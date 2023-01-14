Πέντε άνθρωποι έχασαν τη ζωή τους και 27 τραυματίστηκαν – μεταξύ των οποίων έξι παιδιά – από την πυραυλική επίθεση της Ρωσίας σε μια πολυκατοικία στην πόλη Ντνίπρο στην κεντροανατολική Ουκρανία, δήλωσε ο περιφερειακός κυβερνήτης Βαλεντίν Ρεζνισένκο, σε νεότερο απολογισμό των θυμάτων της επίθεσης.
«Είκοσι επτά άνθρωποι τραυματίστηκαν. Ανάμεσά τους είναι έξι παιδιά. Όλοι νοσηλεύονται σε νοσοκομείο», είπε.
#Russians committed another war crime hitting with rocket multi apartment building in #Dnipro, one block collapsed. People are under the rubble. Another sight of cruelty – a true #Russian face. Tribunal is waiting for #Putin and other war criminals #russiaisateroriststate pic.twitter.com/FR26b46wPn
— Tetiana Pechonchyk (@penshark) January 14, 2023
Νωρίτερα, ο αναπληρωτής επικεφαλής του γραφείου του Ουκρανού προέδρου, Κίριλο Τιμοσένκο, ανέφερε ότι υπάρχουν άνθρωποι που έχουν παγιδευτεί κάτω από τα ερείπια της πολυκατοικίας.
Today #Ukraine was shelled again
Terrible news from #Dnipro. It hit a residential building.
There are people under the rubble.
It’s scary to imagine how many people were in the apartments at that time…#UkraineWar #StopPutinNOW pic.twitter.com/OehmuqQm07
— Катерина 🇺🇦 (@blue_eyedKeti) January 14, 2023
Ο Τιμοσένκο συνέχισε λέγοντας ότι «αυτοί (οι Ρώσοι) είναι απλά απάνθρωποι. Τουλάχιστον ένα κλιμακοστάσιο έχει καταστραφεί. Κάτω από τα ερείπια υπάρχουν άνθρωποι που βρίσκονταν στα σπίτια τους».
Update: Additional footage of the residential building in #Dnipro targeted by RUS in today’s missile strike. Putin is doing a bad job of winning the hearts and minds of Ukrainians. A local there, expressing her anger with RUS, can hardly be contained.#OSINT #UkraineWar pic.twitter.com/ygVQXz690G
— OSINT (Uri) (@UKikaski) January 14, 2023
#Ukraine 🇺🇦: at least 2 people are reported to have been in the Russian terror attack in #Dnipro.
Dozens of people have been pulled from under the rubble. pic.twitter.com/fF8KFktyma
— Thomas van Linge (@ThomasVLinge) January 14, 2023
#Dnipro. According to preliminary information, 2 people were killed, 27 people were injured, including 6 children.
Source: Head of the military administration of the Dnepropetrovsk region. pic.twitter.com/c2ikaIgzKe
— Iryna Voichuk (@IrynaVoichuk) January 14, 2023
Επιθέσεις σε υποδομές σε Χάρκοβο και Λβιβ – Εκρήξεις και στο Κίεβο
Παράλληλα, ρωσικοί πύραυλοι πλήττουν υποδομές ζωτικής σημασίας στις ουκρανικές επαρχίες Χάρκοβο και Λβιβ, στο ανατολικό και δυτικό τμήμα της χώρας αντίστοιχα, δήλωσαν τοπικοί αξιωματούχοι.
Ο δήμαρχος του Κιέβου ανέφερε ότι εκρήξεις ακούγονται και στην πρωτεύουσα, σημειώνοντας πως η αεροπορική άμυνα βρίσκεται σε λειτουργία.