GPO Poll: Parties’ Support Declining

A resurgent public opinion and media scrutiny on the February 2023 Tempi rail disaster, as punctuated by several large rallies across Greece last Sunday, has apparently affected results of a most recent opinion poll.

According to a GPO poll published in an Athens newspaper, both ruling New Democracy (ND) party, main opposition PASOK and previous main opposition SYRIZA are seeing voter approval ratings falling.

Specifically, center-right ND is shown with 25.1% of respondents’ preferences, down from 26.7% in the same poll last month. Socialist / social democrat PASOK posts a marginal decrease, to 16.4% from 16.6%. Leftist SYRIZA, meanwhile, continues its “free fall” into single-digit territory, falling to 6% from 6.4%.

A handful of lesser opposition parties, however, are shown as picking up support, with the newly formed right-wing Foni tis Logikis (Voice of Reason) now gauged at 5.5%, a figure that is easily above the 3% threshold needed for Parliament representation.

A total of seven parties are shown as entering Parliament with the figures they posted, if a general election was held next Sunday.

The voter intent results are:

ND: 25,1%

SYRIZA: 6%

PASOK: 16,4%

Elliniki Lysi: 9,6%

ΚΚΕ: 8,2%

Niki: 2,1%

Plefsi Eleftherias: 5,4%

Foni Logikis: 5,5%

ΜeRA 25: 1,4%

New Left: 1,9%

Movement for Democracy: 2,1%

Other: 2,9%

Undecideds: 11,2%