Reports: E-Cross-checking of Vehicle Insurance, Inspection Status Ready

Greek authorities are reportedly ready to inaugurate an electronic cross-checking system within the coming weeks to detect vehicles without valid insurance and inspections, with estimates pointing to hundreds of thousands if not more.

Some market estimates point to as many as three million vehicles without the required two-year inspection sticker (five years for new vehicles), known as KTEO.

No figure is available over an exact number, and what percentage of the vehicles are actually still functional, permanently parked or even in existence.

The first attempt to cross-check vehicle inspections dates back to 2007, when authorities at the time ascertained that various types vehicles – cars, pickups, vans, buses, trucks, motorcycles, mopeds etc. – were listed on no less than seven databases.

After 18 years the databases are now unified.

According to reports, the cross-checking will take place once every six-months, with violators facing a fine of 400 euros for failure to comply with mandatory insurance and inspection requirements.