Chevron, HelleniQ Energy Submit Bid for Greek Offshore Blocks

American energy giant Chevron and HelleniQ Energy have jointly submitted a formal bid to acquire four offshore blocks south of Crete and the Peloponnese.

The consortium submitted its bid for the exploration and exploitation of hydrocarbons on the day the international tender deadline expired, September 10.

Following the end of the international tender, the Greek minister of energy and environment, Stavros Papastavrou, stated, “Today, the Chevron–Hellenic Energy consortium announced its participation in the international tender for four offshore blocks south of Crete and the Peloponnese, marking a new chapter in the development of Greece’s subsea energy resources.”

The Greek minister called the development one of “hope and prospect for our nation [Greece],” adding that Greece had established sound foundations for energy independence, exploiting its geopolitical position in the eastern Mediterranean.

In a volatile time when energy independence is crucial for sovereign states, Chevron’s participation in the next phase of the tender is expected to enhance Greece’s geopolitical standing.

In addition, Greece’s position on the geopolitical stage is further upgraded by the activities of another member of America’s Big Oil corporations, ExxonMobil, in the offshore blocks west and southwest of Crete.

HelleniQ Energy issued the following statement: “As part of the Call for Tenders issued by the Ministry of Environment and Energy (Government Gazette 2104/30.04.2025) for hydrocarbon exploration and production in four offshore areas south of the Peloponnese and Crete, HELLENiQ Energy announced that, in partnership with Chevron, it has submitted a bid. The offer was filed today in accordance with the terms of the tender.”