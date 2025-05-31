Σάββατο 31 Μαϊου 2025
31.05.2025 | 13:32
Συναγερμός για φωτιά στα Σπάτα – Στο σημείο ισχυρές δυνάμεις της Πυροσβεστικής
Greece’s Unemployment Rate Hits 5-Year Low at 8.3%
English edition 31 Μαΐου 2025 | 10:47

Greece’s Unemployment Rate Hits 5-Year Low at 8.3%

Breaking down unemployment by gender for Q1 2025, the rate among men was 6.3%, while for women it stood at 10.8%

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Spotlight

Greece’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 8.3% in April 2025, marking a significant improvement from 10.8% in April 2024 and a revised 8.9% in March 2025, according to the latest data released by the Greek Statistical Authority (ELSTAT).

Employment reached a record high, with 4,313,817 people in work—an increase of 24,554 compared to April 2024 (up 0.6%) and 28,144 more than in March 2025 (up 0.7%).

The number of unemployed fell sharply to 391,263, a decrease of 128,525 people year-on-year (down 24.7%) and 26,943 fewer than the previous month (down 6.4%). This marks the lowest unemployment figure in the past five years. In comparison, the number of unemployed in 2020 stood at 795,841.

Meanwhile, the number of people under 75 not participating in the labor force—those neither working nor actively seeking work—stood at 3,050,528. This represents a year-on-year increase of 77,322 (up 2.6%) and a slight monthly decrease of 3,569 (down 0.1%).

Unemployment has been steadily declining since 2020, when it peaked at 18.5%. The 8.3% rate reported in April 2025 marks a strong rebound in the country’s labor market.

Breaking down unemployment by gender for Q1 2025, the rate among men was 6.3%, while for women it stood at 10.8%—both the lowest levels recorded in the last five years.

In terms of age groups, the unemployment rate for those aged 15–24 was 20.4%, compared to 7.7% for those aged 25–74.

Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
Τεχνολογία
Data Centers: Kύμα ανάπτυξης με ώθηση από τον κλάδο της Ενέργειας

Data Centers: Kύμα ανάπτυξης με ώθηση από τον κλάδο της Ενέργειας

Xρηματιστήριο Αθηνών
Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Σε τροχιά αναβάθμισης – Οι 29 μετοχές που θα ωφεληθούν

Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Σε τροχιά αναβάθμισης – Οι 29 μετοχές που θα ωφεληθούν

inWellness
Έρευνα: Δείξε μου την εποχή, να σου πω τη διάθεσή σου
Φως 31.05.25

Έρευνα: Δείξε μου την εποχή, να σου πω τη διάθεσή σου

Σύμφωνα με νέα έρευνα, οι άνθρωποι έχουμε βιολογικά προγραμματιστεί να είμαστε εποχιακά όντα, γεγονός που παίζει ρόλο στο πώς αντιδρούμε και προσαρμοζόμαστε στις αλλαγές των εποχών και του φωτός.

Σύνταξη
inTown
inTickets 29.05.25

Νέες ταινίες: Μέσα στο σουρεαλιστικό μυαλό του Γουές Άντερσον

Με τον Γουές Άντερσον να κυκλοφορεί στα γνώριμα δημιουργικά του λημέρια και την Τζέσικα Λανγκ να δίνει ένα ακόμα ρεσιτάλ ερμηνείας, το κινηματογραφικό καλοκαίρι ξεκινάει δυναμικά. Αυτές είναι οι νέες ταινίες της εβδομάδας.

Σύνταξη
English edition
Elon Musk Exits Trump Administration
English edition 29.05.25

Elon Musk Exits Trump Administration

Musk’s departure marks the end of a dramatic chapter in Trump’s second-term governance strategy. While DOGE will continue, its future without Musk’s influence remains uncertain.

Σύνταξη
Socratis Kokkalis – An Entire Era
English edition 23.05.25

Socratis Kokkalis – An Entire Era

He tenure marked the beginning of the end of the ‘barren years’ by achieving the Club’s restart, and he kept the helm for years with titles and distinctions

Σύνταξη
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
Η ομιλία του Αταμάν στα αποδυτήρια μετά το Game 1: «Πρέπει να παίξουμε καλύτερα στο ΣΕΦ» (vid)
Μπάσκετ 31.05.25

Η ομιλία του Αταμάν στα αποδυτήρια μετά το Game 1: «Πρέπει να παίξουμε καλύτερα στο ΣΕΦ» (vid)

Ο Εργκίν Αταμάν μίλησε στα αποδυτήρια στους παίκτες του μετά το Game 1 κόντρα στον Ολυμπιακό, τονίζοντας την κακή επιθετική λειτουργία των «πρασίνων» κόντρα στους «ερυθρολεύκους».

Σύνταξη
Όπερες που βασίζονται σε βιβλία
Βιβλία στη σκηνή 31.05.25

Όπερες που βασίζονται σε βιβλία

Με αφορμή την έναρξη του Φεστιβάλ Αθηνών με την όπερα «Τουραντόντ» του Πουτσίνι, που προέρχεται από παλαιότερη διήγηση ασιατικής προέλευσης, επιστρέφουμε σε πασίγνωστα όπερες που βασίζονται πολλές φορές σε λιγότερο γνωστά λογοτεχνικά έργα

Δημήτρης Δουλγερίδης
Δημήτρης Δουλγερίδης
Ολυμπιακός: Ανανεώθηκαν οι αριθμοί των τροπαίων στις εγκαταστάσεις του Ρέντη
Ποδόσφαιρο 31.05.25

Ολυμπιακός: Ανανεώθηκαν οι αριθμοί των τροπαίων στις εγκαταστάσεις του Ρέντη

Με βίντεο που δημοσίευσε στα social media, η ΠΑΕ Ολυμπιακός έδειξε τις αλλαγές που έγιναν στον τοίχο, των εγκαταστάσεων του Ρέντη, που απεικονίζονται τα τρόπαια του συλλόγου.

Σύνταξη
Αγωνία για την τύχη της Μονής Σινά – Η απόφαση, οι οργισμένες αντιδράσεις και οι διπλωματικές κινήσεις
Διπλωματικό θρίλερ 31.05.25

Αγωνία για την τύχη της Μονής Σινά – Η απόφαση, οι οργισμένες αντιδράσεις και οι διπλωματικές κινήσεις

Οργισμένες ανακοινώσεις από το Οικουμενικό Πατριαρχείο και τον Ιερώνυμο - Πώς απάντησε η ελληνική διπλωματία στην απόφαση του Αιγυπτιακού δικαστηρίου, τη Δευτέρα αναμένονται εξελίξεις

Σύνταξη
Δημοσιεύτηκε η ΚΥΑ για το μεταφορικό ισοδύναμο – «Επιστρέφει 42 εκατ. ευρώ στους νησιώτες», λέει ο Κικίλιας
Ξεκινά η πίστωση 31.05.25

Δημοσιεύτηκε η ΚΥΑ για το μεταφορικό ισοδύναμο – «Επιστρέφει 42 εκατ. ευρώ στους νησιώτες», λέει ο Κικίλιας

Ο υπουργός Ναυτιλίας και Νησιωτικής Πολιτικής, Βασίλης Κικίλιας δήλωσε πως «το Μεταφορικό Ισοδύναμο είναι μια ουσιαστική κοινωνική πολιτική για τους νησιώτες μας»

Σύνταξη
Η φωτογράφος που το 1935 μεταμόρφωσε τις Αγγλίδες αριστοκράτισσες σε Ελληνίδες θεές
Art 31.05.25

Η φωτογράφος που το 1935 μεταμόρφωσε τις Αγγλίδες αριστοκράτισσες σε Ελληνίδες θεές

Τα πρωτοποριακά πορτραίτα που η φεμινίστρια καλλιτέχνιδα Yevonde Middleton απαθανάτισε πριν από σχεδόν έναν αιώνα -μεταμορφώνοντας γυναίκες της υψηλής κοινωνίας σε μυθολογικές μορφές- βρίσκονται στην Εθνική Πινακοθήκη Πορτραίτων στο Λονδίνο.

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
Κρήτη: Νεκρός και ο 87χρονος που σκότωσε την καρκινοπαθή σύζυγό του και αυτοπυροβολήθηκε
Οικογενειακή τραγωδία 31.05.25

Κρήτη: Νεκρός και ο 87χρονος που σκότωσε την καρκινοπαθή σύζυγό του και αυτοπυροβολήθηκε

Η 85χρονη γυναίκα νοσηλευόταν με καρκίνο τελικού σταδίου σε νοσοκομείο στην Κρήτη και πέθανε ακαριαία από τη βολή που δέχθηκε από τον άνθρωπο με τον οποίο είχε μοιραστεί τη ζωή της.

Σύνταξη
Gen Z και millennials: Bye-bye δουλειά – Αναζητούν ένα πιο ικανοποιητικό εργασιακό μέλλον
Ώρα καλή! 31.05.25

Bye-bye στη δουλειά λένε Gen Z και millennials - Αναζητούν ένα πιο ικανοποιητικό εργασιακό μέλλον

Πολλοί Gen Z και millennials θα αφήσουν τις εργασίες τους μέσα στους επόμενους μήνες, με στόχο να κάνουν κάτι δικό τους, που θα τους ικανοποιεί και θα τους προσφέρει μεγαλύτερες απολαβές

Βασιλική Δρίβα
Βασιλική Δρίβα
Πέθανε ο πρώην πρόεδρος της Ίντερ, Ερνέστο Πελεγκρίνι – Με μαύρα περιβραχιόνια στον τελικό (pics)
Champions League 31.05.25

Πέθανε ο πρώην πρόεδρος της Ίντερ, Ερνέστο Πελεγκρίνι – Με μαύρα περιβραχιόνια στον τελικό (pics)

Λίγες ώρες πριν διεξαχθεί ο τελικός του Champions League, ανάμεσα στην Ίντερ και την Παρί Σεν Ζερμέν (31/5 22:00 MEGA) οι «νερατζούρι» βυθίστηκαν στο πένθος και θα παίξουν με μαύρα περιβραχιόνια.

Σύνταξη
Ιωάννινα: Νέες μαρτυρίες – σοκ για το θρίλερ με την εξαφάνιση της Ρούλας Πάντου προ 14 ετών
Ανατροπή 31.05.25

Νέες μαρτυρίες - σοκ για το θρίλερ με την εξαφάνιση της Ρούλας Πάντου στα Ιωάννινα προ 14 ετών

Συνεχίζεται το μυστήριο με την υπόθεση που στοιχειώνει ακόμα τα Ιωάννινα, με τις νέες μαρτυρίες στην εκπομπή «Φως στο Τούνελ» να φωτίζουν άλλες πτυχές και να ανατρέπουν τα δεδομένα

Σύνταξη
Αχτσιόγλου: Αν απορριφθεί το αίτημα προανακριτικής για τον Μητσοτάκη, αθωώνεται πλήρως και δεν θα κριθεί ποτέ
Τέμπη 31.05.25

Αχτσιόγλου: Αν απορριφθεί το αίτημα προανακριτικής για τον Μητσοτάκη, αθωώνεται πλήρως και δεν θα κριθεί ποτέ

Η Έφη Αχτσιόγλου αναφέρθηκε στους λόγους που η Νέα Αριστερά δεν επιθυμούσε κατηγορητήριο για την προανακριτική που να περιλαμβάνει τον πρωθυπουργό Κυριάκο Μητσοτάκη

Σύνταξη
Γάζα: Σήμερα η απάντηση της Χαμάς στην πρόταση ΗΠΑ – Γιατί το σχέδιο Γουίτκοφ μπορεί να αποτύχει ξανά
Κόσμος 31.05.25

Σήμερα η απάντηση της Χαμάς στην πρόταση ΗΠΑ - Γιατί το σχέδιο Γουίτκοφ μπορεί να οδηγήσει σε μία ακόμα αποτυχία

Η τροποποιημένη πρόταση του Γουίτκοφ εξυπηρετεί το αφήγημα του Νετανιάχου αλλά απέχει πολύ από το να δημιουργήσει δυνατότητες για μία μόνιμη κατάπαυση πυρός στη Γάζα

Φύλλια Πολίτη
Φύλλια Πολίτη
ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ: Ενα καλά οργανωμένο σύστημα εξαπάτησης, με άμεση συμμετοχή ή κάλυψη από υπαλλήλους
Ελλάδα 31.05.25

ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ: Ενα καλά οργανωμένο σύστημα εξαπάτησης, με άμεση συμμετοχή ή κάλυψη από υπαλλήλους

Οι  πληγές που έχει να αντιμετωπίσει το κλιμάκιο των  εντεταλμένων ευρωπαίων εισαγγελέων στη χώρα μας,  που έχουν στις «αποσκευές» τους μεγάλη εμπειρία στο χειρισμό οικονομικών υποθέσεων, είναι πολλές .

Μίνα Μουστάκα
Μίνα Μουστάκα
ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ: Πώς στήθηκε το σκάνδαλο των παράνομων επιδοτήσεων
Συνέντευξη 31.05.25

Πώς στήθηκε στον ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ το σκάνδαλο των παράνομων επιδοτήσεων

Ο πρόεδρος της Εθνικής Ενωσης Αγροτικών Συνεταιρισμών εξηγεί στα «ΝΕΑ» τη λειτουργία του παράνομου κυκλώματος στον ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ που στέρησε εκατοντάδες εκατομμύρια ευρώ από τους έλληνες παραγωγούς

Κατερίνα Ροββά
