαρχο Πειραιά

Τα απαραίτητα για την εξόρμηση στα χιόνια

Τα απαραίτητα για την εξόρμηση στα χιόνια

Marianne Faithfull: To στιλ ενός 60s icon, από bohemian μούσα σε μια σκοτεινή, punk φιγούρα

Marianne Faithfull: To στιλ ενός 60s icon, από bohemian μούσα σε μια σκοτεινή, punk φιγούρα

Η γυμναστική της Τζένιφερ Άνιστον στο μικροσκόπιο των επιστημόνων

Η γυμναστική της Τζένιφερ Άνιστον στο μικροσκόπιο των επιστημόνων

Τι κάνουμε αν θέλει να διακόψει τις εξωσχολικές δραστηριότητες;

Τι κάνουμε αν θέλει να διακόψει τις εξωσχολικές δραστηριότητες;

Κάρυστος: «Έχει εξεταστεί από ιατροδικαστή» – Παραμένει στο νοσοκομείο η 52χρονη

Κάρυστος: «Έχει εξεταστεί από ιατροδικαστή» – Παραμένει στο νοσοκομείο η 52χρονη

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Τετάρτη 05 Φεβρουαρίου 2025
Απόρρητο