The response of Athens, to Ankara, and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, who remembered the casus belli, referring to the issue of the possible extension to 12 miles of Greek territorial waters south and west of Crete, is resounding.

The Deputy Minister to the Prime Minister and Government representative Yannis Economou, in his announcement, underlined that Greece is “neither intimidated nor terrorized”. At the same time, he described the tactics of threats and provocations, in which Turkey indulges, as dead ends.

“Greece is not intimidated, nor is it terrorized”

In detail, Mr. Economou stated:

“The Greek Government governs exclusively with international law and national interests in mind. It is not defined differently at all, let alone as concerns our sovereign rights.

The tactic of threats and provocations, in which Turkey indulges, is absolutely dead-end, since Greece is neither intimidated nor terrorized. It would be useful for Turkish officials to reflect on the stalemate and not continue down the same path in the new year.”

Cavusoglu’s threats of war over the 12 mile territorial waters

Earlier, the Turkish foreign minister, during the customary press conference before the end of the year, renewed threats of war if Athens exercises its inalienable right to extend territorial waters to 12 nautical miles.

Cavusoglu explained that Turkey will not allow the extension of Greek territorial waters, not even by one mile.

“Not 12 miles, not one,” said the Turkish foreign minister. Recalling the casus belli he added: “The decision was taken by our National Assembly in 1995 and the issue is clear and the decision remains in force.”

It is recalled that the Turkish National Assembly, on June 8, 1995, declared a casus belli (cause of war) for the possible extension of Greek territorial waters to 12 miles.