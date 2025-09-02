Deutsche Bank: Greek GDP Up to 2.1% in 2025
Deutsche Bank said it believes the sharp decline in inflation from the 2022–2023 highs has largely run its course.
- Σήμερα απολογείται η 45χρονη οδηγός στη Θεσσαλονίκη - «Αν δεν φορούσαν ζώνη θα είχαμε θανατηφόρο τροχαίο»
- «Μαγικά» φύκια σε παραλία της Μελβούρνης - Το φυσικό φαινόμενο με το μοναδικό θέαμα [βίντεο]
- Tιμές ρεύματος: Μειώσεις στα πράσινα τιμολόγια από τους παρόχους
- Περίπου 2.000 Βορειοκορεάτες στρατιώτες σκοτώθηκαν στη ρωσοουκρανική σύγκρουση, λέει η Νότια Κορέα
Deutsche Bank projects the Greek economy will expand above the EU average in an analysis. The German bank estimates Greece’s GDP will increase to 2.1% in 2025, followed by a 1.2% rise in 2026, while assessing inflation will ease to 2% in 2025 from 3% in 2024, remaining close to the ECB target of 2.1%.
Despite the positive outlook on GDP and inflation, Deutsche Bank warns that Greece’s current account balance will experience a notable deficit estimated at 5% in 2025 and 4.5% in 2026.
Greece’s fiscal balance is projected to post a slight -0.7% deficit in 2025 and -0.8% in 2026.
In the report, Deutsche Bank estimates the Eurozone will continue to show signs of resilience, attributed largely to factors such as a strong employment market, effective implementation of fiscal policies, and significant fiscal relaxation.
The German multinational investment bank, however, says the positive momentum in the common European market could be impacted by tariffs, a stronger euro, and fiscal imbalances in France, Europe’s second-largest economy.
Deutsche Bank said it believes the sharp decline in inflation from the 2022–2023 highs has largely run its course. The harmonized index of consumer prices (HICP) has already hovered near the European Central Bank’s 2% target over the past year and is expected to dip below that level in 2026 before returning to 2% in 2027.
The risks, the bank noted, are skewed toward a deeper—but temporary—undershoot in inflation.
On monetary policy, Deutsche Bank revised its outlook for the ECB. It now sees the terminal rate at 2%, rather than the 1.5% it had previously projected, suggesting that level has already been reached. However, the bank did not rule out further short-term easing if inflation expectations show signs of destabilization.
- Παπαδάκης – ΚΚΕ: «Στρατιωτική Σένγκεν» και δισ. ευρώ για τα πολεμικά σφαγεία ζητά το Ευρωκοινοβούλιο
- Επίσημα στην ΑΕΚ ο Γκρούγιτς
- Αναβίωση του παλιού Δασονομείου Κίρκης Έβρου
- Βρετανία: Εντολή στους αλλοδαπούς φοιτητές να μην παραμείνουν στη χώρα μετά τη λήξη της βίζας τους
- ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ: Επικοινωνιακά τεχνάσματα πριν τη ΔΕΘ για το σκάνδαλο – Δηλώσεις Χρυσοχοϊδη για τις παράνομες επιδοτήσεις
- Τα έβαλε δύο φορές με τον Μοχάμεντ Άλι, είπε «σκουλήκι» τον Ράσελ Κρόου: Ο Τζόι Μπάγκνερ ήθελε να κατακτήσει τον κόσμο
Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις