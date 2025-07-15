EU Digital ID Wallet to Revolutionize Travel and Privacy by 2026

Anew era of seamless, secure, and paperless travel is on the horizon for EU citizens, as the European Digital Identity Wallet (EUDI Wallet) is set to revolutionize how people move within the European Union. Designed for smartphones, the EUDI Wallet streamlines travel, enables secure digital signatures, and cuts down booking and boarding times for flights and ferries.

For Greek citizens, the EUDI Wallet is expected to become available by November 2026. This will be a pan-European certified digital wallet that allows citizens to securely store and manage identity documents — such as passports, national ID cards, and driver’s licenses — execute secure online transactions, and create legally binding digital signatures.

The EUDI Wallet uses Verifiable Credentials technology to ensure document authenticity, support strong authentication, and protect user privacy. It works offline, with all personal data stored on the user’s device, never uploaded to a server or the cloud.

During identity checks, only the legitimacy of the authority that issued the data to the EUDI Wallet is verified, not the data itself. What sets the EUDI Wallet apart from existing tools like Greece’s Gov.gr Wallet is its emphasis on user control and data minimization. Users decide which information to share, with whom, and for what purpose, and they can track this activity at any time.

Another key feature is the wallet’s ability to streamline digital document signing, while giving users full control over the amount of data shared — ensuring that only the strictly necessary information is disclosed for any given service.

The EUDI Wallet marks a significant step toward a more integrated and user-centric digital Europe, offering citizens greater convenience, privacy, and control in their everyday interactions — both online and on the move.

In aviation, the EUDI Wallet will speed up check-in, security, and boarding through biometric verification, with Thessaloniki Airport chosen for the first pilot test. In maritime travel, Greece is already trialing the system with Fast Ferries, and other operators are expected to join.

Source: tovima.com