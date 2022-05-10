The National Public Health Organisation (EODY) today announced 27 COVID-19 related deaths and 6,416 infections confirmed in the last 24 hours.

There has been a total of 29,444 deaths of COVID-19 patients since the start of the pandemic, 95.6 percent with a comorbidity and/or age 70 or older.

EODY has recorded a total of 3.37mn infections (48.9 percent males) since the start of the pandemic, and a 0.2 percentage point daily increase.

COVID-19 reinfections

In the last 24 hours EODY recorded 651 COVID reinfections, while it figures that that there have been 126,929 since the start of the pandemic (3.6 percent of the total number of infections).

Intubated patients, hospital admissions

There are currently 196 intubated COVID-19 patients (64.3 percent men), with a median age of 71 years old, and 92.9 percent have a comorbidity and/or are age 70 or older.

Among intubated patients, 51.53 percent are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, while 48.47 percent are fully vaccinated.

In the last 24 hours, 105 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospital (a 3.67 percentage point daily decline). For the last seven days, the average daily number of admissions is 127 patients.

The median age of individuals with newly confirmed infections is 36 years old, while the median age of those who died was 79 years old.