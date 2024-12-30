Δευτέρα 30 Δεκεμβρίου 2024
Greek Israeli FMs Phone Contact Over Syria, Middle East
In a post on X, Gideon Saar announced that he invited Gerapetritis to visit Israel soon.

Σύνταξη
A
A

Αγορές

Spotlight

The Foreign Ministers of Greece and Israel spoke over the phone about the current situation in Syria and developments in the Gaza conflict. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said he extended an invitation to his Greek counterpart George Gerapetritis.

In a post on X, Gideon Saar announced that he invited Gerapetritis to visit Israel soon.


Concerning Syria, Saar said that the new government was not democratically elected and emphasized the need to urgently protect minorities, including Kurds, Alawites, and Christians.

Gideon Saar’s Post:

I spoke with Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs Giorgos Gerapetritis.
We discussed the situation in Syria and I underscored the need to urgently safeguard Syria’s minorities, including the Kurds, Alawites and Christians.
I added that the new government in Damascus was not democratically elected. But even more troubling:
they are now proclaiming that elections will take place only after 4 years…
I also emphasized Israel’s intent to secure a hostage deal in Gaza.
I invited my Greek colleague to visit Israel soon and we agreed to remain in close contact.

Speaking earlier to the Athens News Agency (AMNA) the Greek foreign Minister underlined the need for the transition in Syria to take place without foreign interference.

Last week, Greece and Israel signed a bilateral agreement pledging they would both strive to promote regional energy stability. The agreement, signed in Athens, includes energy works related to the Eastern Mediterranean and the European Union.

The two countries are also in close cooperation regarding defense, as Greece is in talks with Israel to develop an anti-aircraft and missile defense dome (similar to the Israeli-made Iron Dome).

Source: tovima.com

