A very important development for Greek tourism is characterized by the competent minister Vassilis Kikilias, via Twitter, the amendment of the air directive that fully vaccinated travelers from USA, Australia, Canada do not need to show a negative COVID test to travel to Greece. “A very important development for our Tourism is that fully vaccinated travelers from the USA, Australia, Canada do not need to show a negative COVID test to travel to Greece! #greece #tourism #travel,” he characteristically wrote in his post.

It is noted that the amendment of the international flight directive that is in force from today, Saturday 12 February, provides the following: The entry of travelers coming from Australia, USA and Canada is allowed by showing one of the following documents:

a) Vaccination certificate valid for up to nine months after the completion of the basic vaccination and without time limit for travelers who have received the booster dose.

b) Certificate of illness lasting up to one hundred and eighty days.

c) Certificate of negative result, with the PCR method within the last seventy-two hours or alternatively to have been diagnosed negative in a rapid test within twenty-four hours before their arrival in Greece.

Notams are valid

As for the other conditions of entry into Greece, they are valid without any other change until 21/2/2022.

It should be noted that the notams have been published with a Press Release of the CAA on 6/2/2022 and are the following:

Mandatory completion of PLF for all passengers: All travelers to Greece, regardless of nationality, fill in the electronic form PLF (Passenger Locator Form), at the electronic address https://travel.gov.gr any time before the departure of the flight to Greece. The proof of completion of the electronic PLF form, which is automatically sent by e-mail to the passenger by the system, is considered a necessary travel document.

Travelers with a European Digital Certificate COVID-19 without an arrival test: Entry of travelers from the Member States of the European Union and the Schengen Agreement, as well as from the 33 non-EU countries that have joined the COVID digital certification system- 19 of the EU (European Union Digital Covid Certificate, EUDCC), ie the following: San Marino, Albania, Andorra, Armenia, Vatican, North Macedonia, Georgia, Switzerland, El Salvador, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, Iceland, United Kingdom, Iceland, United Kingdom , Lebanon, Morocco, Montenegro, Moldova, Monaco, Norway, New Zealand, Ukraine, Uruguay, Panama, Cape Verde, Serbia, Singapore, Thailand, Togo, Turkey, Tunisia, Faroe Islands COVID-19, which contains information on one of the following:

With a negative test the entry into Greece regardless of vaccination for all other travelers: All travelers to Greece, except the EU and Schengen Agreement as well as from the 33 non-EU countries that have joined the COVID-19 digital certificate system Including their spouses or persons with whom they have entered into a cohabitation agreement, as well as their minor children, regardless of their vaccination status, must have been tested negative by PCR within the last seventy-two hours or alternatively have been diagnosed negative in a rapid test within twenty-four hours before their arrival in Greece.