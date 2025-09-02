Τρίτη 02 Σεπτεμβρίου 2025
02.09.2025 | 10:04
Ακινητοποιήθηκε ο προαστιακός στην Πάτρα λόγω φωτιάς κοντά στις γραμμές
Deutsche Bank: Greek GDP Up to 2.1% in 2025
English edition 02 Σεπτεμβρίου 2025 | 11:10

Deutsche Bank: Greek GDP Up to 2.1% in 2025

Deutsche Bank said it believes the sharp decline in inflation from the 2022–2023 highs has largely run its course.

Spotlight

Deutsche Bank projects the Greek economy will expand above the EU average in an analysis. The German bank estimates Greece’s GDP will increase to 2.1% in 2025, followed by a 1.2% rise in 2026, while assessing inflation will ease to 2% in 2025 from 3% in 2024, remaining close to the ECB target of 2.1%.

Despite the positive outlook on GDP and inflation, Deutsche Bank warns that Greece’s current account balance will experience a notable deficit estimated at 5% in 2025 and 4.5% in 2026.

Greece’s fiscal balance is projected to post a slight -0.7% deficit in 2025 and -0.8% in 2026.

In the report, Deutsche Bank estimates the Eurozone will continue to show signs of resilience, attributed largely to factors such as a strong employment market, effective implementation of fiscal policies, and significant fiscal relaxation.

The German multinational investment bank, however, says the positive momentum in the common European market could be impacted by tariffs, a stronger euro, and fiscal imbalances in France, Europe’s second-largest economy.

Deutsche Bank said it believes the sharp decline in inflation from the 2022–2023 highs has largely run its course. The harmonized index of consumer prices (HICP) has already hovered near the European Central Bank’s 2% target over the past year and is expected to dip below that level in 2026 before returning to 2% in 2027.

The risks, the bank noted, are skewed toward a deeper—but temporary—undershoot in inflation.

On monetary policy, Deutsche Bank revised its outlook for the ECB. It now sees the terminal rate at 2%, rather than the 1.5% it had previously projected, suggesting that level has already been reached. However, the bank did not rule out further short-term easing if inflation expectations show signs of destabilization.

Source: tovima.com

Economy
Πληθωρισμός: Στο 3,1% στην Ελλάδα τον Αύγουστο – Στο 2,1% στην ευρωζώνη [γραφήματα]

Πληθωρισμός: Στο 3,1% στην Ελλάδα τον Αύγουστο – Στο 2,1% στην ευρωζώνη [γραφήματα]

English edition
Bank Loans Down €751M in July 2025: BoG
English edition 29.08.25

Bank Loans Down €751M in July 2025: BoG

Net financing to Greece’s general government turned positive in July, reaching €509 million, compared with a negative flow of €93 million in June.

Σύνταξη
Greece Plans Major Grid Upgrades to Protect Forests
English edition 27.08.25

Greece Plans Major Grid Upgrades to Protect Forests

Greek energy operator DEDDHE unveils a €4.79B plan for 2026–2030, including smart meters and relocating power lines from forests to boost network resilience and digital transformation

Σύνταξη
Tourism in Greece: Beyond Arrivals, Toward Sustainable Growth
English edition 25.08.25

Tourism in Greece: Beyond Arrivals, Toward Sustainable Growth

Bank of Greece data confirm that visitors spent significantly more regardless of the modest rise in arrivals. Germans, French, Italians, and Americans, in particular, boosted spending per trip, helping widen the surplus.

Σύνταξη
Why Greeks Still Love Their Weekly Street Markets
English edition 24.08.25

Why Greeks Still Love Their Weekly Street Markets

Fresh produce, affordable prices and personal interaction keep Greece’s traditional street markets central to everyday life, though challenges remain for both shoppers and vendors

Σύνταξη
Coffee Prices in Greece Surge Ahead of a Costly Winter
English edition 23.08.25

Coffee Prices in Greece Surge Ahead of a Costly Winter

Once seen as an affordable daily treat, coffee has become a rising expense for Greek households, with forecasts warning of further price hikes in cafés, supermarkets, and even at home

Σύνταξη
August in Athens
English edition 23.08.25

August in Athens

The August lull in Athens offers a rare pause from the city’s usual bustle. Behind the quiet streets and slow pace, residents discover moments of introspection, gentle melancholy, and the unexpected serenity of staying behind while the city hums at a slower rhythm

Σύνταξη
