An order book was opened on Wednesday for a “green bond” issue by the Mytilineos group, seeking to drain 500 million euros from the markets.

According to market sources, first assessment point to a yield hovering at just below 2 percent, with the book possibly closing on Thursday.

Investors’ interest was reportedly high.

The “green” bond issue has a duration of five and a half years; BNP Paribas, Citigroup and HSBC are the primary consultants.

Πηγή ot.gr