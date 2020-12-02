The endless chatter about when restrictive public health measures will be lifted is largely disorienting.

With the critical situation that the country now faces it matters little whether the measures will be lifted in one, two, or several weeks.

The latest data show that despite the lockdown the epidemic is still raging. The daily number of deaths after a brief dip has again reached the 100 mark.

What is paramount now is to stem the spread of SARS-CoV-2 and to alleviate the often unbearable burden on the National Health System.

All else comes afterwards.

The main objective is to avoid with every means possible a possible third wave of the epidemic which would be a death knell for both the Greek economy and society.

The only way to achieve that is to adhere religiously to to the protective measures and guidelines issued by the scientific community.

What befell us due to haste during the summer months should be a lesson to us.

There is no room for backpedaling especially now that there is the light of vaccines at the end of the tunnel.