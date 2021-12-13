The epidemiological burden remains high with doctors and nursing staff fighting hard to protect human life, said government spokesman Giannis Economou.

As he mentioned during the holidays, meticulous observance of the measures and frequent testing are required, while the universal vaccination and the third dose are necessary.

“We are protecting our fellow citizens with a solidarity health campaign. It has been clarified by EODY that there is no death of a person who became ill with coronavirus after the third dose. “Science has given us all the solutions we need to tackle the virus.”

Asked whether new measures are being considered, Mr. Economou stressed that at this stage we are not looking at new measures.

“The Christmas season is very important. The correct application of the measures, the increase of the vaccination coverage and the frequent testing are the tools that we have in our hands for the holidays “, he stated.

Regarding the course of the vaccination program, Mr. Economou stressed that for children 5-11 so far more than 28,300 first dose appointments have been made.

Specifically, in the last 10 days, 161,901 first installment appointments were closed, of which 51,505 for citizens over 60 years of age.

Also, 1,270,380 commemorative dose appointments were made, of which 366,924 concern citizens over 60 years of age.