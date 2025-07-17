Πέμπτη 17 Ιουλίου 2025
Greece to Establish Semiconductor Center
English edition 17 Ιουλίου 2025 | 14:00

Greece to Establish Semiconductor Center

The initiative is a strategic partnership between the Hellenic Emerging Technologies Industry Association (HETiA) and the Ministry of Development

Spotlight

Greece announced the establishment of its first Semiconductor Competence Centre, the Hellenic Chips Competence Centre (HCCC). The initiative is a strategic partnership between the Hellenic Emerging Technologies Industry Association (HETiA) and the Ministry of Development, supported by the European Chips Joint Undertaking (JU) under the “Microchips for Europe” initiative.

“Semiconductors are at the core of tomorrow’s technologies—from artificial intelligence and communications networks to transportation, medical systems, and defense,” Development Minister Takis Theodorikakos said on Wednesday during the announcement. He noted that the project involves €3.63 million in national funding, matched by an equal amount from the EU, to establish the center as a hub for research, innovation, and industrial collaboration.

HETiA has set up a non-profit consortium for the project, including leading research institutions such as Demokritos, the Foundation for Research and Technology – Hellas (FORTH), and the Centre for Research and Technology Hellas (CERTH), all supervised by the Ministry of Development.

Theodorikakos stated that Greece would sign the Semicon Alliance Declaration alongside representatives from 24 EU member states in Brussels on September 29, signaling its commitment to strengthening Europe’s semiconductor industry.

The minister also referred to a planned gallium production investment in Greece, which will supply the entire quantity required for semiconductor manufacturing across Europe. He stressed that Greece aims to leverage its strong industrial base in pharmaceuticals, food production, shipbuilding, and defense to apply semiconductor technologies in industrial automation, supply chain management, and high-reliability systems.

“This is a significant contribution to the productive transformation of our economy and to strengthening its resilience and competitiveness,” Theodorikakos concluded.

Source: tovima.com

Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
