Cenergy Holdings on Thursday announced that Independent Power Transmission Operator S.A., Greece’s transmission system operator, has selected its subsidiary, Hellenic Cables, for a new submarine power connection between the mainland site of Kyllini and the Ionian Island of Zakynthos.

The total length of the connection is 23 kilometers.

The “turn-key” contract includes the study, production and procurement of land and submarine cables (150kV), as well as other equipment.

Hellenic Cables will also build, lay and protect land and submarine cable, along with the two terminals.

A current connection has operated since the early 1980s, with a replacement now deemed as necessary.

The project is expected to be completed within 10 months of the signing of the contract.