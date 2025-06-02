Greece Launches New Personal Citizen Number on June 3: What You Need to Know

Starting Tuesday, June 3, Greece will officially implement the new Personal Citizen Number (P.A.), which will be mandatory for all residents.

The country is entering a new digital era, as this unified identification number aims to streamline citizens’ interactions with public services—and eventually, private-sector services as well.

What Is the Personal Citizen Number and Why Is It Important?

The Personal Citizen Number is a unique, lifelong identification number for each citizen. It is designed to replace multiple existing identifiers, such as the Tax Identification Number (AFM), Social Security Number (AMKA), and National ID Number. The goal is to simplify administrative procedures and reduce bureaucracy, allowing citizens to use a single number for all official transactions.

What Will the Number Look Like?

The number will be issued via the new myInfo application on the government portal gov.gr. Citizens will be able to customize part of the identifier: they can choose two out of the three alphanumeric characters that precede their AFM. The third character will be system-generated and serve as a check digit.

The structure of the Personal Number will be as follows:

3 alphanumeric characters (two chosen by the citizen)

The citizen’s Tax Identification Number (AFM)

1 auto-generated character acting as a check digit

The complete number will be 12 digits long.

What Changes Should Citizens Expect?

The most significant change is the simplification of procedures. The Personal Number will function as a digital key for all public services, and eventually for private-sector transactions, such as with banks or insurance providers.

According to the Ministry of Digital Governance, the Personal Number is permanent, unique, and unchangeable, regardless of any changes to name, residence, or ID. This means that even if a citizen updates their ID or moves, their number remains the same for life.

Requirements and Issuance Process

To obtain the Personal Number through myInfo, citizens will need:

Their Taxisnet login credentials

A registered mobile phone number in the National Communication Registry (EMEp)

The issuance process involves:

Logging into myInfo using Taxisnet credentials Two-factor authentication (OTP) for secure access Reviewing their information as listed in state registries Confirming or requesting corrections to their data Once data is verified, the number is issued and registries are automatically updated

Where Will the Number Be Used?

The number will appear:

On the back of the new National ID cards

In the digital ID in the gov.gr Wallet

Initially, the number will be used for public-sector services. Over time, it will be adopted by the private sector, including banks and insurers, eliminating the need for multiple IDs.

What About Current ID Cards?

The older “blue” ID cards will be phased out gradually, in line with EU regulations. They are set to expire in August 2026, unless an extension is granted.

Citizens who already hold the new national ID card do not need a replacement just to add the Personal Number—it will be stored digitally. However, those who wish to receive a card showing the updated number can request a replacement through the usual ID issuance process, which includes scheduling an appointment at an ID issuance center via id.gov.gr.

Currently, over 1.7 million new-style IDs have already been issued. Citizens can apply at any of the 371 ID centers across Greece, regardless of their place of residence. Authorities are also considering extended hours—including Sundays—to meet growing demand.

Can You Refuse the Number?

According to the relevant legislation, the Personal Number:

“is recorded on the Greek citizen’s ID card and stored in its embedded digital chip for the purpose of enabling digital services and facilitating public transactions.”

For 30 days after the issuance of the ministerial decision, citizens applying for a new ID may request one with or without the Personal Number. After this transitional period, the number becomes mandatory for all new ID cards, regardless of the applicant’s preference.

An exception applies only if the issuance process for the number has not been completed through no fault of the citizen.

What If the Personal Number Isn’t Issued Yet?

If a citizen has applied for the Personal Number but has not yet received it—and the delay is not their fault—they can still receive a valid ID without it. However, they may return later to request a new ID with the number included.

Fixing Errors in Official Records

The rollout of the Personal Number is also expected to resolve longstanding data issues. Over 2 million citizens are estimated to benefit from corrections to their official records, many of which contain duplicates or inconsistencies.

Through myInfo, citizens will be able to:

Review their personal information

Request corrections to inaccurate data across official registries (e.g., AMKA, AFM, ID number, name)

What Happens to AFM and AMKA?

The Personal Number does not immediately replace AFM or AMKA. Instead, it will complement existing systems and gradually take precedence in transactions. Eventually, it is expected to become the sole identifier for each citizen.

Special Cases

For certain groups, specific issuance procedures are in place:

Minors: Application by a parent or guardian (via myInfo or a Citizen Service Center – KEP)

Citizens without Taxisnet or mobile phone: Must apply in person at a KEP or Consulate (if abroad)

Citizens under legal guardianship: Guardian must be present with court documentation

Data Protection and Security

The Personal Number complies with high digital security standards, including:

Two-factor authentication (Taxisnet + OTP)

No sensitive data embedded in the number structure, minimizing data breach risks

Private Sector Integration

Though initially focused on public services, the number is expected to be adopted by private institutions, such as: banks, insurance companies etc.

This will further simplify identification and reduce the need for multiple ID numbers.

What If There Are Mistakes in Your Records?

If citizens spot errors during the application process, they can:

Submit a correction request via myInfo

Visit the appropriate public agency (e.g., Municipality, Tax Office, IDIKA)

More information is available at the Ministry of Digital Governance’s website or in person at Citizen Service Centers (KEP).