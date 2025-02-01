Σάββατο 01 Φεβρουαρίου 2025
01.02.2025 | 12:13
Ιστορίες πίσω από τους πίνακες της μοντέρνας τέχνης
01.02.2025 | 11:44
Σεισμοί σε Αμοργό και Σαντορίνη με απόσταση λίγων λεπτών - Σε επαγρύπνηση οι Αρχές
GPO Poll: Parties’ Support Declining
English edition 01 Φεβρουαρίου 2025 | 12:29

GPO Poll: Parties’ Support Declining

Ruling center-right ND is shown with 25.1% of respondents’ preferences, down from 26.7% in the same poll last month; PASOK down to 16.4%

A resurgent public opinion and media scrutiny on the February 2023 Tempi rail disaster, as punctuated by several large rallies across Greece last Sunday, has apparently affected results of a most recent opinion poll.

According to a GPO poll published in an Athens newspaper, both ruling New Democracy (ND) party, main opposition PASOK and previous main opposition SYRIZA are seeing voter approval ratings falling.

Specifically, center-right ND is shown with 25.1% of respondents’ preferences, down from 26.7% in the same poll last month. Socialist / social democrat PASOK posts a marginal decrease, to 16.4% from 16.6%. Leftist SYRIZA, meanwhile, continues its “free fall” into single-digit territory, falling to 6% from 6.4%.

A handful of lesser opposition parties, however, are shown as picking up support, with the newly formed right-wing Foni tis Logikis (Voice of Reason) now gauged at 5.5%, a figure that is easily above the 3% threshold needed for Parliament representation.

A total of seven parties are shown as entering Parliament with the figures they posted, if a general election was held next Sunday.

The voter intent results are:

ND: 25,1%
SYRIZA: 6%
PASOK: 16,4%
Elliniki Lysi: 9,6%
ΚΚΕ: 8,2%
Niki: 2,1%
Plefsi Eleftherias: 5,4%
Foni Logikis: 5,5%
ΜeRA 25: 1,4%
New Left: 1,9%
Movement for Democracy: 2,1%
Other: 2,9%
Undecideds: 11,2%

Source: Tovima.com

