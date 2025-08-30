Σάββατο 30 Αυγούστου 2025
weather-icon 21o
Stream
# ΓΑΛΛΙΑ
# ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗΣ
# ΣΚΑΝΔΑΛΟ ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ
# ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
# ΦΩΤΙΕΣ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΓΑΖΑ
# ΣΕΙΣΜΟΣ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# COOKING
# VITA
Greece: Paradise for Tourists, Off-Limits for Many Locals
English edition 30 Αυγούστου 2025 | 12:44

Greece: Paradise for Tourists, Off-Limits for Many Locals

The irony remains: the country that thrives on tourism often denies its own citizens the very experience it sells to the world

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
Trend alert! Χάνουμε βάρος με τη μέθοδο ABCD

Trend alert! Χάνουμε βάρος με τη μέθοδο ABCD

Spotlight

To the outside world, Greece is a dream. Crystal-clear waters, postcard-perfect islands, and a tourism industry that keeps booming year after year. Yet for many Greeks, that dream remains just out of reach.

As The Independent highlights, Greece has become an Instagrammable paradise for millions of foreign visitors—arrivals this year are expected to quadruple the country’s 10 million population. Meanwhile, locals are left watching from the sidelines, priced out of their own homeland’s holiday escapes.

Tourism Thrives, but Locals Stay Home

Politicians love to tout Greece’s tourism success, and the numbers back them up. The industry generates over 21 billion euros annually and is a cornerstone of the economy. But beneath the glossy headlines lies a stark contradiction: nearly half of Greeks (46%) say they cannot afford even a one-week holiday.

This phenomenon, dubbed “holiday poverty”, places Greece second in Europe for vacation deprivation. While the country markets itself as a top global destination, many of its citizens make do with day trips or budget alternatives.

Europe’s Uneven Divide

Greeks no holiday

The problem isn’t unique to Greece. Across the EU, 27% of people over 16—around 42 million citizens—could not afford a week-long holiday in 2023. But the disparities are striking: only 11.6% in Sweden and 8.9% in Luxembourg report the same, compared to a staggering 58.6% in Romania.

The Ferry Price Barrier

In Greece, steep transport costs make matters worse. A family of three with a car pays nearly 500 euros for a round trip from Piraeus to Syros. The cost is similar for Chios, with a grueling 10-hour journey. By contrast, a family sailing from Barcelona to Ibiza spends about 155 euros—a glaring gap that undercuts domestic tourism in Greece.

Greeks no holiday

More Than Just Missed Holidays

Skeptics may dismiss holiday poverty as a luxury issue, but the consequences run deeper. Lack of rest fuels stress, fatigue, lower productivity, and a growing sense of injustice.

Unions across Europe are calling for fairer wages and stronger labor protections, while in Greece debate turns to subsidies for ferry tickets, social holiday packages, and targeted support for low-income families.

For now, though, the irony remains: the country that thrives on tourism often denies its own citizens the very experience it sells to the world.

Πηγή: tovima.com

Headlines:
Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
World
Αντρέα Ορσέλ: Ο dealmaker των τραπεζών στην Ευρώπη

Αντρέα Ορσέλ: Ο dealmaker των τραπεζών στην Ευρώπη

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr
Trend alert! Χάνουμε βάρος με τη μέθοδο ABCD

Trend alert! Χάνουμε βάρος με τη μέθοδο ABCD

Economy
Σούπερ μάρκετ: Πώς η ευλογιά και το ράλι στα commodities ανεβάζουν τις τιμές [γραφήματα]

Σούπερ μάρκετ: Πώς η ευλογιά και το ράλι στα commodities ανεβάζουν τις τιμές [γραφήματα]

inWellness
inTown
sp_banner_Desk
English edition
Bank Loans Down €751M in July 2025: BoG
English edition 29.08.25

Bank Loans Down €751M in July 2025: BoG

Net financing to Greece’s general government turned positive in July, reaching €509 million, compared with a negative flow of €93 million in June.

Σύνταξη
Greece Plans Major Grid Upgrades to Protect Forests
English edition 27.08.25

Greece Plans Major Grid Upgrades to Protect Forests

Greek energy operator DEDDHE unveils a €4.79B plan for 2026–2030, including smart meters and relocating power lines from forests to boost network resilience and digital transformation

Σύνταξη
Tourism in Greece: Beyond Arrivals, Toward Sustainable Growth
English edition 25.08.25

Tourism in Greece: Beyond Arrivals, Toward Sustainable Growth

Bank of Greece data confirm that visitors spent significantly more regardless of the modest rise in arrivals. Germans, French, Italians, and Americans, in particular, boosted spending per trip, helping widen the surplus.

Σύνταξη
Why Greeks Still Love Their Weekly Street Markets
English edition 24.08.25

Why Greeks Still Love Their Weekly Street Markets

Fresh produce, affordable prices and personal interaction keep Greece’s traditional street markets central to everyday life, though challenges remain for both shoppers and vendors

Σύνταξη
Coffee Prices in Greece Surge Ahead of a Costly Winter
English edition 23.08.25

Coffee Prices in Greece Surge Ahead of a Costly Winter

Once seen as an affordable daily treat, coffee has become a rising expense for Greek households, with forecasts warning of further price hikes in cafés, supermarkets, and even at home

Σύνταξη
August in Athens
English edition 23.08.25

August in Athens

The August lull in Athens offers a rare pause from the city’s usual bustle. Behind the quiet streets and slow pace, residents discover moments of introspection, gentle melancholy, and the unexpected serenity of staying behind while the city hums at a slower rhythm

Σύνταξη
Greek Farmers to Receive Fire Damage Compensation by September
English edition 20.08.25

Greek Farmers to Receive Fire Damage Compensation by September

Compensation for livestock and crop losses from Greece’s 2025 summer fires will be fully paid by September 30. Producers are exempt from assessment fees, and digital records will support the expedited claims process

Σύνταξη
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
Πώς οι Ουκρανοί κατάφεραν να ανατινάξουν δύο ρωσικές γέφυρες με drones αξίας 600 ευρώ
Η στιγμή της επίθεσης 30.08.25

Πώς οι Ουκρανοί κατάφεραν να ανατινάξουν δύο ρωσικές γέφυρες με drones αξίας 600 ευρώ

Στο Μπέλγκοροντ οι Ουκρανοί εκμεταλλεύτηκαν αποθήκες ναρκών των Ρώσων κάτω από τις γέφυρες – Κι ολόκληρη η επιχείρηση έγινε με drones αξίας μόλις 600 δολαρίων!

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Τσέλσι – Φούλαμ
Ποδόσφαιρο 30.08.25

LIVE: Τσέλσι – Φούλαμ

LIVE: Τσέλσι – Φούλαμ. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 14:30 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Τσέλσι – Φούλαμ για την 3η αγωνιστική της Premier League. Τηλεοπτική κάλυψη από Nova Sports Premier League.

Σύνταξη
Ηράκλειο: Στο νοσοκομείο 12χρονος που έπεσε από μπαλκόνι – Διερευνώνται οι συνθήκες του ατυχήματος
Στο Ηράκλειο Κρήτης 30.08.25

Στο νοσοκομείο 12χρονος που έπεσε από μπαλκόνι - Διερευνώνται οι συνθήκες του ατυχήματος

Οι διασώστες που έφτασαν με το ασθενοφόρο παρέλαβαν το παιδί, που διατηρούσε τις αισθήσεις του, και το μετέφερε στο πανεπιστημιακό νοσοκομείο στο Ηράκλειο Κρήτης

Σύνταξη
Αλιβέρι: Υπέκυψε στα τραύματά της από το τροχαίο και η μητέρα – Το ζεύγος αφήνει πίσω τρία ανήλικα
Τραγωδία 30.08.25

Υπέκυψε στα τραύματά της από το τροχαίο στο Αλιβέρι και η μητέρα - Το ζεύγος αφήνει πίσω τρία ανήλικα

Η μηχανή στην οποία επέβαινε το ζευγάρι στο Αλιβέρι συγκρούστηκε υπό αδιευκρίνιστες συνθήκες με τζιπ - Ο οδηγός σκοτώθηκε ακαριαία ενώ η σύζυγός του είχε μεταφερθεί στο νοσοκομείο σε κρίσιμη κατάσταση

Σύνταξη
Flotilla: Ο στόλος της Ελευθερίας ξεκινά με δεκάδες πλοία για να σπάσει τον αποκλεισμό της Γάζας
Ποιοι συμμετέχουν 30.08.25

Ο στόλος της Ελευθερίας ξεκινά με δεκάδες πλοία για τη Γάζα - Συναυλία στα Προπύλαια την Κυριακή

Ο στόλος της Ελευθερίας Global Sumud Flotilla σαλπάρει την Κυριακή 31 Αυγούστου για τη Γάζα - Στους επιβαίνοντες η Σούζαν Σάραντον και η Γκρέτα Τούνμπεργκ - Συναυλία στην Αθήνα

Σύνταξη
Φεστιβάλ Βενετίας: Η Τζούλια Ρόμπερτς δακρύζει, στέλνει φιλιά και αγκαλιάζει τον Λούκα Γκουαντανίνο
«Δεν κάνουμε δηλώσεις» 30.08.25

Φεστιβάλ Βενετίας: Η Τζούλια Ρόμπερτς δακρύζει, στέλνει φιλιά και αγκαλιάζει τον Λούκα Γκουαντανίνο

Η νέα ταινία της Τζούλια Ρόμπερτς «After the Hunt» εντυπωσίασε τους θεατές στο Φεστιβάλ Κινηματογράφου της Βενετίας και χάρισε στους συντελεστές ένα εξάλεπτο χειροκρότημα.

Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
«Γυρίστε πολεμικές σειρές!» – Μπορεί η τηλεόραση να προετοιμάσει τη χώρα σου για μια εισβολή;
«Γυρίστε πολεμικές σειρές!» 30.08.25

Μπορεί η τηλεόραση να προετοιμάσει τη χώρα σου για μια εισβολή;

Στέλεχος πανίσχυρης δεξαμενής σκέψης στις ΗΠΑ ενθαρρύνει την παραγωγή πολεμικών ταινιών στην τηλεόραση πολλών χωρών, ώστε να πειστούν οι τηλεθεατές να εγκρίνουν αύξηση αμυντικών δαπανών.

Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
Πάτρα: Ξεσπά ο πατέρας της 7χρονης που παρασύρθηκε από μοτοσικλέτα, με ανάρτηση στα social
Στην Πάτρα 30.08.25

Ξεσπά ο πατέρας της 7χρονης που παρασύρθηκε από μοτοσικλέτα - Η δραματική ανάρτησή του

«Η γιαγιά θυσίασε τη ζωή της για να σώσει την κόρη μου» γράφει ο τραγικός πατέρας, ενώ ζητά οποιαδήποτε πληροφορία που μπορεί να έχει κάποιος για «τον ασυνείδητο οδηγό που κρατείται»

Σύνταξη
Τσίπρας για Σαντορινιό: Περήφανος που δώσαμε πλάι-πλάι τη μάχη για την απαλλαγή από τη μνημονιακή επιτροπεία
Συμπόσιο Νησιωτικότητας 30.08.25

Τσίπρας για Σαντορινιό: Περήφανος που δώσαμε πλάι-πλάι τη μάχη για την απαλλαγή από τη μνημονιακή επιτροπεία

Ο πρώην πρωθυπουργός Αλέξης Τσίπρας στηλίτευσε τη σημερινή στάση της κυβέρνησης Μητσοτάκη για το μεταφορικό ισοδύναμο, εμβληματική μεταρρύθμιση της κυβέρνησης ΣΥΡΙΖΑ που έφερε την υπογραφή του Νεκτάριου Σαντορινιού

Σύνταξη
Κλιματική αλλαγή: Πώς τα σκούρα αυτοκίνητα κάνουν τις πόλεις πιο «καυτές» – Τι έδειξε νέα έρευνα
Κόσμος 30.08.25

Πώς τα σκούρα αυτοκίνητα κάνουν τις πόλεις πιο «καυτές» - Τι έδειξε νέα έρευνα

Νέα έρευνα αποκαλύπτει τον ρόλο των μαύρων αυτοκινήτων στην άνοδο της θερμοκρασίας - Σε συνθήκες καύσωνα τα σκουρόχρωμα αυτοκίνητα μπορεί να ενισχύσουν το φαινόμενο της αστικής θερμικής νησίδας

Γεωργία Κανδρή
Γεωργία Κανδρή
DLD: Η «αόρατη» γλωσσική διαταραχή που εμφανίζουν τα παιδιά και συχνά θεωρείται τεμπελιά ή δυσλεξία
Τα σημάδια 30.08.25

Τι είναι η «αόρατη» διαταραχή DLD που εμφανίζουν τα παιδιά και συχνά παρερμηνεύεται ως τεμπελιά ή δυσλεξία

Πολλά παιδιά με DLD φαίνονται να επικοινωνούν φυσιολογικά σε καθημερινές συζητήσεις, αλλά αντιμετωπίζουν δυσκολίες όταν το γλωσσικό περιεχόμενο γίνεται πιο σύνθετο

Ιωάννα Κουμπαρέλη
Ιωάννα Κουμπαρέλη
Θεοδωρικάκος: Έρχεται νέο πακέτο ανακτήσεων χρημάτων από επενδύσεις που δεν έγιναν
Έλεγχοι 30.08.25

Έρχεται νέο πακέτο ανακτήσεων χρημάτων από επενδύσεις που δεν έγιναν, λέει ο Θεοδωρικάκος

«Οι έλεγχοι ξεκινούν από τον αναπτυξιακό νόμο 2004 και φτάνουν μέχρι τον αναπτυξιακό νόμο 2016», υπογράμμισε ο υπουργός Ανάπτυξης και Επενδύσεων, Τάκης Θεοδωρικάκος

Σύνταξη
Must Read
Περιμένει τα «ξεκαθαρίσματα» το ΧΑ, τι θα πει ο FTSE Russell, «μάζεψαν» το 10% της ΕΧΑΕ, τέλος στο squeeze out της Metlen, τα καμπανάκια της κρουαζιέρας

Περιμένει τα «ξεκαθαρίσματα» το ΧΑ, τι θα πει ο FTSE Russell, «μάζεψαν» το 10% της ΕΧΑΕ, τέλος στο squeeze out της Metlen, τα καμπανάκια της κρουαζιέρας

Σχολεία: Πότε ανοίγουν και ποιες είναι οι σημαντικές αργίες της χρονιάς

Σχολεία: Πότε ανοίγουν και ποιες είναι οι σημαντικές αργίες της χρονιάς

«Μπλε δράκος»: Η εμφάνιση του «κλείνει» παραλίες στην Ισπανία

«Μπλε δράκος»: Η εμφάνιση του «κλείνει» παραλίες στην Ισπανία

Τι είναι το δίλημμα του σκαντζόχοιρου;

Τι είναι το δίλημμα του σκαντζόχοιρου;

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Κι αποχαιρέτα τα, τα καρτοτηλέφωνα που είχες χάσει από καιρό

Κι αποχαιρέτα τα, τα καρτοτηλέφωνα που είχες χάσει από καιρό

Πόσο μπλε κάνει καλό στην υγεία μας; Μυστικό ή πανάρχαια σοφία;

Πόσο μπλε κάνει καλό στην υγεία μας; Μυστικό ή πανάρχαια σοφία;

Ώρα για ύπνο… νωρίς! Γιατί ο καλός ύπνος είναι το κλειδί για ευτυχισμένα παιδιά

Ώρα για ύπνο… νωρίς! Γιατί ο καλός ύπνος είναι το κλειδί για ευτυχισμένα παιδιά

Έρχονται αυξήσεις στα όρια ηλικίας συνταξιοδότησης

Έρχονται αυξήσεις στα όρια ηλικίας συνταξιοδότησης

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Σάββατο 30 Αυγούστου 2025
Απόρρητο