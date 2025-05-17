Σάββατο 17 Μαϊου 2025
Greece Secures 2nd Place Globally Among 52 Countries for “Blue Flag” Beaches
17 Μαΐου 2025

Greece Secures 2nd Place Globally Among 52 Countries for "Blue Flag" Beaches

Leading the way domestically, Halkidiki emerged as the top region with 93 flags, while Crete maintained its lead with 153 flags.

Greece has once again claimed the second spot worldwide among 52 countries for its “Blue Flag” beaches, as announced by the Hellenic Society for the Protection of Nature (EEPF), the National Operator of the International “Blue Flag” Program in Greece, on Thursday, May 15.

The prestigious award recognizes the country’s coastlines, marinas, and tourist boats that meet strict environmental and service criteria. Greece secured its position with 623 awarded beaches.

Notably, the number of awarded sites in Greece has been steadily increasing each year, consistently surpassing 600. Greece now holds 15% of all internationally awarded beaches among the 52 participating countries.

Leading the way domestically, Halkidiki emerged as the top region with 93 flags, while Crete maintained its lead with 153 flags.

The International Committee awarded a total of 4,302 beaches, 736 marinas, and 158 tourist boats worldwide under the “Blue Flag” Program.

About the “Blue Flag” Program

Established in 1987, the “Blue Flag” is the most recognized and widespread international eco-label for quality beaches, marinas, and tourism boats. For a beach to earn the “Blue Flag,” its water quality must be classified as “Excellent.” No lower classification, not even “Good,” is acceptable under the program’s guidelines. The award is valid for one year and must be renewed annually.

Additionally, awarded sites must comply with 33 criteria for beaches, 38 for marinas, and 51 for boats. These criteria include cleanliness, proper organization, visitor information, swimmer and visitor safety, coastal preservation, and environmental awareness.

Major international travel agencies consider the “Blue Flag” a mark of high-quality services and environmental protection when selecting destinations for their clients.

Beach managers, municipalities, hotels, and campsites that participate in the program do so voluntarily, fully aware of the value it adds to their locations.

In 2017, the program extended to include tourist boats in Greece. The Greek Ministry of Environment and Energy, through the General Secretariat for Natural Environment and Waters, actively supports the “Blue Flag” Program, recognizing its role promoting the country’s environmental image.

Source: tovima.com

