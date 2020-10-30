Την ετοιμότητά τους να παράσχουν βοήθεια σε Ελλάδα και Τουρκία μετά τον ισχυρό σεισμό που συγκλόνισε σήμερα το Αιγαίο δήλωσαν η Ευρωπαϊκή Ένωση και το ΝΑΤΟ, εκφράζοντας τα συλλυπήτηριά τους στις οικογένειες των θυμάτων.

«Παρακολουθούμε την κατάσταση και είμαστε έτοιμοι να βοηθήσουμε με όλους τους δυνατούς τρόπους», δήλωσε με ανάρτησή της στο twitter η πρόεδρος της Ευρωπαϊκής Επιτροπής Ούρσουλα φον ντερ Λάιεν.

«Οι σκέψεις μας βρίσκονται σε όλους τους ανθρώπους που επλήγησαν από τον ισχυρό σεισμό στο Αιγαίο, στην Τουρκία και στην Ελλάδα, στέλνω τα βαθύτατα συλλυπητήριά μου στις οικογένειες και τους φίλους αυτών που έχασαν τη ζωή τους. Η ΕΕ έχει προσφέρει βοήθεια και είναι έτοιμη να στηρίξει όλες τις προσπάθειες», δήλωσε ο ύπατος εκπρόσωπος της ΕΕ Ζοζέπ Μπορέλ.

«Η Ευρωπαϊκή Ένωση είναι έτοιμη να βοηθήσει», τόνισε επίσης από την πλευρά του ο πρόεδρος του Ευρωπαϊκού Κοινοβουλίου, Νταβίντ Σασόλι.

«Είμαι έντονα λυπημένος για τις αναφορές του σεισμού στο Αιγαίο. Οι σκέψεις μου βρίσκονται σε όλους εκείνους που πλήττονται», δήλωσε ο γενικός γραμματέας του ΝΑΤΟ, Γενς Στόλτενμπεργκ στο Twitter, τονίζοντας πως η βορειοατλαντική Συμμαχία είναι έτοιμη να παράσχει βοήθεια σε Ελλάδα και Τουρκία.

Την ετοιμότητα της ΕΕ να παράσχει βοήθεια στις περιοχές που χτυπήθηκαν από τον σεισμό εξέφρασε και ο πρόεδρος του Ευρωπαϊκού Συμβουλίου Σαρλ Μισέλ.

Ο Επίτροπος Διαχείρισης Κρίσεων, Γιάνες Λέναρτσιτς δήλωσε πως το ευρωπαϊκό Κέντρο Συντονισμού Αντιμετώπισης Εκτάκτων Αναγκών είναι σε στενή επαφή με τις αρχές πολιτικής προστασίας.

Τα συλλυπητήριά τους και προσφορά βοήθειας προσέφεραν πολλές ευρωπαϊκές και βαλκανικές χώρες.

