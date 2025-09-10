Πέμπτη 11 Σεπτεμβρίου 2025
Chevron, HelleniQ Energy Submit Bid for Greek Offshore Blocks
English edition 10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2025 | 20:23

Chevron and HelleniQ Energy have jointly submitted a formal bid to acquire four offshore blocks south of Crete and the Peloponnese.

American energy giant Chevron and HelleniQ Energy have jointly submitted a formal bid to acquire four offshore blocks south of Crete and the Peloponnese.

The consortium submitted its bid for the exploration and exploitation of hydrocarbons on the day the international tender deadline expired, September 10.

Following the end of the international tender, the Greek minister of energy and environment, Stavros Papastavrou, stated, “Today, the Chevron–Hellenic Energy consortium announced its participation in the international tender for four offshore blocks south of Crete and the Peloponnese, marking a new chapter in the development of Greece’s subsea energy resources.”

The Greek minister called the development one of “hope and prospect for our nation [Greece],” adding that Greece had established sound foundations for energy independence, exploiting its geopolitical position in the eastern Mediterranean.

In a volatile time when energy independence is crucial for sovereign states, Chevron’s participation in the next phase of the tender is expected to enhance Greece’s geopolitical standing.

In addition, Greece’s position on the geopolitical stage is further upgraded by the activities of another member of America’s Big Oil corporations, ExxonMobil, in the offshore blocks west and southwest of Crete.

HelleniQ Energy issued the following statement: “As part of the Call for Tenders issued by the Ministry of Environment and Energy (Government Gazette 2104/30.04.2025) for hydrocarbon exploration and production in four offshore areas south of the Peloponnese and Crete, HELLENiQ Energy announced that, in partnership with Chevron, it has submitted a bid. The offer was filed today in accordance with the terms of the tender.”

Source: tovima.com

Headlines:
Greece to Phase out ‘Personal Difference’ in Pensions by 2027
English edition 07.09.25

Greece to Phase out ‘Personal Difference’ in Pensions by 2027

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced at the Thessaloniki International Fair that the pension adjustment known as the “personal difference” will be halved in 2026 and fully abolished in 2027, opening the way for more retirees to receive increases

Σύνταξη
Evangelos Marinakis: “Stop Children from Being Killed in Ukraine”
English edition 05.09.25

Evangelos Marinakis: “Stop Children from Being Killed in Ukraine”

Evangelos Marinakis, founder and president of the shipping group Capital Maritime & Trading Corp and main shareholder of Alter Ego Media, appeals for an end to the war in Ukraine and references the poor economic situation of Greek households in his intervention at the 5th Thessaloniki Metropolitan Summit

Σύνταξη
Greece’s PPC Cuts September Power Tariffs by 14.5%
English edition 03.09.25

Greece’s PPC Cuts September Power Tariffs by 14.5%

Public Power Corporation (PPC), Greece’s largest electricity provider, announced a 14.5% reduction in its September green tariffs, citing falling wholesale energy prices. Other household plans also see notable drops, offering consumers lower costs

Σύνταξη
Bank Loans Down €751M in July 2025: BoG
English edition 29.08.25

Bank Loans Down €751M in July 2025: BoG

Net financing to Greece’s general government turned positive in July, reaching €509 million, compared with a negative flow of €93 million in June.

Σύνταξη
Greece Plans Major Grid Upgrades to Protect Forests
English edition 27.08.25

Greece Plans Major Grid Upgrades to Protect Forests

Greek energy operator DEDDHE unveils a €4.79B plan for 2026–2030, including smart meters and relocating power lines from forests to boost network resilience and digital transformation

Σύνταξη
