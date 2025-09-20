Trump Said ‘Deal’ on F-16s in the Works with President Erdogan

Donald Trump said a “major deal” on F-16 fighter jets is in the works with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, announcing in a post that the two leaders will meet at the White House on Sept. 25.

The U.S. president added that the discussions will also include the F-35 program, noting that negotiations on that issue are ongoing.

Trump said both trade and defense agreements are expected between the two sides, including what he described as a “large-scale” purchase of Boeing aircraft.

“All of the above is expected to conclude positively,” Trump wrote, adding, “President Erdogan and I have always had a very good relationship. I look forward to seeing him on Sept. 25.”

His comments came days after U.S. Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack expressed confidence that the sale of F-35s to Ankara would be revived.

“Absolutely. We will find a solution,” Barrack said, adding that Turkey “should not only be a defense partner but also a regional component. With its defense and manufacturing capabilities, together with the United States, Turkey should be at the center of this security mechanism—not only for the region, but for the entire area.”