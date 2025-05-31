Greece’s Unemployment Rate Hits 5-Year Low at 8.3%

Greece’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 8.3% in April 2025, marking a significant improvement from 10.8% in April 2024 and a revised 8.9% in March 2025, according to the latest data released by the Greek Statistical Authority (ELSTAT).

Employment reached a record high, with 4,313,817 people in work—an increase of 24,554 compared to April 2024 (up 0.6%) and 28,144 more than in March 2025 (up 0.7%).

The number of unemployed fell sharply to 391,263, a decrease of 128,525 people year-on-year (down 24.7%) and 26,943 fewer than the previous month (down 6.4%). This marks the lowest unemployment figure in the past five years. In comparison, the number of unemployed in 2020 stood at 795,841.

Meanwhile, the number of people under 75 not participating in the labor force—those neither working nor actively seeking work—stood at 3,050,528. This represents a year-on-year increase of 77,322 (up 2.6%) and a slight monthly decrease of 3,569 (down 0.1%).

Unemployment has been steadily declining since 2020, when it peaked at 18.5%. The 8.3% rate reported in April 2025 marks a strong rebound in the country’s labor market.

Breaking down unemployment by gender for Q1 2025, the rate among men was 6.3%, while for women it stood at 10.8%—both the lowest levels recorded in the last five years.

In terms of age groups, the unemployment rate for those aged 15–24 was 20.4%, compared to 7.7% for those aged 25–74.