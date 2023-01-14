Ανεβαίνει ο αριθμός των θυμάτων από την ρωσική επίθεση στο Ντνίπρο. Παραμένουν εγκλωβισμένοι άνθρωποι κάτω από τα ερείπια της πολυκατοικίας.

Πέντε άνθρωποι έχασαν τη ζωή τους και 27 τραυματίστηκαν – μεταξύ των οποίων έξι παιδιά – από την πυραυλική επίθεση της Ρωσίας σε μια πολυκατοικία στην πόλη Ντνίπρο στην κεντροανατολική Ουκρανία, δήλωσε ο περιφερειακός κυβερνήτης Βαλεντίν Ρεζνισένκο, σε νεότερο απολογισμό των θυμάτων της επίθεσης.

«Είκοσι επτά άνθρωποι τραυματίστηκαν. Ανάμεσά τους είναι έξι παιδιά. Όλοι νοσηλεύονται σε νοσοκομείο», είπε.

Νωρίτερα, ο αναπληρωτής επικεφαλής του γραφείου του Ουκρανού προέδρου, Κίριλο Τιμοσένκο, ανέφερε ότι υπάρχουν άνθρωποι που έχουν παγιδευτεί κάτω από τα ερείπια της πολυκατοικίας.

Ο Τιμοσένκο συνέχισε λέγοντας ότι «αυτοί (οι Ρώσοι) είναι απλά απάνθρωποι. Τουλάχιστον ένα κλιμακοστάσιο έχει καταστραφεί. Κάτω από τα ερείπια υπάρχουν άνθρωποι που βρίσκονταν στα σπίτια τους».

Επιθέσεις σε υποδομές σε Χάρκοβο και Λβιβ – Εκρήξεις και στο Κίεβο

Παράλληλα, ρωσικοί πύραυλοι πλήττουν υποδομές ζωτικής σημασίας στις ουκρανικές επαρχίες Χάρκοβο και Λβιβ, στο ανατολικό και δυτικό τμήμα της χώρας αντίστοιχα, δήλωσαν τοπικοί αξιωματούχοι.

Ο δήμαρχος του Κιέβου ανέφερε ότι εκρήξεις ακούγονται και στην πρωτεύουσα, σημειώνοντας πως η αεροπορική άμυνα βρίσκεται σε λειτουργία.

