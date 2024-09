Ryan W. Routh, a suspect identified by news organizations, as the FBI investigates what they said was an apparent assassination attempt in Florida on Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump, is seen during a rally demanding China's leader's assistance to organise an extraction process for Ukrainian service members from Azovstal Iron and Steel Works in Mariupol, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 17, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko