Greece: Paradise for Tourists, Off-Limits for Many Locals

To the outside world, Greece is a dream. Crystal-clear waters, postcard-perfect islands, and a tourism industry that keeps booming year after year. Yet for many Greeks, that dream remains just out of reach.

As The Independent highlights, Greece has become an Instagrammable paradise for millions of foreign visitors—arrivals this year are expected to quadruple the country’s 10 million population. Meanwhile, locals are left watching from the sidelines, priced out of their own homeland’s holiday escapes.

Tourism Thrives, but Locals Stay Home

Politicians love to tout Greece’s tourism success, and the numbers back them up. The industry generates over 21 billion euros annually and is a cornerstone of the economy. But beneath the glossy headlines lies a stark contradiction: nearly half of Greeks (46%) say they cannot afford even a one-week holiday.

This phenomenon, dubbed “holiday poverty”, places Greece second in Europe for vacation deprivation. While the country markets itself as a top global destination, many of its citizens make do with day trips or budget alternatives.

Europe’s Uneven Divide

The problem isn’t unique to Greece. Across the EU, 27% of people over 16—around 42 million citizens—could not afford a week-long holiday in 2023. But the disparities are striking: only 11.6% in Sweden and 8.9% in Luxembourg report the same, compared to a staggering 58.6% in Romania.

The Ferry Price Barrier

In Greece, steep transport costs make matters worse. A family of three with a car pays nearly 500 euros for a round trip from Piraeus to Syros. The cost is similar for Chios, with a grueling 10-hour journey. By contrast, a family sailing from Barcelona to Ibiza spends about 155 euros—a glaring gap that undercuts domestic tourism in Greece.

More Than Just Missed Holidays

Skeptics may dismiss holiday poverty as a luxury issue, but the consequences run deeper. Lack of rest fuels stress, fatigue, lower productivity, and a growing sense of injustice.

Unions across Europe are calling for fairer wages and stronger labor protections, while in Greece debate turns to subsidies for ferry tickets, social holiday packages, and targeted support for low-income families.

For now, though, the irony remains: the country that thrives on tourism often denies its own citizens the very experience it sells to the world.

Πηγή: tovima.com