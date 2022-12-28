Eva Kaili spoke through her lawyer about the money found in her house, about her daughter and her partner who is also in custody for the Qatargate case.

The former vice-president of the Parliament sent her own messages, continuing to claim that she is innocent, while also revealing what she will do if the judicial authorities decide on her release in the near future.

Michalis Dimitrakopoulos, the advocate of Eva Kaili, spoke about her, maintaining among other things that she is living a nightmare in prison.

“Her heart literally bleeds for her 22-month-old child, who is alone and can only rely on her grandfather.”

“I feel betrayed”

Mr. Dimitrakopoulos, relaying what Ms. Kaili told him, underlined that “after what she read in the investigation files, she feels betrayed. Her name was used without her knowledge, before the day of her arrest she knew nothing about the money found in the house, the money was not hers nor did she keep it.’

Regarding Eva Kaili’s next steps, the lawyer stated that “in case she is released, she will remain in Belgium and will fight until her innocence is recognized”.

“She shouldn’t be in jail”

Speaking to Corriere Della Sera, Michalis Dimitrakopoulos pointed out that Eva Kaili should not be in prison for the Qatar scandal because, as the lawyer emphasized, there are no serious indications of her guilt. In fact, she mentions that the only person who visited her on Christmas Day was her father.

Regarding the charges, Mr. Dimitrakopoulos emphasized that “according to the arrest warrant, the charges are bribery of a public official, money laundering from illegal activities and criminal organization. What I can say is that the accusations are very vague and are not based on facts, but only on the fact that the money was found under the same roof that Eva Kaili shared with her partner.”

The Giorgi – Panzeri relationship

Ms. Kaili, through her lawyer, also referred to the relationship between Giorgi and Pancheri. “What he does know is that Pancheri has known and worked with Giorgi for many years. Kylie, however, had never been made aware of the extent and nature of their collaboration and it would be a painful surprise for her if the allegations against them were confirmed in court.”

The photos that burned Giorgi

Meanwhile, documentary photos of the main protagonists of the Qatargate corruption scandal, Antonio Panzeri and Francesco Giorgi, in which they are seen carrying suitcases of money, have seen the light of day.

In the photos from the cameras of the Steigenberger Hotel in Brussels, brought to light by La Repubblica, from the meeting on October 10 between the Minister of Labor of Qatar, Ali Ben Samih al-Mari, Antonio Panzeri and Francesco Giorgi – who even had with him with his young daughter in a pram, the two men are seen carrying suitcases, presumably containing money.

The meeting of these persons took place five weeks before the start of the 2022 World Cup, in one of the most luxurious hotels of the Belgian capital, the Steigenberger, which is located in one of the “best” areas of Brussels, Avenue Louise.