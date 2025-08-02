Σάββατο 02 Αυγούστου 2025
02.08.2025 | 15:20
Φωτιά στον Αγιο Νικόλαο Κρήτης – Ηχησε και το 112
02.08.2025 | 13:41
Άνοιξε η πλατφόρμα για το επίδομα παιδιού - Μέχρι πότε θα υποβάλλονται αιτήσεις
Greece’s Inflation Hits 3.7% in July, Tops Eurozone Average Again
02 Αυγούστου 2025 | 13:47

Greece’s Inflation Hits 3.7% in July, Tops Eurozone Average Again

Meanwhile, Greece’s booming tourism industry—surging since last year and maintaining high levels this season—has added upward pressure on prices, especially in the services sector.

Greece’s inflation rate edged up to 3.7% in July, from 3.6% in June, according to preliminary data released by Eurostat. This marks yet another month in which Greek inflation has surpassed the Eurozone average, underscoring persistent structural weaknesses in the country’s economy that the government has yet to effectively address.

Across the Eurozone, inflation held steady at 2% in July. Core inflation—which excludes volatile items such as food and energy—remained unchanged at 2.4% year-on-year, while monthly core inflation dipped slightly by 0.1%.

Breaking down the data by category, food, alcohol, and tobacco are expected to post the highest annual inflation rate in July, at 3.3%, up from 3.1% in June.

Services followed at 3.1%, though slightly lower than June’s 3.3%. Prices for non-energy industrial goods rose by 0.8%, compared to 0.5% the previous month, while energy prices continued their deflationary trend, falling 2.5%, a slight improvement from June’s 2.6% drop.

Greece has remained consistently above the EU average for inflation since October last year. Analysts point to domestic challenges—particularly in the food sector, housing, and energy costs—as key drivers of this inflationary pressure.

Meanwhile, Greece’s booming tourism industry—surging since last year and maintaining high levels this season—has added upward pressure on prices, especially in the services sector. While this contributes to economic growth, it also fuels inflation, compounding existing structural issues.

In Germany, EU’s largest economy, consumer prices rose 1.8% year-on-year in July, down from 2% in June, according to the Federal Statistical Office.

Source: tovima.com

Economy
Πληθωρισμός: Γιατί στην Ελλάδα σημειώνει double score σε σχέση με την ευρωζώνη

Πληθωρισμός: Γιατί στην Ελλάδα σημειώνει double score σε σχέση με την ευρωζώνη

English edition
Tourism Greece: Short-Term Rentals Boost Local Economies
26.07.25

Tourism Greece: Short-Term Rentals Boost Local Economies

According to a study by Oxford Economics commissioned by Airbnb, 21% of total spending by STR travelers in Europe goes directly to local, often small businesses such as bakeries, tavernas, and grocery stores

Σύνταξη
Alter Ego Media Joins Top European Trade Body egta
25.07.25

Alter Ego Media Joins Top European Trade Body egta

Egta provides a unique network of experts to foster collaboration and engage with policy makers, driving the industry forward through cooperation, benchmarking and alignment on standards

Σύνταξη
Rules and Restrictions in the New National Marine Parks of Greece
22.07.25

Rules and Restrictions in the New National Marine Parks of Greece

This marine conservation initiative places Greece at the forefront of marine biodiversity protection in the Mediterranean, while attempting to balance environmental priorities with traditional livelihoods and sustainable development

Σύνταξη
Greek Economy to Grow 2.2% in Q2, 2025
17.07.25

Greek Economy to Grow 2.2% in Q2, 2025

While IOBE maintains its positive outlook on the growth of the Greek economy in 2025, also projecting 2.4% GDP growth in 2026, it expressed concerns about the level of inflation

Σύνταξη
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
Ο Απόστολος Χρήστου προκρίθηκε στον τελικό των 50μ. ύπτιο στο Παγκόσμιο της Σιγκαπούρης (vids)
Κολύμβση 02.08.25

Ο Απόστολος Χρήστου προκρίθηκε στον τελικό των 50μ. ύπτιο στο Παγκόσμιο της Σιγκαπούρης (vids)

Ο Απόστολος Χρήστου με χρόνο 24.50 στα 50μ. ύπτιο, προκρίθηκε ως 5ος στον μεγάλο τελικό του αγωνίσματος στο Παγκόσμιο της Σιγκαπούρης - Πότε είναι ο τελικός.

Αλέξανδρος Κωτάκης
Ακίνητα: Το όνειρο για ένα σπίτι στον ευρωπαϊκό νότο – Ο κορυφαίος προορισμός και η θέση της Ελλάδας
Προτιμήσεις 02.08.25

Το όνειρο για ένα σπίτι στον ευρωπαϊκό νότο μετά από μια καλή σύνταξη - Ο κορυφαίος προορισμός και η θέση της Ελλάδας

Οι περισσότεροι που αγοράζουν ακίνητα στο εξωτερικό είναι είτε επειδή καταφέρνουν να πάρουν μία καλή σύνταξη, είτε γιατί έχουν τη δυνατότητα να κάνουν μία μεγάλη αλλαγή στη ζωή τους

Σύνταξη
Ξάνθη: Κυνηγός πυροβόλησε υπεύθυνο θήρας σε επιχείρηση για αγριογούρουνα
Σοβαρό περιστατικό 02.08.25

Ξάνθη: Κυνηγός πυροβόλησε υπεύθυνο θήρας σε επιχείρηση για αγριογούρουνα

Κυνηγός που συμμετείχε σε οργανωμένης επιχείρησης για τον έλεγχο του πληθυσμού των αγριογούρουνων στην Ξάνθη, πυροβόλησε κατά λάθος τον υπεύθυνο θήρας του Δασαρχείου.

Σύνταξη
Τόσο κοντά και τόσο μακριά: Πέντε σταρ του Χόλιγουντ που βρέθηκαν ένα βήμα από το franchise του Fast & Furious
Μια ανάσα 02.08.25

Τόσο κοντά και τόσο μακριά: Πέντε σταρ του Χόλιγουντ που βρέθηκαν ένα βήμα από το franchise του Fast & Furious

Η κινηματογραφική σειρά Fast & Furious αποτελεί ένα από τα πιο πετυχημένα franchises της μεγάλης οθόνης. Ωστόσο τα πράγματα θα μπορούσαν να είναι διαφορετικά, αν είχαν ακουστεί κάποια «ναι».

Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
Τσουκαλάς για αποκαλύψεις Κοβέσι: Η κυβέρνηση Μητσοτάκη έχει αλλεργία στη δικαιοσύνη
ΠΑΣΟΚ 02.08.25

Τσουκαλάς για αποκαλύψεις Κοβέσι: Η κυβέρνηση Μητσοτάκη έχει αλλεργία στη δικαιοσύνη

Ο κ. Τσουκαλάς, εκπρόσωπος Τύπου του ΠΑΣΟΚ, τονίζει μεταξύ άλλων, ότι «η κυβέρνηση της Νέας Δημοκρατίας όχι μόνο δεν έχει διαψεύσει, ούτε έχει καν σχολιάσει τη συνέντευξη της Ευρωπαίας Εισαγγελέως».

Σύνταξη
Παραστατίδης για μη κρατικά Πανεπιστήμια: Κόπηκε η πολυθρύλητη Σορβόννη – Κατέπεσε το επιχείρημα της κυβέρνησης
Δηκτικό σχόλιο 02.08.25

Παραστατίδης για μη κρατικά Πανεπιστήμια: Κόπηκε η πολυθρύλητη Σορβόννη – Κατέπεσε το επιχείρημα της κυβέρνησης

Δηκτικά σχολίασε ο κ. Παραστατίδης, υπεύθυνος Κ.Τ.Ε. Παιδείας του ΠΑΣΟΚ, το γεγονός ότι «κόπηκαν» οι μισές αιτήσεις για  αδειοδότηση λειτουργίας Μη Κρατικών Πανεπιστημίων, ανάμεσά τους κι η «Σορβόννη»

Σύνταξη
Η τραγουδίστρια της κάντρι, Τζίνι Σίλι, πέθανε στα 85 της χρόνια
Αντίο 02.08.25

Η τραγουδίστρια της κάντρι, Τζίνι Σίλι, πέθανε στα 85 της χρόνια

Η Τζίνι Σίλι, η Αμερικανίδα τραγουδίστρια του «Don't Touch Me» και μακροχρόνια οικοδέσποινα της ραδιοφωνικής εκπομπής Grand Ole Opry, πέθανε στα 85 της χρόνια. «Κάναμε πολλά γέλια μαζί, θα μου λείψει» έγραψε η Ντόλι Πάρτον.

Σύνταξη
Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο: Κινηματογραφική καταδίωξη ναρκεμπόρων ανοιχτά της Κορνουάλης – Κοκαΐνη εκατομμυρίων
Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο 02.08.25

Κινηματογραφική καταδίωξη εμπόρων ναρκωτικών ανοιχτά της Κορνουάλης - Κοκαΐνη εκατομμυρίων (βίντεο)

Η θαλάσσια καταδίωξη στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο κατέληξε με δύο φουσκωτά να προσαράζουν στην άμμο, τους λαθρεμπόρους να τρέχουν προς τους αμμόλοφους προτού συλληφθούν και ένα φορτίο-μαμούθ κοκαΐνης

Σύνταξη
ΥΠΕΞ για τουρκικά θαλάσσια πάρκα: Απαράδεκτη, μονομερής και παράνομη ενέργεια
«Έλλειψη σεβασμού» 02.08.25

Σκληρή απάντηση της Αθήνας για τα θαλάσσια πάρκα της Τουρκίας - Απαράδεκτη, μονομερής και παράνομη ενέργεια

Η εξαγγελία «θαλάσσιων πάρκων» σε μη οριοθετημένες περιοχές εκτός τουρκικών χωρικών υδάτων συνιστά απαράδεκτη, μονομερή και παράνομη ενέργεια που δεν παράγει κανένα έννομο αποτέλεσμα τονίζει το ΥΠΕΞ

Σύνταξη
H παγκόσμια πρωταθλήτρια στα 100μ. Σα’Κάρι Ρίτσαρντσον, συνελήφθη για ενδοοικογενειακή βία στον συντρόφου της
Στίβος 02.08.25

H παγκόσμια πρωταθλήτρια στα 100μ. Σα’Κάρι Ρίτσαρντσον, συνελήφθη για ενδοοικογενειακή βία στον συντρόφου της

Η νυν παγκόσμια πρωταθλήτρια των 100 μέτρων, Σα’Κάρι Ρίτσαρντσον, συνελήφθη για ενδοοικογενειακή βία εις βάρους του συντρόφου της, Κρίστιαν Κόουλμαν.

Σύνταξη
Δεν πέρασαν τις εξετάσεις: Η περιβόητη «Σορβόννη» και αλλά πέντε μη κρατικά πανεπιστήμια δεν πήραν άδεια λειτουργίας στην Ελλάδα
Ελλάδα 02.08.25

Δεν πέρασαν τις εξετάσεις: Η περιβόητη «Σορβόννη» και αλλά πέντε μη κρατικά πανεπιστήμια δεν πήραν άδεια λειτουργίας στην Ελλάδα

Η πολυδιαφημιζόμενη από την κυβέρνηση «Σορβόννη» κρίθηκε ποιοτικά... ανεπαρκής -Αντιθέτως άδεια λειτουργίας πήραν πανεπιστήμια τα οποία επί χρόνια συνεργάζονται με κολλέγια στην Ελλάδα.

Σύνταξη
Αναγνώριση από τη Βουλή των Μπεκτασήδων Αλεβιτών Μουσουλμάνων της Θράκης – Επίσκεψη Ζαχαράκη στην περιοχή
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 02.08.25

Αναγνώριση από τη Βουλή των Μπεκτασήδων Αλεβιτών Μουσουλμάνων της Θράκης – Επίσκεψη Ζαχαράκη στην περιοχή

Μετά την αναγνώριση της κοινότητας των Μπεκτασήδων Αλεβιτών Μουσουλμάνων της Θράκης η Σοφία Ζαχαράκη, επισκέφθηκε την περιοχή όπου βρίσκεται η έδρα τους.

Σύνταξη
Η Ελίζαμπεθ Χάρλεϊ, 60 ετών και η μαμά της Άντζελα, 85 – Σαν «δίδυμες» μέσα στα λεοπάρ μαγιό τους
Οικογενειακοί δεσμοί 02.08.25

Η Ελίζαμπεθ Χάρλεϊ, 60 ετών και η μαμά της Άντζελα, 85 – Σαν «δίδυμες» μέσα στα λεοπάρ μαγιό τους

Η Ελίζαμπεθ Χάρλεϊ, 60 ετών, ανέβασε ένα ποστ στο Instagram για να δείξει μια ξέγνοιαστη στιγμή διακοπών με αφορμή τα γενέθλια της μητέρας της, Άντζελας, έχοντας σετάρει το ντεσέν των μαγιό τους.

Σύνταξη
Γρηγόρης Θεοδωράκης: Οι αποκαλύψεις της Ευρωπαίας Εισαγγελέα εκθέτουν για μια ακόμα φορά την κυβέρνηση
ΣΥΡΙΖΑ 02.08.25

Γρηγόρης Θεοδωράκης: Οι αποκαλύψεις της Ευρωπαίας Εισαγγελέα εκθέτουν για μια ακόμα φορά την κυβέρνηση

«Ο κ. Μητσοτάκης και το κόμμα του «μένουν Ευρώπη» αρκεί να μη θίγονται τα «ιερά και τα όσια» της διαπλοκής, της διαφθοράς, των «φραπέδων» και των «χασάπηδων»», σημειώνει ο κ. Θεοδωράκης.

Σύνταξη
O Μίτσιτς αναφέρθηκε στις δύο ομάδες που έφτασε πιο κοντά, πρoτού υπογράψει στη Χάποελ
Ποδόσφαιρο 02.08.25

O Μίτσιτς αναφέρθηκε στις δύο ομάδες που έφτασε πιο κοντά, πρoτού υπογράψει στη Χάποελ

Ο Βασίλιε Μίσιτς μίλησε σε Μέσο της Σερβίας και αποκάλυψε οτι πιο κοντά, προτο υπογράψει στην Χάποελ έφτασε σε Εφές και Ερυθρό Αστέρα - Η καθοριστική συμβολή του τον Δημήτρη Ιτούδη.

Σύνταξη
Ασανσέρ: Άνοιξε η πλατφόρμα για την υποχρεωτική καταγραφή τους – Ποια στοιχεία απαιτούνται
Η προθεσμία 02.08.25

Άνοιξε η πλατφόρμα για την υποχρεωτική καταγραφή των ασανσέρ - Ποια στοιχεία απαιτούνται

Η πλατφόρμα θα μείνει ανοιχτή για τους διαχειριστές των πολυκατοικιών ή τις εταιρείες που τις έχουν αναλάβει έως 30/11 - Η υποβολή δήλωσης ασανσέρ γίνεται με τους κωδικούς του TAXIS

Σύνταξη
