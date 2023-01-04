An auction of 13-week interest-bearing bonds was held today, amounting to 625 million euros, as the Public Debt Management Organization (PDMO) states in its announcement.

The yield was 2.18% and total bids of €1,476 million were submitted, covering the asking amount by 2.36 times.

The auction was conducted through Primary Dealers, and the settlement date is Monday, January 9, 2023.

Offers were accepted up to the amount of the auctioned amount, as well as non-competitive offers of €187.5 million.

In accordance with the Operating Regulations of the Main Market Dealers, additional non-competitive offers of 30% of the auctioned amount may be submitted until Thursday, January 5, 2023 at 12pm.

In the announcement it is noted that no commission is paid during the auctions.