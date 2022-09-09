The eyes of global interest are expected to once again focus on Paros, which in recent years, in addition to its international exposure from tourist and news media, has also become the focus of the so-called Film Tourism, with film and television productions choosing the Cycladic island.

This time the series has a new NETFLIX production on the streaming platform entitled “One Day”. It is a series consisting of several episodes, which will be uploaded in the coming months on the platform and the shooting on the island will take place from September 24th to October 4th.

The new series

This new series is based on a book of the same name, as well as a movie. David Nicholls authored the novel that was released in 2009 and became a best seller, while the movie that came out two years later in cinemas starred Anne Hathaway.

In fact, the film was a huge box office success, bringing around $60 million at the box office, with its production costing just $15 million. According to Gazetta “we are dealing with a dramatic love story that is expected to be very moving for both those who have read the book or seen the movie, as well as any other user who will give it a chance on Netflix.”

It is noted that in the past Paros had hosted filming from a German reality show as well as many advertising spots and as previously stated by actors in the film industry, film tourism proves to have significant economic benefits, both in the short term, as long as “filming” lasts, but also in the long term accordingly with the exposure each production has in the media and is certainly one of the best promoters of an area that is seeking to extend its tourist season.