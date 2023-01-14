Πέντε άνθρωποι έχασαν τη ζωή τους και 27 τραυματίστηκαν – μεταξύ των οποίων έξι παιδιά – από την πυραυλική επίθεση της Ρωσίας σε μια πολυκατοικία στην πόλη Ντνίπρο στην κεντροανατολική Ουκρανία, δήλωσε ο περιφερειακός κυβερνήτης Βαλεντίν Ρεζνισένκο, σε νεότερο απολογισμό των θυμάτων της επίθεσης.

«Είκοσι επτά άνθρωποι τραυματίστηκαν. Ανάμεσά τους είναι έξι παιδιά. Όλοι νοσηλεύονται σε νοσοκομείο», είπε.

#Russians committed another war crime hitting with rocket multi apartment building in #Dnipro , one block collapsed. People are under the rubble. Another sight of cruelty – a true #Russian face. Tribunal is waiting for #Putin and other war criminals #russiaisateroriststate pic.twitter.com/FR26b46wPn

Νωρίτερα, ο αναπληρωτής επικεφαλής του γραφείου του Ουκρανού προέδρου, Κίριλο Τιμοσένκο, ανέφερε ότι υπάρχουν άνθρωποι που έχουν παγιδευτεί κάτω από τα ερείπια της πολυκατοικίας.

Today #Ukraine was shelled again Terrible news from #Dnipro . It hit a residential building. There are people under the rubble. It’s scary to imagine how many people were in the apartments at that time… #UkraineWar #StopPutinNOW pic.twitter.com/OehmuqQm07

Ο Τιμοσένκο συνέχισε λέγοντας ότι «αυτοί (οι Ρώσοι) είναι απλά απάνθρωποι. Τουλάχιστον ένα κλιμακοστάσιο έχει καταστραφεί. Κάτω από τα ερείπια υπάρχουν άνθρωποι που βρίσκονταν στα σπίτια τους».

Update: Additional footage of the residential building in #Dnipro targeted by RUS in today’s missile strike. Putin is doing a bad job of winning the hearts and minds of Ukrainians. A local there, expressing her anger with RUS, can hardly be contained. #OSINT #UkraineWar pic.twitter.com/ygVQXz690G

#Ukraine 🇺🇦: at least 2 people are reported to have been in the Russian terror attack in #Dnipro.

Dozens of people have been pulled from under the rubble. pic.twitter.com/fF8KFktyma

