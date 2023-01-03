The Hellenic Geological and Mineral Research Authority (E.A.G.M.E.) has proceeded since June 2020 with the installation of the first telemetry stations for monitoring geothermal fields, thermal natural resources and geothermal events in Greece, , within the framework of institutionalized monitoring of the country’s geothermal fields

These are stations for continuous monitoring, recording and teletransmission, in real time, of data of critical parameters, such as temperature and/or pressure (level), which are measured on a case-by-case basis. In total, from June 2020 until today, 14 stations have been installed and are operating in various regions of Greece in the following areas:

1. Three (3) stations in Nisyros, which record and tele-broadcast:

(a) The temperature of the hot spring in Avlaki

(b) The temperature and level of the borehole at Loutra Mandrakiou

(c) The maximum temperature of the vapors and three points of the ground at the bottom of the Stefanos hydrothermal crater.

2. One (1) station in Nea Kameni, Santorini, which records and tele-transmits the maximum temperature of vapors and three points of the ground on top of Nea Kameni.

3. One (1) station in Milos, which records and tele-transmits the maximum temperatures of the vapors of Agia Kyriaki and a point on the ground.

4. Four (4) stations in boreholes in the Nea Apollonia geothermal field of Thessaloniki that record and tele-transmit the temperature and pressure (level) in boreholes C1, K1, GB1P and GB5P.

5. Four (4) stations in boreholes in the Neo Erasmion-Manganon geothermal field of Xanthi that record and tele-transmit the temperature, pressure and temperature in the transmission pipe in boreholes ΘΘ2, Π6, ΠΠ15 and ΠΠ9.

6. One (1) station in a borehole at Agistro Serres which records and tele-transmits the temperature and pressure in the borehole GA4.

The measurements were set to take place at regular intervals, while the data of the stations are transmitted with specially designed software through the mobile telephony network, sent in real time to a specially configured server of E.A.G.M.E. and are registered and stored in a relational database (RDBMS), from where they can be visualized and further processed.

Sustainable management of geothermal fields

The installation of the telemetry stations to date has been implemented within the framework of both the Energy “Long-term Monitoring of Thermal Natural Resources & Geothermal Fields of Greece” of the Sub-project “Actions for the Rational and Sustainable Utilization of Geothermal Energy – GEOTHERM” included in the Action “Studies and researches to support the energy sector of industry and entrepreneurship – OPYGEK” as well as the Sub-Project “Management Plans of Low Temperature Geothermal Fields” (DIA.GEOTH.)”, which are carried out by the Department of Geothermal & Thermal Natural Resources (GEOTHE) of E.A.G.M. .E.

The common goal of both of these actions is the rational utilization and sustainable management of the country’s low temperature (enthalpy) geothermal fields in order to ensure the sustainability of the geothermal resource by collecting, entering into Databases, processing and evaluating the primary data of the continuous stations monitoring, recording and telecasting.