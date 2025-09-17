Πέμπτη 18 Σεπτεμβρίου 2025
weather-icon 21o
Stream
Σημαντική είδηση:
17.09.2025 | 23:52
Η Βρετανία θα αναγνωρίσει το κράτος της Παλαιστίνης
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗΣ
# ΑΝΔΡΟΥΛΑΚΗΣ
# ΤΣΙΠΡΑΣ
# ΤΣΑΡΛΙ ΚΕΡΚ
# ΣΚΑΝΔΑΛΟ ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ
# ΓΑΛΛΙΑ
# ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΓΑΖΑ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# COOKING
One-Stop System to Book All Hospital Appointments in Greece
English edition 17 Σεπτεμβρίου 2025 | 22:19

One-Stop System to Book All Hospital Appointments in Greece

The new digital gateway connects all hospitals under one digital roof, promising easier scheduling for patients nationwide and improving access to healthcare

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
Πηγαίνετε για ύπνο μετά από αυτή την ώρα; Η επιστήμη προειδοποιεί

Πηγαίνετε για ύπνο μετά από αυτή την ώρα; Η επιστήμη προειδοποιεί

Spotlight

Starting October 1, Greece is rolling out a new digital system that will centralize all hospital appointments into one platform, aiming to simplify access to primary healthcare and reduce waiting times for patients.

Until now, booking a medical appointment often meant calling individual hospitals to see if there is availability. Under the new system, patients will be able to log into a single online portal or dial a dedicated phone line (1566) to view and book all available appointments across hospitals nationwide.

According to the Deputy Minister of Health Marios Themistocleous, the reform brings two major changes: a more user-friendly interface and a dramatic increase in appointment slots. More than one million additional appointments are expected to be added in the coming months.

The process will resemble Greece’s COVID-19 vaccination booking system. Patients will enter the specialty they need and their location, then see a list of available options — for example, an endocrinologist appointment at different hospitals — and choose what best suits them.

For those less familiar with digital tools, the option to call 1566 will be available , according to the Deputy Minister. This ensures that elderly patients and people who find an online environment hard to naviagte can still benefit from the simplified system.

By the end of the year, all hospital appointments are expected to be available through this unified gateway. Each booking will be linked to a patient’s national health ID, reducing errors and ensuring accurate records. Patients will also be able to check expected waiting times for surgery for each hospital clinic, making the process more transparent.

Beyond scheduling, Greece is also attempting to strengthen hospital evaluation through patient feedback surveys. Themistocleous stressed that even small issues raised by patients can help improve the healthcare system. “A health system is a living organism,” he said. “Negative feedback helps us become better, so that the next patient has a better experience.”

With a single point of entry, more appointments, and closer monitoring of hospitals, Greek authorities hope the new system will significantly ease access to care and cut down on years-long waits that some patients previously faced for basic procedures.

Source: tovima.com

Headlines:
Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
World
Πάουελ: Η διπλή εντολή και η μείωση ως εργαλείο διαχείρισης κινδύνου

Πάουελ: Η διπλή εντολή και η μείωση ως εργαλείο διαχείρισης κινδύνου

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr
Πηγαίνετε για ύπνο μετά από αυτή την ώρα; Η επιστήμη προειδοποιεί

Πηγαίνετε για ύπνο μετά από αυτή την ώρα; Η επιστήμη προειδοποιεί

Επικαιρότητα
Μητσοτάκης: «Βάφτισε» τις φοροελαφρύνσεις αυξήσεις μισθών

Μητσοτάκης: «Βάφτισε» τις φοροελαφρύνσεις αυξήσεις μισθών

Champions League
inTown
sp_banner_Desk
English edition
Property Prices up in Greece in Q2, 2025
English edition 17.09.25

Property Prices up in Greece in Q2, 2025

Apartment prices increased on average by 9% annually in 2024 (revised data), against a 13.9% rise in 2023, the Bank of Greece said.

Σύνταξη
Novartis Case Verdict: Two Former Witnesses Found Guilty
English edition 15.09.25

Novartis Case Verdict: Two Former Witnesses Found Guilty

After years of legal proceedings, two former witnesses are convicted for false testimony and false accusations, closing a controversial chapter in Greece’s high-profile Novartis investigation

Σύνταξη
Greek Tourism 2025: Shorter, Closer, Last-Minute
English edition 14.09.25

Greek Tourism 2025: Shorter, Closer, Last-Minute

The most striking change compared with 2024 was the rise of Aegina, which entered the top five destinations, displacing Syros, with a year-on-year increase of 12.65%

Σύνταξη
Greece to Phase out ‘Personal Difference’ in Pensions by 2027
English edition 07.09.25

Greece to Phase out ‘Personal Difference’ in Pensions by 2027

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced at the Thessaloniki International Fair that the pension adjustment known as the “personal difference” will be halved in 2026 and fully abolished in 2027, opening the way for more retirees to receive increases

Σύνταξη
Evangelos Marinakis: “Stop Children from Being Killed in Ukraine”
English edition 05.09.25

Evangelos Marinakis: “Stop Children from Being Killed in Ukraine”

Evangelos Marinakis, founder and president of the shipping group Capital Maritime & Trading Corp and main shareholder of Alter Ego Media, appeals for an end to the war in Ukraine and references the poor economic situation of Greek households in his intervention at the 5th Thessaloniki Metropolitan Summit

Σύνταξη
Greece’s PPC Cuts September Power Tariffs by 14.5%
English edition 03.09.25

Greece’s PPC Cuts September Power Tariffs by 14.5%

Public Power Corporation (PPC), Greece’s largest electricity provider, announced a 14.5% reduction in its September green tariffs, citing falling wholesale energy prices. Other household plans also see notable drops, offering consumers lower costs

Σύνταξη
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
Η εταιρεία που παρήγγειλε…. ήλιο από τη Σελήνη
Είναι αλήθεια 18.09.25

Η εταιρεία που παρήγγειλε…. ήλιο από τη Σελήνη

Δεν έχουμε κάνει ακόμη εξόρυξη στη Σελήνη, αλλά οι εταιρείες αγοράζουν ήδη τους πόρους της. Το ήλιο είναι ένας από αυτούς, γιατί χρειάζεται για τους υπερυπολογιστές.

Σύνταξη
Δύο φανταστικά ρεκόρ από τον Μοχάμεντ Σαλάχ – Έγραψε ιστορία ο Αιγύπτιος στράικερ της Λίβερπουλ
On Field 18.09.25

Δύο φανταστικά ρεκόρ από τον Μοχάμεντ Σαλάχ – Έγραψε ιστορία ο Αιγύπτιος στράικερ της Λίβερπουλ

Ο διεθνής επιθετικός της Λίβερπουλ ήταν ο κορυφαίος παίκτης των «κόκκινων» στο μεγάλο παιχνίδι με την Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης στο Champions League, γράφοντας ιστορία με την φανέλα των πρωταθλητών Αγγλίας

Χριστόφορος Ευαγγελάτος
Χριστόφορος Ευαγγελάτος
Times: Η Βρετανία θα αναγνωρίσει το κράτος της Παλαιστίνης
Κόσμος 17.09.25

Η Βρετανία θα αναγνωρίσει το κράτος της Παλαιστίνης

Ο Βρετανός πρωθυπουργός Κιρ Στάρμερ θα αναγνωρίσει επίσημα το κράτος της Παλαιστίνης αυτό το Σαββατοκύριακο, μετά την ολοκλήρωση της ιστορικής επίσκεψης του Αμερικανού προέδρου Ντόναλντ Τραμπ στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο, σύμφωνα με δημοσίευμα των Times του Λονδίνου.

Σύνταξη
Cardi B: Είναι και πάλι έγκυος;
Βίντεο 17.09.25

Cardi B: Είναι και πάλι έγκυος;

Η Cardi B δήλωσε ότι βρίσκεται σε μια πολύ καλή φάση της ζωής της, καθώς ετοιμάζει το νέο της άλμπουμ και παράλληλα ζει ξανά την εμπειρία της μητρότητας

Σύνταξη
Η Γαλλία σε αναβρασμό: Η απεργία της 18ης Σεπτεμβρίου δοκιμάζει την αντοχή της κυβέρνησης Λεκορνί
Κόσμος 17.09.25

Η Γαλλία σε αναβρασμό: Η απεργία της 18ης Σεπτεμβρίου δοκιμάζει την αντοχή της κυβέρνησης Λεκορνί

Ο Σεμπαστιάν Λεκορνί ετοιμάζεται να αντιμετωπίσει ένα κύμα εκτεταμένων διαδηλώσεων στη Γαλλία, ενώ επιδιώκει να εξασφαλίσει την υποστήριξη των Σοσιαλιστών σε μια κρίσιμη στιγμή για την πολιτική σταθερότητα

Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
Η Μελάνια Τραμπ συνεχίζει να παίζει κρυφτό: Το καπέλο, η συνωμοσία, το αίνιγμα – «Χωρίς βλέμμα»
Υπογραφή; Μυστήριο 17.09.25

Η Μελάνια Τραμπ συνεχίζει να παίζει κρυφτό: Το καπέλο, η συνωμοσία, το αίνιγμα – «Χωρίς βλέμμα»

Πολλά συζητήθηκαν για τη δεύτερη επίσκαεψη του ζεύγους Τραμπ στη Βρετανία, τίποτα όμως τόσο όσο το καπέλο της γυναίκας-μυστήριο, της πρώτης κυρίας των ΗΠΑ Μελάνια Τραμπ

Λουκάς Καρνής
Λουκάς Καρνής
Γιατί ο Πούτιν δεν θέλει ειρήνη στην Ουκρανία;
Έχει πολλούς λόγους 17.09.25

Γιατί ο Πούτιν δεν θέλει ειρήνη στην Ουκρανία;

Ακόμη και ο πιο φιλικός προς τη Ρωσία πρόεδρος των ΗΠΑ δεν μπορεί να επιτύχει την κατάπαυση του πυρός που απαιτούν οι στρατηγικοί υπολογισμοί του Βλαντίμιρ Πούτιν

Νατάσα Ρουγγέρη
Νατάσα Ρουγγέρη
Μεταναστευτικό: Συμφωνία για δύο δομές μεταναστών στην Κρήτη – Βραδιά ταραχών στην Αγυιά που ασφυκτιά
Χανιά 17.09.25

Συμφωνία για δύο δομές μεταναστών στην Κρήτη - Βραδιά ταραχών στην Αγυιά που ασφυκτιά

Στο «κόκκινο» βρίσκεται η Κρήτη. Το μεταναστευτικό δοκιμάζει τις αντοχές του νησιού και εκθέτει τις κυβερνητικές πολιτικές. Συμφωνία για τη δημιουργία δύο δομών προσωρινής παραμονής. Νύχτα έντασεις και ταραχών στην Αγυιά.

Σύνταξη
Μεντιλίμπαρ: «Έκαναν αυτά που έπρεπε να κάνουν ακόμα και με δέκα παίκτες»
Champions League 17.09.25

Μεντιλίμπαρ: «Έκαναν αυτά που έπρεπε να κάνουν ακόμα και με δέκα παίκτες»

Στην πολύ καλή αμυντική λειτουργία της Πάφου στάθηκε ο Χοσέ Λουίς Μεντιλίμπαρ μετά το 0-0 στην πρεμιέρα του Champions League, με τον προπονητή του Ολυμπιακού να επισημαίνει ότι η διοργάνωση έχει ακόμη πολύ δρόμο...

Σύνταξη
Η υπεροχή του Ολυμπιακού επί της Πάφου, σε μία εικόνα… (pic)
Champions League 17.09.25

Η υπεροχή του Ολυμπιακού επί της Πάφου, σε μία εικόνα… (pic)

Κατοχή στο 64%, 17 τελικές, 65 επιθέσεις και 259 περισσότερες πάσες περισσότερες, αλλά και ένα 0 στον πίνακα του Καραϊσκάκη που δεν αποτυπώνει την αλήθεια της πρεμιέρας του Ολυμπιακού στο Champions League.

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Παρί Σεν Ζερμέν – Αταλάντα
Ποδόσφαιρο 17.09.25

LIVE: Παρί Σεν Ζερμέν – Αταλάντα

LIVE: Παρί Σεν Ζερμέν – Αταλάντα. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 22:00 την αναμέτρηση Παρί Σεν Ζερμέν – Αταλάντα για την 1η αγωνιστική του Champions League. Τηλεοπτικά από COSMOTE SPORT 5 HD.

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Άγιαξ – Ίντερ
Ποδόσφαιρο 17.09.25

LIVE: Άγιαξ – Ίντερ

LIVE: Άγιαξ – Ίντερ. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 22:00 την αναμέτρηση Άγιαξ – Ίντερ για την 1η αγωνιστική του Champions League. Τηλεοπτικά από COSMOTE SPORT 7 HD.

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Μπάγερν Μονάχου – Τσέλσι
Ποδόσφαιρο 17.09.25

LIVE: Μπάγερν Μονάχου – Τσέλσι

LIVE: Μπάγερν Μονάχου – Τσέλσι. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 22:00 την αναμέτρηση Μπάγερν Μονάχου – Τσέλσι για την 1η αγωνιστική του Champions League. Τηλεοπτικά από COSMOTE SPORT 4 HD.

Σύνταξη
Οι Ταλιμπάν περιορίζουν το ίντερνετ στο Αφγανιστάν για να «αποτρέψουν την ανηθικότητα»
Πλήρης λογοκρισία 17.09.25

Οι Ταλιμπάν περιορίζουν το ίντερνετ στο Αφγανιστάν για να «αποτρέψουν την ανηθικότητα»

Οι Ταλιμπάν περιορίζουν τα τοπικά μέσα ενημέρωσης και τώρα και το διαδίκτυο, ενώ παράλληλα αξιοποιούν τις ίδιες πλατφόρμες για να διαδώσουν τα δικά τους μηνύματα

Σύνταξη
ΣΥΡΙΖΑ για Μητσοτάκη: Κάθε φορά που τοποθετείται δημόσια, αποδεικνύει γιατί πρέπει να αποτελέσει πολιτικά παρελθόν
«Κουβέντα για τα καρτέλ» 17.09.25

ΣΥΡΙΖΑ για Μητσοτάκη: Κάθε φορά που τοποθετείται δημόσια, αποδεικνύει γιατί πρέπει να αποτελέσει πολιτικά παρελθόν

«Συγχαρητήρια, κύριε Μητσοτάκη. Το κράτος Δικαίου θα σας... ευγνωμονεί για τις υπηρεσίες σας», τονίζει χαρακτηριστικά ο ΣΥΡΙΖΑ για όσα είπε ο πρωθυπουργός για το σκάνδαλο του ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Λίβερπουλ – Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης
Ποδόσφαιρο 17.09.25

LIVE: Λίβερπουλ – Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης

LIVE: Λίβερπουλ – Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 22:00 την αναμέτρηση Λίβερπουλ – Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης για την 1η αγωνιστική του Champions League. Τηλεοπτικά από COSMOTE SPORT 3 HD.

Σύνταξη
Must Read
Μείωσε το «άνοιγμα» το ΧΑ, οι σκέψεις της CrediaBank, απογειώθηκε η Aegean, πήρε ημερομηνία η ΓΕΚ ΤΕΡΝΑ, η BlackRock και οι «40», το μοντέλο Θεοδωρικάκου, η οικογένεια Φύλλα επιστρέφει… (;)

Μείωσε το «άνοιγμα» το ΧΑ, οι σκέψεις της CrediaBank, απογειώθηκε η Aegean, πήρε ημερομηνία η ΓΕΚ ΤΕΡΝΑ, η BlackRock και οι «40», το μοντέλο Θεοδωρικάκου, η οικογένεια Φύλλα επιστρέφει… (;)

ΑΑΔΕ: Αυτόματα με λίγα κλικ οι αλλαγές ΚΑΔ για επιχειρήσεις και επαγγελματίες

ΑΑΔΕ: Αυτόματα με λίγα κλικ οι αλλαγές ΚΑΔ για επιχειρήσεις και επαγγελματίες

82ο φεστιβάλ Βενετίας: Ο (αυτονόητος) κίνδυνος της πυρηνικής απειλής

82ο φεστιβάλ Βενετίας: Ο (αυτονόητος) κίνδυνος της πυρηνικής απειλής

Πρωτεία στην περιβαλλοντική ρύπανση για τις ελληνικές πόλεις

Πρωτεία στην περιβαλλοντική ρύπανση για τις ελληνικές πόλεις

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Keanu Reeves: Ο τραγικός έρωτας με τη Jennifer Syme και η σημαδεμένη ζωή ενός αντι-σταρ

Keanu Reeves: Ο τραγικός έρωτας με τη Jennifer Syme και η σημαδεμένη ζωή ενός αντι-σταρ

Digital sunset: Η βραδινή ιεροτελεστία για βαθύ, ξεκούραστο ύπνο

Digital sunset: Η βραδινή ιεροτελεστία για βαθύ, ξεκούραστο ύπνο

Νήπιο: Δείχνει με το δάχτυλο τα πάντα; Σας έχουμε υπέροχα νέα!

Νήπιο: Δείχνει με το δάχτυλο τα πάντα; Σας έχουμε υπέροχα νέα!

Ντοκουμέντα & διάλογοι για τη μαφία της Κρήτης

Ντοκουμέντα & διάλογοι για τη μαφία της Κρήτης

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Πέμπτη 18 Σεπτεμβρίου 2025
Απόρρητο