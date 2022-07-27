Another wildfire erupted in the greater Athens area on Tuesday afternoon, with a blaze this time affecting the Mandra municipality due west of the Greek capital and near a major industrial area.

Trees, mostly brushland and some crops were torched.

An evacuation order was subsequently issued for residents of the Neos Pontos and Nea Zoi settlements, as a precaution.

By nightfall, fire brigade authorities said the wildfire had been contained.

Authorities later detained a 55-year-old woman and a man on suspicion of burning debris in the area where the wildfire began.