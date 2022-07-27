Minister of Environment and Energy Kostas Skrekas announced the opening of the platform of the “Move Electric 2” program for subsidizing the purchase of electric vehicles and chargers, for tomorrow Thursday.

As explained by the Minister, the program is funded by a total of 50 million euros, and is of enormous environmental value.

The purpose of “Moving Electric 2”, as the minister explained, is to increase the number of electric vehicles used by citizens, especially in large urban centers.

The goals

The program provides the “ecological incentive” for financing the purchase of 100% purely electrically powered vehicles through the retirement of old technology cars.

Its four objectives:

-Fleet renewal

-Development of recharging infrastructures

-Reduction of harmful pollutants

-Savings in citizens’ pockets

Financing for cars, scooters, bicycles

Financing covers amounts from 30% to 40% of the amount of electric vehicles.

Secretary General for Energy & Mineral Resources. Alexandra Sdoukou clarified that the purchase of only electric and not hybrid vehicles is subsidized. She clarified that applications for purchases made from December 1, 2021 onwards are also eligible. The budget of the program is 50 million Euros and is expected to be further strengthened in 2023.

In detail for natural persons, the incentives are as follows:

-Subsidy of 30% on the retail price before taxes for the purchase of an electric car with a maximum amount of 8,000 Euro.

-Subsidy of 30% and up to 8,000 Euros for long-term leases, with no obligation to purchase.

-Withdrawal reward with 1,000 Euro and subsidy for the purchase of a smart charger of 500 euros.

-Additional subsidy of 1000 Euros for the purchase of a car for a disabled person.

-Additional subsidy of 1000 Euro for families with at least 3 dependent children (1000 Euro for 3 dependent children, and an additional 1000 Euro per additional dependent child up to 4000 euros).

-Additional 1000 Euro for the purchase of a car and mini car for young people up to 29 years old.

-Possibility of assigning the right to collect a subsidy to the selling company.

-Subsidy up to 40% and with a maximum amount of 3,000 for the purchase of two-wheelers and three-wheelers belonging to categories L5e to L7e (professional electric three-wheelers and minicars).

– Subsidy of electric two-wheelers of categories L1e to L4e up to 20% and with a maximum subsidy amount of 800 Euro.

-40% subsidy for electric bicycles, with a maximum subsidy amount of 800 Euro.

For businesses

Accordingly, the incentives for businesses are:

-30% subsidy for the purchase of an electric car with a maximum amount of 8,000 Euro from 1 to 20 vehicles and 20% subsidy with a maximum amount of 6,000 Euro from 21 or more vehicles.

– Withdrawal bonus of 1,000 Euros per vehicle and purchase subsidy of a smart charger of 400 Euros per recharging point.

-Subsidy to courier, distribution and tourism companies for the purchase of up to 10 electric bicycles.

-30% subsidy and up to 8,000 Euros for long-term leases, with no purchase obligation for 1 to 20 vehicles and 20% subsidy and up to 6,000 Euros for 21 or more vehicles.

-Additional 4,000 Euros per car for companies operating on islands.

-30% subsidy with a maximum amount of 8,000 Euro per car for the purchase of electric demonstration cars (test drive) from 1 to 20 vehicles and 20% subsidy with a maximum amount of 6,000 Euro for 21 vehicles and above respectively.