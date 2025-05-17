Σάββατο 17 Μαϊου 2025
Fitch Revises Greece’s Outlook to Positive; Affirms BBB-
17 Μαΐου 2025 | 09:00

Fitch Revises Greece’s Outlook to Positive; Affirms BBB-

The driver behind the decision, according to the international credit ratings agency, were a budget surplus of 1.3% of GDP in 2024 and a primary budget surplus of 4.8%

Fitch Ratings on Friday evening (Athens time) revised the outlook on Greece’s long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating (IDR) to positive from stable and affirmed the latter at ‘BBB-‘.

The driver behind the decision, according to the international credit ratings agency, were a budget surplus of 1.3% of GDP in 2024 and a primary budget surplus of 4.8%, with the latter exceeding the government’s initial target of 1%.

The result exceeded Fitch’s expectation and marked a notable improvement from a 1.4% deficit in 2023. The result also compared favorably with the current ‘BBB’ median deficit of 3.7%.

According to Fitch, the over-performance reflected structural fiscal improvements, especially better tax collection from previous measures and a tight control of expenditures. The agency also forecast budget surpluses in 2025 and 2026, albeit below 1%. In April 2025, the government announced a fiscal easing of roughly one billion euros (0.5% of GDP) to boost investment and support pensioners and home renters.

Source: tovima.com

ΑΕΠΕΥ: Από την στάχτη της κρίσης στην ανάπτυξη – Τι είδε η Επιτροπή Κεφαλαιαγοράς

ΑΕΠΕΥ: Από την στάχτη της κρίσης στην ανάπτυξη – Τι είδε η Επιτροπή Κεφαλαιαγοράς

Ηλεκτρικό ρεύμα: Αλλάζουν τιμολόγια, δεν αλλάζουν πάροχο οι καταναλωτές

Ηλεκτρικό ρεύμα: Αλλάζουν τιμολόγια, δεν αλλάζουν πάροχο οι καταναλωτές

«Η Μητέρα του Σκύλου» του Παύλου Μάτεσι με την Υρώ Μανέ ξεκινά καλοκαιρινή περιοδεία
inTickets 16.05.25
inTickets 16.05.25

«Η Μητέρα του Σκύλου» του Παύλου Μάτεσι με την Υρώ Μανέ ξεκινά καλοκαιρινή περιοδεία

Η Υρώ Μανέ ενσαρκώνει την ηρωίδα Ραραού στο έργο «Η Μητέρα του Σκύλου», μια από τις πιο σπαρακτικές και ταυτόχρονα εξαιρετικά δυναμικές προσωπικότητες της σύγχρονης ελληνικής λογοτεχνίας.

Σύνταξη
Grigoris Georgatos – A football genius
English edition 16.05.25

Grigoris Georgatos – A football genius

The Greek version of Roberto Carlos was one of the all-time greats for the Reds, as he readily provided moments of magic and enjoyment on the pitch

Σύνταξη
Lajos Détári – Even the Gods have gone mad
English edition 15.05.25

Lajos Détári – Even the Gods have gone mad

In the summer of 1988 Olympiacos brought the Hungarian super star to Greece, a landmark player transfer for Greek football that was accompanied by a legendary welcome, excesses, glory and the advent of the ‘barren years’

Σύνταξη
The Triple Crown
English edition 15.05.25

The Triple Crown

Olympiacos’ incredible 1997 season was topped off with the triple crown - and then with an epic battle against Michael Jordan and friends

Σύνταξη
‘The Barren Years’
English edition 14.05.25

‘The Barren Years’

The team counted 10 years from its last championship, and for Olympiacos this is unbearable. The fact that it survived such turmoil, until the arrival of Socrates Kokkalis, was a feat

Σύνταξη
Dušan’s Way…
English edition 14.05.25

Dušan’s Way…

The model team that the great Dušan Bajević created in his image after he "sailed" into Piraeus in 1996 and made history. The force that won no fewer than seven Greek championships in a row, 1997-2003

Σύνταξη
Πάβολ Σάλαι: Υπάρχει πρόβλημα με τους θεσμούς και την ελευθερία του Τύπου στην Ελλάδα
Interviews 17.05.25
Interviews 17.05.25

Πάβολ Σάλαι: Υπάρχει πρόβλημα με τους θεσμούς και την ελευθερία του Τύπου στην Ελλάδα

Ο επικεφαλής των Ρεπόρτερ Χωρίς Σύνορα για την Ε.Ε. και τα Βαλκάνια μιλάει στο in για την κατάσταση που επικρατεί στη χώρα μας αναφορικά με την ελευθερία του Τύπου και απαντά στον κυβερνητικό εκπρόσωπο στα περί «αναληθειών».

Δημήτρης Τερζής
Δημήτρης Τερζής
«Μια παράσταση για τον Τραμπ», οι συνομιλίες Ρωσίας – Ουκρανίας στην Κωνσταντινούπολη; Ασαφές το επόμενο βήμα
Πενιχρά αποτελέσματα 17.05.25
Πενιχρά αποτελέσματα 17.05.25

«Μια παράσταση για τον Τραμπ», οι συνομιλίες Ρωσίας – Ουκρανίας στην Κωνσταντινούπολη; Ασαφές το επόμενο βήμα

Το μεγάλο χάσμα που υπάρχει ανάμεσα στην Ρωσία και την Ουκρανία επιβεβαίωσαν οι συνομιλίες στην Κωνσταντινούπολη που έφεραν πενιχρά αποτελέσματα.

Παρασκευή Τσιβόλα
Παρασκευή Τσιβόλα
Και οι ποιητές τι χρειάζονται στα κοιμητήρια;
Ποίηση στο νεκροταφείο 17.05.25

Και οι ποιητές τι χρειάζονται στα κοιμητήρια;

Μια περιήγηση ενός σύγχρονου ποιητή στο νεκροταφείο της Μονμάρτρης, όπου επισκέπτεται τα μνημεία των Χάινριχ Χάινε και Θεόφιλου Γκοτιέ

Δημήτρης Δουλγερίδης
Δημήτρης Δουλγερίδης
Πάπας Λέων ΙΔ': Το ερωτικό τρίγωνο και σκάνδαλο της εποχής πίσω από το επώνυμο Πρέβοστ
Αποκαλύψεις 17.05.25
Αποκαλύψεις 17.05.25

Το ερωτικό τρίγωνο και σκάνδαλο της εποχής πίσω από το οικογενειακό όνομα του Πάπα Λέοντος ΙΔ'

Γιατί ο παππούς Ριτζιτάνο έγινε Πρέβοστ - Τι ανακάλυψαν γενεαλόγοι για το σκάνδαλο της δεκαετίας του 1910 που οδήγησε στην αλλαγή του οικογενειακού ονόματος του νέου Πάπα

Ιωάννα Κουμπαρέλη
Ιωάννα Κουμπαρέλη
Σαμαράς: Αυτή είναι κυβέρνηση Μητσοτάκη, όχι ΝΔ – Η Ελλάδα στο περιθώριο
Άρθρο στα ΝΕΑ 17.05.25
Άρθρο στα ΝΕΑ 17.05.25

Σαμαράς: Αυτή είναι κυβέρνηση Μητσοτάκη, όχι ΝΔ – Η Ελλάδα στο περιθώριο

Ο Αντώνης Σαμαράς επιτίθεται ευθέως στον πρωθυπουργό, θέτοντας ζήτημα λαϊκής νομιμοποίησης - Ο πρώην πρωθυπουργός με άρθρο στα ΝΕΑ εξαπέλυσε μύδρους με αιχμές την εξωτερική πολιτική που ακολουθεί η κυβέρνηση και το μεταναστευτικό

Σύνταξη
Ο Πούτιν προσκαλεί τους ηγέτες του Αραβικού Συνδέσμου για την πρώτη ρωσοαραβική σύνοδο κορυφής
Κόσμος 17.05.25
Κόσμος 17.05.25

Ο Πούτιν προσκαλεί τους ηγέτες του Αραβικού Συνδέσμου για την πρώτη ρωσοαραβική σύνοδο κορυφής

«Είμαι πεπεισμένος ότι αυτή η συνάντηση θα συνεισφέρει στην περαιτέρω ενίσχυση της αμοιβαία επωφελούς, πολύπλευρης συνεργασίας μεταξύ των χωρών μας », δήλωσε ο Πούτιν

Σύνταξη
Ευρώπη: Γιατί πρέπει να οικοδομήσει επειγόντως το δικό της «οικοσύστημα» τεχνητής νοημοσύνης
Ζήτημα επιβίωσης 17.05.25
Ζήτημα επιβίωσης 17.05.25

Γιατί η Ευρώπη πρέπει να οικοδομήσει επειγόντως το δικό της «οικοσύστημα» τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Γιατί η Ευρώπη χρειάζεται τη δική της υποδομή AI - ένα ασφαλές, ανταγωνιστικό και πιστό στις αξίες της «οικοσύστημα» τεχνητής νοημοσύνης. Πώς σχετίζεται με την επιστροφή του Τραμπ στο οβάλ γραφείο.

Παναγιώτης Ζαφειρόπουλος
Παναγιώτης Ζαφειρόπουλος
Ο Τραμπ διεκδικεί τα εύσημα για συμφωνίες στη Μέση Ανατολή που έκλεισαν πριν… αναλάβει πρόεδρος
«Φανφάρας» 17.05.25
«Φανφάρας» 17.05.25

Ο Τραμπ διεκδικεί τα εύσημα για συμφωνίες στη Μέση Ανατολή που έκλεισαν πριν… αναλάβει πρόεδρος

Μπορεί ο Ντόναλντ Τραμπ να έχει κλιμακώσει τις πιέσεις προς τους ηγέτες της Μέσης Ανατολής για να αυξήσουν τις επενδύσεις τους στις ΗΠΑ, ωστόσο, τα πράγματα δεν είναι όπως τα παρουσιάζει

Νατάσα Ρουγγέρη
Νατάσα Ρουγγέρη
Κυβερνητικές πηγές: Θυμωμένος ο Ανδρουλάκης, για 3 μήνες επένδυσε στις πιο ακραίες θεωρίες για τα Τέμπη
«Χωρίς επιχειρήματα» 17.05.25
«Χωρίς επιχειρήματα» 17.05.25

Κυβερνητικές πηγές: Θυμωμένος ο Ανδρουλάκης, για 3 μήνες επένδυσε στις πιο ακραίες θεωρίες για τα Τέμπη

«Ο κ. Ανδρουλάκης εμφανίστηκε σήμερα, για ακόμα μία φορά, θυμωμένος και χωρίς απαντήσεις και επιχειρήματα», τόνισαν, μεταξύ άλλων, κυβερνητικές πηγές

Σύνταξη
Το μήνυμα Μερτς, η αντίδραση Μητσοτάκη, τα σενάρια για Viva Wallet, νέα ρουμανική καθυστέρηση για Cosmote, το εσωτερικό email στη Eurobank, ο στόχος Μιτζάλη

Το μήνυμα Μερτς, η αντίδραση Μητσοτάκη, τα σενάρια για Viva Wallet, νέα ρουμανική καθυστέρηση για Cosmote, το εσωτερικό email στη Eurobank, ο στόχος Μιτζάλη

Οι τελευταίες στιγμές μιας οικογένειας στην Πομπηία – Νέα έρευνα

Οι τελευταίες στιγμές μιας οικογένειας στην Πομπηία – Νέα έρευνα

Γλυπτά του Παρθενώνα: Αντιδράσεις για το «δανεισμό» – Η μόνιμη επιστροφή δε βρίσκεται στα σκαριά

Γλυπτά του Παρθενώνα: Αντιδράσεις για το «δανεισμό» – Η μόνιμη επιστροφή δε βρίσκεται στα σκαριά

Επιθανάτια εμπειρία: Πώς αντιδράει ο εγκέφαλος;

Επιθανάτια εμπειρία: Πώς αντιδράει ο εγκέφαλος;

Ανοιξιάτικο πικνίκ: Checklist με τα απαραίτητα

Ανοιξιάτικο πικνίκ: Checklist με τα απαραίτητα

Ακρωτηριασμένες γυναίκες της Ουκρανίας ποζάρουν στο Playboy με περηφάνια και δύναμη

Ακρωτηριασμένες γυναίκες της Ουκρανίας ποζάρουν στο Playboy με περηφάνια και δύναμη

Το θρεπτικό λαχανικό που προστατεύει το έντερο από βλάβες

Το θρεπτικό λαχανικό που προστατεύει το έντερο από βλάβες

Έμβρυα: Τι ρόλο παίζει στην ανάπτυξή τους η φωνή της μαμάς;

Έμβρυα: Τι ρόλο παίζει στην ανάπτυξή τους η φωνή της μαμάς;

Έρχεται το τέλος στην ανάληψη μετρητών με κάρτα στα ΑΤΜ

Έρχεται το τέλος στην ανάληψη μετρητών με κάρτα στα ΑΤΜ

