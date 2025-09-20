Σάββατο 20 Σεπτεμβρίου 2025
Trump Said ‘Deal’ on F-16s in the Works with President Erdogan
English edition 20 Σεπτεμβρίου 2025 | 11:57

Trump Said ‘Deal’ on F-16s in the Works with President Erdogan

Trump said both trade and defense deals are expected, including what he described as a “large-scale” purchase of Boeing aircraft.

Ποιες τροφές ενισχύουν την ευεξία μετά τα 50;

Ποιες τροφές ενισχύουν την ευεξία μετά τα 50;

Spotlight

Donald Trump said a “major deal” on F-16 fighter jets is in the works with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, announcing in a post that the two leaders will meet at the White House on Sept. 25.

The U.S. president added that the discussions will also include the F-35 program, noting that negotiations on that issue are ongoing.

Trump said both trade and defense agreements are expected between the two sides, including what he described as a “large-scale” purchase of Boeing aircraft.

“All of the above is expected to conclude positively,” Trump wrote, adding, “President Erdogan and I have always had a very good relationship. I look forward to seeing him on Sept. 25.”

His comments came days after U.S. Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack expressed confidence that the sale of F-35s to Ankara would be revived.

“Absolutely. We will find a solution,” Barrack said, adding that Turkey “should not only be a defense partner but also a regional component. With its defense and manufacturing capabilities, together with the United States, Turkey should be at the center of this security mechanism—not only for the region, but for the entire area.”

Source: tovima.com

Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
Business
Avramar: Νέα εποχή με την Aqua Bridge – Το σχέδιο διάσωσης και η μεγάλη αναδιάρθρωση

Avramar: Νέα εποχή με την Aqua Bridge – Το σχέδιο διάσωσης και η μεγάλη αναδιάρθρωση

Vita.gr
Ποιες τροφές ενισχύουν την ευεξία μετά τα 50;

Ποιες τροφές ενισχύουν την ευεξία μετά τα 50;

Φορολογία Eιδήσεις
Επιστροφή ενοικίου: Ο ρόλος του κωδικού 081 στη φορολογική δήλωση

Επιστροφή ενοικίου: Ο ρόλος του κωδικού 081 στη φορολογική δήλωση

UBS Raised Price Targets for Greek Banks
English edition 20.09.25

UBS Raised Price Targets for Greek Banks

UBS noted that Greek banks are still trading at a discount to their European peers, with price-to-earnings ratios of 7.9 times for 2026.

Σύνταξη
Greek Coffee Prices Soar to 45-year High
English edition 19.09.25

Greek Coffee Prices Soar to 45-year High

Greek consumers are facing steep price hikes in their daily cup of coffee, with costs rising nearly 19% in the past year and futures hitting levels not seen in almost half a century. Experts warn the trend is unlikely to ease any time soon

Σύνταξη
Pulse Poll: Smalls Gains for Ruling ND
English edition 18.09.25

Pulse Poll: Smalls Gains for Ruling ND

Center-right party continues to field a double-digit lead over its closest rival, while gaining half a percentage point since the last poll by the same firm

Σύνταξη
Property Prices up in Greece in Q2, 2025
English edition 17.09.25

Property Prices up in Greece in Q2, 2025

Apartment prices increased on average by 9% annually in 2024 (revised data), against a 13.9% rise in 2023, the Bank of Greece said.

Σύνταξη
Novartis Case Verdict: Two Former Witnesses Found Guilty
English edition 15.09.25
English edition 15.09.25

Novartis Case Verdict: Two Former Witnesses Found Guilty

After years of legal proceedings, two former witnesses are convicted for false testimony and false accusations, closing a controversial chapter in Greece's high-profile Novartis investigation

Σύνταξη
Greek Tourism 2025: Shorter, Closer, Last-Minute
English edition 14.09.25

Greek Tourism 2025: Shorter, Closer, Last-Minute

The most striking change compared with 2024 was the rise of Aegina, which entered the top five destinations, displacing Syros, with a year-on-year increase of 12.65%

Σύνταξη
Greece to Phase out 'Personal Difference' in Pensions by 2027
English edition 07.09.25
English edition 07.09.25

Greece to Phase out 'Personal Difference' in Pensions by 2027

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced at the Thessaloniki International Fair that the pension adjustment known as the "personal difference" will be halved in 2026 and fully abolished in 2027, opening the way for more retirees to receive increases

Σύνταξη
Evangelos Marinakis: "Stop Children from Being Killed in Ukraine"
English edition 05.09.25
English edition 05.09.25

Evangelos Marinakis: "Stop Children from Being Killed in Ukraine"

Evangelos Marinakis, founder and president of the shipping group Capital Maritime & Trading Corp and main shareholder of Alter Ego Media, appeals for an end to the war in Ukraine and references the poor economic situation of Greek households in his intervention at the 5th Thessaloniki Metropolitan Summit

Σύνταξη
Ηράκλειο: Χάρισε ζωή με τον θάνατό του 70χρονος
Ελλάδα 20.09.25

Χάρισε ζωή με τον θάνατό του 70χρονος

Μία ακόμη συγκινητική πράξη ανθρωπιάς καταγράφηκε στο Βενιζέλειο Νοσοκομείο Ηρακλείου, όπου ολοκληρώθηκε η διαδικασία δωρεάς οργάνων από 70χρονο δότη.

Σύνταξη
Σέρρες: Οργισμένη κινητοποίηση – Φυγαδεύτηκε ο υφυπουργός Αγροτικής Ανάπτυξης από τη SEREXPO
Στις Σέρρες 20.09.25

Οργισμένη κινητοποίηση - Φυγαδεύτηκε ο υφυπουργός Αγροτικής Ανάπτυξης από τη SEREXPO

Αγρότες και κτηνοτρόφοι οργάνωσαν δυναμική κινητοποίηση στις Σέρρες όπου φιλοξενείται η 10η SEREXPO - Ο Γιάννης Ανδριανός φυγαδεύτηκε από τον χώρο, του έριξαν καφέδες και νερά

Σύνταξη
ΗΠΑ-Κίνα κοντά σε συμφωνία για TikTok: Τι ανταμοιβή-μαμούθ ζητάει ο Τραμπ για την… προσφορά του
Wall Street Journal 20.09.25

ΗΠΑ-Κίνα κοντά σε συμφωνία για TikTok: Τι ανταμοιβή-μαμούθ ζητάει ο Τραμπ για την… προσφορά του

Τόσο η άμεση εμπλοκή των δύο ηγετών όσο και η σύγκλιση σε βασικά σημεία υποδηλώνουν ότι οι ΗΠΑ και η Κίνα βρίσκονται πιο κοντά από ποτέ σε μια τελική διευθέτηση του TikTok

Σύνταξη
Ισραήλ: Ισοπεδώνει την πόλη της Γάζας – Χρησιμοποιεί ρομπότ και οχήματα με εκρηκτικά – Αυξάνονται οι νεκροί
Δείτε χάρτες 20.09.25

Ισοπεδώνει την πόλη της Γάζας το Ισραήλ - Χρησιμοποιεί ρομπότ και οχήματα με εκρηκτικά - Αυξάνονται οι νεκροί

Η χερσαία επιχείρηση στην πόλη της Γάζας είναι ένας ακόμα κρίκος στην εκστρατεία του Ισραήλ στον παλαιστινιακό θύλακα - Εκατοντάδες χιλιάδες εκτοπισμένοι, εικόνες Αποκάλυψης

Νεκτάριος Δαργάκης
Νεκτάριος Δαργάκης
Ο Σεπτέμβριος μήνας Alzheimer και υγιούς γήρανσης στο Ίδρυμα Β&Ε Γουλανδρή
Υγεία 20.09.25

Ο Σεπτέμβριος μήνας Alzheimer και υγιούς γήρανσης στο Ίδρυμα Β&Ε Γουλανδρή

Για τρίτη συνεχόμενη χρονιά το Ίδρυμα Β&Ε Γουλανδρή συνεργάζεται με την Ελληνική Πρωτοβουλία Ενάντια στην Αλτσχάιμερ για τη διοργάνωση ημερίδας την Κυριακή 21 Σεπτεμβρίου, με αφορμή την Παγκόσμια Ημέρα Νόσου Alzheimer.

Σύνταξη
Πολωνικό F-16 χτυπάει σπίτι στην… Πολωνία – «Και πάλι φταίνε οι Ρώσοι»
Προπαγάνδα 20.09.25

Πολωνικό F-16 χτυπάει σπίτι στην... Πολωνία – «Και πάλι φταίνε οι Ρώσοι»

Πώς ξεκίνησε η ένταση με τα ρωσικά drones που σήκωσαν το NATO στο πόδι, καταλήγοντας η Πολωνία να παραδέχεται γράφα δικού της F-16 και η αδύναμη Ουκρανία να προσφέρει... βοήθεια

Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
Σύνδεση του διπλώματος οδήγησης με εκπαίδευση ΚΑΡΠΑ προτείνει η Ελληνική Καρδιολογική Εταιρεία
Κουλτούρα αλληλεγγύης 20.09.25

Σύνδεση του διπλώματος οδήγησης με εκπαίδευση ΚΑΡΠΑ προτείνει η Ελληνική Καρδιολογική Εταιρεία

Η ΚΑΡΠΑ, ειδικά εάν εκτελεστεί αμέσως, μπορεί να διπλασιάσει ή να τριπλασιάσει τις πιθανότητες επιβίωσης ενός θύματος καρδιακής ανακοπής, σύμφωνα με την Ελληνική Καρδιολογική Εταιρεία

Σύνταξη
Αθήνα: Δύο τραυματίες από πτώση δέντρου στην πλατεία Αγίας Ειρήνης – Δύο τραυματίες
Πλατεία Αγίας Ειρήνης 20.09.25 Upd: 13:05

Δύο τραυματίες από πτώση δέντρου στο κέντρο της Αθήνας - Στο νοσοκομείο μία γυναίκα

Η γυναίκα μεταφέρθηκε με ασθενοφόρο του ΕΚΑΒ στο ΝΙΜΤΣ- Ο άνδρας έχει τραυματιστεί ελαφρά στην πλάτη και δεν φαίνεται να διατρέχει σοβαρό κίνδυνο

Σύνταξη
Κοζάνη: Στον Εισαγγελέα ο ιδιοκτήτης της μάντρας που σημειώθηκε η έκρηξη στο Τσοτύλι
Κοζάνη 20.09.25

Στον Εισαγγελέα ο ιδιοκτήτης της μάντρας που σημειώθηκε η έκρηξη στο Τσοτύλι

Δύο εργαζόμενοι τραυματίστηκαν - Ο ένας πιο σοβαρά, νοσηλεύεται διασωληνωμένος με τραχειοστομία στο Ιπποκράτειο Θεσσαλονίκης, ενώ η κατάσταση της υγείας του δεν έχει ακόμη σταθεροποιηθεί

Σύνταξη
Μαρία Καρυστιανού: «Βρώμικοι και απάνθρωποι Μητσοτάκης, Καραμανλής, Τριαντόπουλος – Δεν θα ήθελα να τους συναντήσω»
Τέμπη 20.09.25

Μαρία Καρυστιανού: «Βρώμικοι και απάνθρωποι Μητσοτάκης, Καραμανλής, Τριαντόπουλος – Δεν θα ήθελα να τους συναντήσω»

Κατάθεση ψυχής από τη Μαρία Καρυστιανού - «Άγγιξα κάθε οστό του παιδιού μου, ως τελευταίο χάδι και αναγνώρισα κάτι που δεν ανέφερε καμία ιατροδικαστική» - Τι απαντά σχετικά με το 25% δημοσκόπησης που δείχνει επιθυμία να δημιουργήσει κόμμα;

Σύνταξη
Το παράδοξο Τραμπ: Πού κερδίζει και πού απογοητεύει τους Αμερικανούς
Πίεση ή ενθάρρυνση; 20.09.25

Το παράδοξο Τραμπ: Πού κερδίζει και πού απογοητεύει τους Αμερικανούς

Το πιο εντυπωσιακό από τη νέα έρευνα της Washington Post είναι πως ενώ οι Αμερικανοί αποδοκιμάζουν τις τομεακές πολιτικές Τραμπ, την ίδια στιγμή εμπιστεύονται περισσότερο το κόμμα του.

Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
«Όλα τα μέτρα που έχει πάρει η ΝΔ έχουν αποτύχει» λέει ο Κατρίνης – Σφοδρή πολιτική σύγκρουση για ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ και εξαγγελίες στη ΔΕΘ
Πολιτική 20.09.25

«Όλα τα μέτρα που έχει πάρει η ΝΔ έχουν αποτύχει» λέει ο Κατρίνης – Σφοδρή πολιτική σύγκρουση για ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ και εξαγγελίες στη ΔΕΘ

Στα ύψη βρίσκεται η πολιτική αντιπαράθεση κυβέρνησης – αντιπολίτευσης σχετικά με το σκάνδαλο του ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ, αλλά και τις εξαγγελίες του πρωθυπουργού στη ΔΕΘ. Πυρά από τον Κατρίνη σε κυβέρνηση

Σύνταξη
Κυβερνοεπίθεση: Χάος σε ευρωπαϊκά αεροδρόμια, μεγάλες καθυστερήσεις – Σε Χίθροου, Βρυξέλλες και Βερολίνο
Μεγάλα προβλήματα 20.09.25

Χάος σε ευρωπαϊκά αεροδρόμια μετά από κυβερνοεπίθεση - Σε Χίθροου, Βρυξέλλες και Βερολίνο

Καθυστερήσεις και ακυρώσεις πτήσεων μετά από κυβερνοεπίθεση - Όσοι ταξιδεύουν καλούνται να επικοινωνήσουν με τις αεροπορικές εταιρείες πριν μεταβούν στα αεροδρόμια

Σύνταξη
Συγκλονίζει πατέρας θύματος των Τεμπών που κάνει απεργία πείνας – «Ξέρουν καλά τι θα βρούμε στο φέρετρο του παιδιού μου»
Ελλάδα 20.09.25

Συγκλονίζει πατέρας θύματος των Τεμπών που κάνει απεργία πείνας – «Ξέρουν καλά τι θα βρούμε στο φέρετρο του παιδιού μου»

Ο κ. Πάνος Ρούτσι, πατέρας του Ντένις που έχασε τη ζωή του στην τραγωδία των Τεμπών μίλησε για τον αγώνα του να δικαιωθεί η μνήμη του παιδιού του και να μάθει την αλήθεια για τον θάνατό του.

Σύνταξη
Σε… αποθεραπεία το ΧΑ, έτοιμη για νέα projects η Cenergy, το «φάουλ» της ΕΚΤΕΡ, τα διαμάντια των ΓΕΚ ΤΕΡΝΑ και AKTOR, η «ακτίνα» της Eurobank, το διακαναλικό… τουρ του «Γραμματέα»

Σε… αποθεραπεία το ΧΑ, έτοιμη για νέα projects η Cenergy, το «φάουλ» της ΕΚΤΕΡ, τα διαμάντια των ΓΕΚ ΤΕΡΝΑ και AKTOR, η «ακτίνα» της Eurobank, το διακαναλικό… τουρ του «Γραμματέα»

City breaks: 7 ευρωπαϊκές πρωτεύουσες σε απόσταση αναπνοής από την Αθήνα για φθινοπωρινές αποδράσεις

City breaks: 7 ευρωπαϊκές πρωτεύουσες σε απόσταση αναπνοής από την Αθήνα για φθινοπωρινές αποδράσεις

Και ο Μακρόν έπλασε την Κάντας Όουενς: Πώς μια μήνυση ρίχνει νερό στο μύλο της Ακροδεξιάς

Και ο Μακρόν έπλασε την Κάντας Όουενς: Πώς μια μήνυση ρίχνει νερό στο μύλο της Ακροδεξιάς

Έντομα σε κεχριμπάρι δίνουν μια εικόνα για τη ζωή στην υπερήπειρο Γκοντβάνα

Έντομα σε κεχριμπάρι δίνουν μια εικόνα για τη ζωή στην υπερήπειρο Γκοντβάνα

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Ποια είναι η Ατίκα Μιρ, η 10χρονη Ινδή που γράφει ιστορία στην Formula 1

Ποια είναι η Ατίκα Μιρ, η 10χρονη Ινδή που γράφει ιστορία στην Formula 1

Micro-retirement: Γιατί το να μην δουλεύεις για λίγο, μπορεί να μη… «δουλέψει»;

Micro-retirement: Γιατί το να μην δουλεύεις για λίγο, μπορεί να μη… «δουλέψει»;

Παιδί: Πώς να το βοηθήσετε να διαχειριστεί το θυμό του;

Παιδί: Πώς να το βοηθήσετε να διαχειριστεί το θυμό του;

Μπέλα Χαντίντ: Η δύσκολη μάχη του σούπερ μόντελ με τη νόσο του Lyme

Μπέλα Χαντίντ: Η δύσκολη μάχη του σούπερ μόντελ με τη νόσο του Lyme

