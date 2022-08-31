The response of Athens to the decision of the Allied Land Command of NATO (LANDCMD) to wish Turkey on its national holiday – the day that celebrates the victory of the Turkish army over the Greek forces in the battle of August 30, 1922 in Dublupinar in Asia Minor – is harsh.

In a statement, the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs points out that the Permanent Representative of Greece to NATO tendered a strict demarche to the Secretary General of NATO, stressing that the post in question is not only inappropriate but also unacceptable.

At the same time, the Greek military authorities in NATO will make a similar presentation at the Supreme Headquarters of NATO (SHAPE), to which the Headquarters of the Ground Forces also belongs.

The announcement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

NATO post

In a tweet, LANDCMD writes “Happy Victory Day” – essentially congratulating Turkey on its victory over Greece, another member of the NATO family.

“Today marks the centenary of Turkey’s independence. We join with our Turkish allies across NATO and beyond to celebrate their Victory and Turkish Armed Forces Day,” said the related post, which did not go unnoticed by the Turkish press.

ZAFER BAYRAMINIZ KUTLU OLSUN / HAPPY VICTORY DAY 🇹🇷 Today is the 100th Anniversary of Turkish Independence. We join our Turkish allies across NATO& beyond in celebration of their Victory and Turkish Armed Forces Day 🇹🇷@tcsavunma pic.twitter.com/Q8DpGXEoN9 — NATO Allied Land Command (@LANDCMD) August 30, 2022

On this day, indeed, Turkey celebrates “Victory Day”, commemorating the victory of the Turkish army over Greek forces in the battle fought on August 30, 1922 at Dublupinar, near Afyon Karahisar, Asia Minor, with overwhelming defeat of the Greek army.

It is, in fact, the day that Turkish officials, led by the president of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, chose to launch a fierce attack with threats against Greece.