Φωτιά σε χαμηλή βλάστηση στον Ασπρόπυργο
Φινλανδία: Δύο ελικόπτερα συγκρούστηκαν στον αέρα και συνετρίβησαν
A Summer Furnace: Athens Metro Struggles with Heat, Overcrowding
English edition 17 Μαΐου 2025 | 15:17

A Summer Furnace: Athens Metro Struggles with Heat, Overcrowding

Currently, around 800,000 people use Athens’ fixed-track transit daily. In 2024, ridership increased by 8% compared to 2023, and 25% compared to 2022, a clear sign that Athenians are returning to public transit following the pandemic

Passengers using Athens Metro Line 3—stretching from Piraeus to the Athens International Airport—are in for yet another sweltering summer. On scorching days, they’ll find themselves packed alongside tourists in aging, non-air-conditioned trains. Despite these mounting challenges, the management of Urban Rail Transport (STASY ) is scrambling for solutions to meet the growing demands on the capital’s fixed-track transport system, while the Transport Ministry is reportedly focused on… commissioning feasibility studies for 24-hour Saturday service.

For STASY’s leadership, however, the focus is on five critical areas of concern. After 25 years of operation, the metro system is showing its age. With an insufficient number of trains and a sharp increase in passenger numbers—especially after the recent extension of Line 3 to Piraeus—the network is under immense pressure and in urgent need of relief.

Passenger Surge Post-Pandemic

Currently, around 800,000 people use Athens’ fixed-track transit daily. In 2024, ridership increased by 8% compared to 2023, and 25% compared to 2022, a clear sign that Athenians are returning to public transit following the pandemic.

In light of this resurgence, STASY’s top priorities include increasing train availability, modernizing rolling stock, and upgrading infrastructure—such as stations and rails—some of which is already technologically outdated and in need of next-generation systems.

Chronic Shortages and Delays

A major source of frustration is the shortage of trains and personnel, which continues to cause frequent delays. Lines 2 and 3—particularly Line 3, which serves both tourists and airport travelers—are expected to be heavily burdened again this summer.

While the need for new trains is evident, funding has only been secured for seven new dual-system trains that will serve the airport route. These are expected to cost around €188 million. STASY is still seeking additional funds to acquire eight more conventional trains.

The Critical Year Ahead

The year 2025 is seen as pivotal for STASY’s fleet renewal plans. Without new trains and upgraded systems, the network will continue to struggle under growing demand. Alongside the introduction of new vehicles, STASY also plans to continue upgrading existing trains and infrastructure to meet modern standards.

In the meantime, 20 aging trains on Line 3 will continue running without air conditioning, leaving commuters and visitors alike to sweat through another overheated summer in Athens’ increasingly overstretched metro system.

Source: tovima.com

