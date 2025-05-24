Σάββατο 24 Μαϊου 2025
Αριστουργήματα μερικών δεκάδων σελίδων
24.05.2025 | 15:57
Έπεσε το Χ - Προβλήματα αντιμετωπίζουν οι χρήστες
24.05.2025 | 13:37
Μπλακ άουτ στη νοτιοανατολική Γαλλία – Σταμάτησαν οι προβολές στις Κάννες
Reports: E-Cross-checking of Vehicle Insurance, Inspection Status Ready
24 Μαΐου 2025 | 15:25

Reports: E-Cross-checking of Vehicle Insurance, Inspection Status Ready

Some market estimates point to as many as three million vehicles without the required two-year inspection sticker

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Spotlight

Greek authorities are reportedly ready to inaugurate an electronic cross-checking system within the coming weeks to detect vehicles without valid insurance and inspections, with estimates pointing to hundreds of thousands if not more.

Some market estimates point to as many as three million vehicles without the required two-year inspection sticker (five years for new vehicles), known as KTEO.

No figure is available over an exact number, and what percentage of the vehicles are actually still functional, permanently parked or even in existence.

The first attempt to cross-check vehicle inspections dates back to 2007, when authorities at the time ascertained that various types vehicles – cars, pickups, vans, buses, trucks, motorcycles, mopeds etc. – were listed on no less than seven databases.

After 18 years the databases are now unified.

According to reports, the cross-checking will take place once every six-months, with violators facing a fine of 400 euros for failure to comply with mandatory insurance and inspection requirements.

Source: tovima.com

Τηλεπικοινωνίες
Τηλεπικοινωνίες: Το πρώτο Magenta του ΟΤΕ, το 1 δισ. της Vodafone και ο νέος που έρχεται

Τηλεπικοινωνίες: Το πρώτο Magenta του ΟΤΕ, το 1 δισ. της Vodafone και ο νέος που έρχεται

AGRO
ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ: Το αμαρτωλό πάρτι με τα κοινοτικά κονδύλια

ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ: Το αμαρτωλό πάρτι με τα κοινοτικά κονδύλια

inWellness
Οι δέκα ερωτήσεις που πρέπει να κάνεις στον εαυτό σου, προτού αποφασίσεις να αλλάξεις δουλειά
Όχι βιαστικές αποφάσεις 24.05.25

Οι δέκα ερωτήσεις που πρέπει να κάνεις στον εαυτό σου, προτού αποφασίσεις να αλλάξεις δουλειά

Η αλλαγή επαγγελματικής πορείας ή στέγης δεν είναι ποτέ μια εύκολη απόφαση. Για αυτό, ακολουθούν δέκα ερωτήσεις που θα σε βοηθήσουν να καταλάβεις αν παίρνεις τη σωστή απόφαση.

Σύνταξη
inTown
inTickets 22.05.25

Νέες ταινίες: Το Χόλιγουντ αντεπιτίθεται

Όλα τα φώτα από σήμερα πέφτουν πάνω στον Τομ Κρουζ και το τελευταίο κεφάλαιο της κινηματογραφικής σειράς «Mission: Impossible». Αυτές είναι οι νέες ταινίες της εβδομάδας.

Σύνταξη
English edition
Socratis Kokkalis – An Entire Era
23.05.25

Socratis Kokkalis – An Entire Era

He tenure marked the beginning of the end of the ‘barren years’ by achieving the Club’s restart, and he kept the helm for years with titles and distinctions

Σύνταξη
Giannis Ioannidis – 'We'll Love You Forever'
23.05.25

Giannis Ioannidis – ‘We’ll Love You Forever’

Greek basketball’s 'blond', as he was known throughout his career as a basketball player and then as one of Europe's premier coaches, achieved something more important than titles: an eternal place in fans’ hearts in amid an era that will forever bear his stamp

Σύνταξη
Žarko Paspalj – The Forerunner
22.05.25

Žarko Paspalj – The Forerunner

...or how a left-handed Serb changed Greek basketball forever, bringing Olympiacos into a new era and proving that even near perfection can have a flaw that makes it legendary

Σύνταξη
«Ένας αξιοπρεπής moudjahid»: Το «αντίο» του προέδρου της Αλγερίας Αμπντελματζίντ Τεμπούν στον Μοχάμεντ Λάχνταρ-Χαμίνα
Culture Live 24.05.25

«Ένας αξιοπρεπής moudjahid»: Το «αντίο» του προέδρου της Αλγερίας Αμπντελματζίντ Τεμπούν στον Μοχάμεντ Λάχνταρ-Χαμίνα

Ο Αλγερινός Μοχάμεντ Λάχνταρ-Χαμίνα είναι ένας από τους λίγους Αφρικανούς και Άραβες σκηνοθέτες που έχουν διαγωνιστεί τέσσερις φορές στο Φεστιβάλ των Καννών, κερδίζοντας δύο σημαντικά βραβεία.

Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Η πτώση της Tesla: Η συμμετοχή του Μασκ στο «Doge» ως «μία από τις μεγαλύτερες καταστροφές μάρκας»
Κόσμος 24.05.25

Η πτώση της Tesla: Η συμμετοχή του Μασκ στο «Doge» ως «μία από τις μεγαλύτερες καταστροφές μάρκας»

Ο κορυφαίος Αμερικάνος καθηγητής μάρκετινγκ Σκοτ Γκάλοουεϊ δηλώνει στο podcast Pivot ότι ο ιδιοκτήτης της Tesla, Έλον Μασκ, έχει «αποξενώσει τον πυρήνα του κοινού του»

Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
Φάμελλος: Η ελληνική οικονομία χρειάζεται σχέδιο – Ο Μητσοτάκης την έχει αφήσει στον αυτόματο πιλότο
ΣΥΡΙΖΑ 24.05.25

Φάμελλος: Η ελληνική οικονομία χρειάζεται σχέδιο – Ο Μητσοτάκης την έχει αφήσει στον αυτόματο πιλότο

«Οι μικρομεσαίες επιχειρήσεις καταλαβαίνουν τα αδιέξοδα και δεν περιμένουν από τους πολιτικούς να τα περιγράψουν», τόνισε ο πρόεδρος του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ - ΠΣ Σωκράτης Φάμελλος

Σύνταξη
Φεστιβάλ Κινηματογράφου των Καννών: Η σημερινή τελετή λήξης θα διεξαχθεί κανονικά παρά τη διακοπή ρεύματος
Culture Live 24.05.25

Φεστιβάλ Κινηματογράφου των Καννών: Η σημερινή τελετή λήξης θα διεξαχθεί κανονικά παρά τη διακοπή ρεύματος

«Το Palais des Festivals έχει μεταβεί σε ανεξάρτητη παροχή ρεύματος, επιτρέποντας σε όλες τις προγραμματισμένες εκδηλώσεις να συνεχιστούν», ανέφερε σε ανακοίνωση του το Φεστιβάλ Κινηματογράφου των Καννών.

Σύνταξη
Οι νέες «ύπουλες απολύσεις»: Πώς οι μεγάλες επιχειρήσεις ξεφορτώνονται εργαζόμενους στα μουλωχτά
Stealth Firing 24.05.25

Οι νέες «ύπουλες απολύσεις»: Πώς οι μεγάλες επιχειρήσεις ξεφορτώνονται εργαζόμενους στα μουλωχτά

Πολλές μεγάλες εταιρίες, ιδίως όμιλοι τεχνολογίας, προχωράνε σε κατάργηση της υβριδικής εργασίας για να ξεφορτωθούν εργαζόμενους, γλιτώνοντας τις απολύσεις. Όμως μπορει να την πατήσουν.

Αφροδίτη Τζιαντζή
Αφροδίτη Τζιαντζή
Βαριές κατηγορίες στους απαγωγείς του γιου του επιχειρηματία – Η μέθοδος «τίγρης» που χρησιμοποίησαν
Ελλάδα 24.05.25

Βαριές κατηγορίες στους απαγωγείς του γιου του επιχειρηματία – Η μέθοδος «τίγρης» που χρησιμοποίησαν

Οι κατηγορούμενοι ενώθηκαν σε εγκληματική οργάνωση και λειτουργώντας οργανωμένα και μεθοδικά, με διακριτούς ρόλους και προπαρασκευαστικές ενέργειες, διέπραξαν αρπαγή με  χαρακτηριστικά του λεγόμενου  «tiger kidnapping».

Σύνταξη
Ραφήνα: Στον ανακριτή οι τρεις συλληφθέντες για τη δολοφονία του 41χρονου
Ελλάδα 24.05.25

Στον ανακριτή οι συλληφθέντες για τη δολοφονία στη Ραφήνα - «Δεν ήθελα να σκοτώσω» λέει ο 46χρονος

Ο 46χρονος ισχυρίζεται ότι ήταν υπό την επήρεια ουσιών όπως και το θύμα και δεν είχε πρόθεση να σκοτώσει - Για συνέργεια στη δολοφονία στη Ραφήνα κατηγορούνται οι άλλοι δύο

Σύνταξη
Παραδοχή Ισραηλινών στρατιωτικών: «Χρησιμοποιούμε ανθρώπινες ασπίδες – Αποτελεσματική μέθοδος»
«Αγαπημένη συνήθεια» 24.05.25

Παραδοχή Ισραηλινών στρατιωτικών: «Χρησιμοποιούμε ανθρώπινες ασπίδες - Αποτελεσματική μέθοδος»

Αρκετοί Παλαιστίνιοι και στρατιώτες αποκαλύπτουν στο Associated Press ότι τα ισραηλινά στρατεύματα αναγκάζουν, συστηματικά, Παλαιστίνιους να ενεργούν ως ανθρώπινες ασπίδες στη Γάζα.

Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
Ανδρουλάκης: Δέσμη εννέα προτάσεων για ανταγωνιστικές μικρομεσαίες επιχειρήσεις
ΠΑΣΟΚ 24.05.25

Ανδρουλάκης: Δέσμη εννέα προτάσεων για ανταγωνιστικές μικρομεσαίες επιχειρήσεις

Ο πρόεδρος του ΠΑΣΟΚ - ΚΙΝΑΛ Νίκος Ανδρουλάκης άσκησε κριτική στην κυβέρνηση «για την απώλεια της μεγάλης ευκαιρίας του Ταμείου Ανάκαμψης για τη ραχοκοκαλιά της ελληνικής οικονομίας, όπως οι ΜμΕ»

Σύνταξη
Η ρελάνς στο ΧΑ, το ραντάρ των Ελλήνων επενδυτών, επίλογος για Μύλοι Κεπενού, το μυστικό της Λάρισας, τι είπε η Morgan Stanley, τα «forward» σε Vitex, Νutri

Η ρελάνς στο ΧΑ, το ραντάρ των Ελλήνων επενδυτών, επίλογος για Μύλοι Κεπενού, το μυστικό της Λάρισας, τι είπε η Morgan Stanley, τα «forward» σε Vitex, Νutri

Οι τελευταίες στιγμές μιας οικογένειας στην Πομπηία – Νέα έρευνα

Οι τελευταίες στιγμές μιας οικογένειας στην Πομπηία – Νέα έρευνα

Γλυπτά του Παρθενώνα: Αντιδράσεις για το «δανεισμό» – Η μόνιμη επιστροφή δε βρίσκεται στα σκαριά

Γλυπτά του Παρθενώνα: Αντιδράσεις για το «δανεισμό» – Η μόνιμη επιστροφή δε βρίσκεται στα σκαριά

Επιθανάτια εμπειρία: Πώς αντιδράει ο εγκέφαλος;

Επιθανάτια εμπειρία: Πώς αντιδράει ο εγκέφαλος;

Ανοιξιάτικο πικνίκ: Checklist με τα απαραίτητα

Ανοιξιάτικο πικνίκ: Checklist με τα απαραίτητα

Ακρωτηριασμένες γυναίκες της Ουκρανίας ποζάρουν στο Playboy με περηφάνια και δύναμη

Ακρωτηριασμένες γυναίκες της Ουκρανίας ποζάρουν στο Playboy με περηφάνια και δύναμη

Το θρεπτικό λαχανικό που προστατεύει το έντερο από βλάβες

Το θρεπτικό λαχανικό που προστατεύει το έντερο από βλάβες

Έμβρυα: Τι ρόλο παίζει στην ανάπτυξή τους η φωνή της μαμάς;

Έμβρυα: Τι ρόλο παίζει στην ανάπτυξή τους η φωνή της μαμάς;

Έρχεται το τέλος στην ανάληψη μετρητών με κάρτα στα ΑΤΜ

Έρχεται το τέλος στην ανάληψη μετρητών με κάρτα στα ΑΤΜ

