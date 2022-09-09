Four new Photovoltaic Stations with a total power of 251 MW, which averaged around €47.65/MWh, was secured by PPC Renewables, participating in the Joint Competitive Bidding Process for wind farms and photovoltaic stations announced by the Regulatory Authority for Energy, under the new support scheme submitted by Greece and approved by the Commission.

“PPC strictly adheres to the goal of the energy transition by accelerating the promotion and penetration of Renewable Sources as a response to the energy and climate crisis. The return to an environment of stability presupposes the transition to a sustainable energy future,” the statement says.

34 projects (wind farms and photovoltaic plants) with a total capacity of 944.5 MW participated in the tender, of which projects with a total capacity of around 530 MW secured a Compensation Price.

Prices are a guide

The process is characterized as particularly important in terms of the prices at which the wind and photovoltaic investments were locked, as they are expected to be a guide for the prices at which the bilateral contracts (corporate PPAs) will be agreed in Greece in the next period.

Konstantinos Mavros, CEO of PPC Renewables, said: “PPC Group defines and leads the energy transition in Greece, implementing the development of renewable energy plants at a very fast pace. The acceleration of this transition is one way and the only way to overcome the existing crisis and ensure the energy autonomy of our country. The business plan of PPC Renewables aims for the installed capacity to reach 1.5 GW by 2023 and 5 GW within five years. We continue, moving forward and dynamically investing in the development of our Group’s green portfolio, consolidating its leading role in the energy world.”