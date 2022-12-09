Within the context of the 24th Annual Capital Link Invest in Greece Forum “Sustaining Growth & Investment Momentum,” the New York Stock Exchange in cooperation with Capital Link organized for yet another year, a special ceremony, in honor of Greece, titled “GREEK AMERICAN ISSUER DAY” at the New York Stock Exchange.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) flew the Greek flag on Wall Street and issued special commemorative medals to honor the occasion.

The ceremony was held with the participation of Greek Ministers, the President of ATHEX Group and high level executives representing shipping and other companies listed in the New York Stock Exchange, as well as representatives of companies that participate next day Friday, December 9th, at the “24th Annual Capital Link Invest in Greece Forum “Sustaining Growth & Investment Momentum,”. The Annual Capital Link Invest In Greece Forum, an international summit about Greece taking place in New York annually, is organized this year in cooperation with the New York Stock Exchange, the Athens Exchange and major investment banks.

John Tuttle – Vice Chairman NYSE & President NYSE Institute Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE) welcomed the Greek Delegation and the NYSE listed companies. He highlighted the long-standing relationship between the New York Stock Exchange and the Greek and Greek-American business communities, and also pointed out that NYSE’s commitment to the Greek American diaspora, the Greek shipping and business community and the listed companies, remains strong.

Following Mr. Tuttle’s remarks, the Minister of Finance, H.E. Christos Staikouras, Dr. Nikolas P. Tsakos, Founder, President & CEO, TEN Ltd. (NYSE: TNP), and Mr. Yianos Kontopoulos, CEO, ATHEX Group, each delivered brief remarks in honor of the day. They referred to the increasing attractiveness of Greece as a business and investment destination, the internationalization of Greek businesses, the close relations between the United States and Greece across the board and also thanked the New York Stock Exchange for the long standing cooperation and support and for hosting today’s event.

Prior to the closing bell ceremony, an exchange of commemorative gifts took place between Mr. John Tuttle – Vice Chairman NYSE & President NYSE Institute, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE), Dr. Nikolas P. Tsakos, Founder, President & CEO, TEN Ltd. (NYSE: TNP), H.E. Christos Staikouras, Minister of Finance and Mr. Yianos Kontopoulos, CEO of ATHEX Group.

Dr. Nikolas P. Tsakos, Founder, President & CEO, TEN Ltd. (NYSE: TNP), H.E. Christos Staikouras, Minister of Finance, and Mr. Yianos Kontopoulos, CEO of the Athens Exchange, rang the “Closing Bell”, closing the trading session on Thursday, December 8, 2022, of the NYSE-New York Stock Exchange, accompanied by: the Vice Chairman of NYSE & President of NYSE Institute, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE), Mr. John Tuttle, the Alternate Minister of Finance, H.E.Theodore Skylakakis, the Deputy Minister of Development & Investments, H.E. Yannis Tsakiris, the Secretary General, Ministry of Tourism, Mrs. Olympia Anastasopoulou, the Chair of the Hellenic Capital Markets Commission, Dr. Vassiliki Lazarakou, the Consul General of Greece in New York, Mr. Dino Konstantinou, and representatives of NYSE listed companies : Ms. Marina Hadjipateras – Dorian LPG (NYSE: LPG), Mr. Steve Demetriou – CEO, Jacobs (NYSE: J) as well as Ms. Olga Bornozi, Managing Director – Capital Link, and Mr. Nicolas Bornozis, President – Capital Link.

The event was broadcasted live on major news stations in the United States and abroad to an estimated audience of 150 million viewers worldwide.

The active support and participation of NYSE, the world’s largest stock exchange, enhances the prestige and the visibility of Greece to a wider international investment audience. It also shows the stable support of NYSE to Greece, the Greek companies, the Greek shipping industry and the Greek American Diaspora.

The US Capital Markets are a major source of capital for a growing number of companies of Greek interest and the New York Stock Exchange is playing a leading role in this.