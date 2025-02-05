A Glimpse at Santorini’s Past: Ancient Quakes, Timeless Wonders

For many, Santorini (officially Thira) is the epitome of a dream destination, a place worth enduring long flights and travel hours to reach. For others, it’s the perfect romantic escape or a favorite stop on a Mediterranean cruise. Yet for history enthusiasts, and those captivated by volcanoes and geology, this Cycladic island is a treasure trove of discovery and adventure through time.

Following a week of escalating seismic activity, which reached its peak with the strongest tremor registering at 5.0 on the Richter scale this Tuesday, Santorini — once celebrated worldwide for its breathtaking beauty — is now in the spotlight for a different reason. As thousands of residents are seen queuing at ticket desks to flee the island, these images have shifted the narrative from a dream destination to one grappling with nature’s powerful forces.

While Santorini’s volcanic nature continues to shape its landscape, it has also granted the island an extraordinary history and cultural legacy. Its ancient ruins, striking frescoes and architectural wonders tell a timeless story of resilience, creativity, and the enduring spirit of its people.

Akrotiri: The Prehistoric City of Santorini

Named after the nearby village, Akrotiri is one of the most significant archaeological sites on the island, dating back to the Cycladic Bronze Age. It stands as a must-visit destination for history seekers from all over the world.

Human habitation at Akrotiri dates back to the late Neolithic period (at least the 4th millennium BCE), when it was a small fishing and farming village. By the end of the 3rd millennium BCE, the city had expanded significantly. Evidence of foreign pottery and imported goods found within its sophisticated, multi-storied buildings suggests that Akrotiri had become one of the leading ports of the Aegean. Its strategic position along the key sailing routes between Cyprus, Minoan Crete, the Greek mainland, the Dodecanese, Syria, and Egypt enabled the city to develop a far-reaching network of external relations.

Moreover, the discovery of magnificent wall paintings, furniture, and vessels speaks to Akrotiri’s role as a vibrant urban center. Artifacts such as molds and crucibles suggest that it was also an important hub for copper processing.

At its peak, approximately 30,000 people lived in multi-story, earthquake-resistant buildings, each with its own sophisticated sewage system. Their diet consisted of wine, oil, fruits, fish paste, and grilled meats.

This prosperity came to an abrupt halt during the cataclysmic volcanic eruption of the 16th century BCE. However, it is believed that many of the inhabitants managed to escape. The absence of human skeletons in the ruins indicates that a series of warning earthquakes prompted the population to evacuate in time. Experts estimate that there were several days between the final earthquake and the eruption itself.

Greek archaeologist Spyridon Marinatos, best known for his excavations at Akrotiri beginning in 1967, famously theorized that the eruption of Thera also contributed to the destruction of the Minoan civilization on Crete.

Much like the Roman ruins of Pompeii, Akrotiri’s prehistoric settlement, covered by volcanic ash, has been remarkably preserved offering today a rare glimpse into life during this ancient era.

Three-Story Houses and Stunning Wall Paintings

Among Akrotiri’s most remarkable features are its three-story buildings. The ground floors were used for storage, workshops, or mills, while the upper levels served as the living quarters. These homes also featured advanced drainage systems, showcasing the sophisticated engineering techniques of the time.

The wealthier homes were decorated with exquisite frescoes — murals painted directly onto wet lime plaster. These stunningly preserved paintings provide invaluable insight into daily life in the settlement, as well as into the art and culture of the Aegean.

Though the Minoan civilization of Crete and the Cycladic culture of Thera were distinct, the frescoes are regarded as part of Minoan art. Most of these paintings are now housed in the Prehistoric Museum of Thera on Santorini and the National Archaeological Museum of Athens.

Ancient Thera: From Doric Settlement to Roman Province

After the destruction of Akrotiri, Santorini remained largely uninhabited until the 8th century B.C., with few exceptions. The Classical city of Ancient Thera was founded atop the island’s highest peak (369 meters above sea level), on a limestone hill called “Mesa Vouno.” Established in the 9th century B.C. by Doric colonists from Sparta, the city became the island’s urban center under the reign of the mythical king, Theras, after whom the island is named.

Strategically located on a rocky ridge, Ancient Thera offered a commanding view of the surrounding area. By the 3rd century B.C., Ptolemaic soldiers had settled in the city, and by the mid-1st century B.C., Santorini and Ancient Thera became part of the Roman province of Asia. The city remained inhabited through the early Byzantine period.

Visitors to Ancient Thera can explore a variety of well-preserved ruins, including the Agora (marketplace) with the Basilike Stoa (Royal Portico), the city’s theater (which was also used for public assemblies), a sacred area dedicated to Hermes and Heracles, and the Temple of Apollo Karneios, which dominated the religious life of the inhabitants. Other significant sites include the Gymnasium of the Ephebes and a sanctuary dedicated to ancient Egyptian gods.

At the entrance to the settlement, the shrine of Artemidoros, a priest from Pergi in Asia Minor, stands as a testament to the role of dreams and divine guidance in the ancient world. Artemidoros founded the shrine and became a benefactor of the city, and his symbols are still visible on the rocks today.

Source: tovima.com