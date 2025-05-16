Παρασκευή 16 Μαϊου 2025
weather-icon 21o
Stream
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΝΤΟΝΑΛΝΤ ΤΡΑΜΠ
# BOTS ΠΡΟΠΑΓΑΝΔΑ
# ΕΚΛΟΓΗ ΠΑΠΑ
# ΔΑΣΜΟΙ
# ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
# 100 ΧΡΟΝΙΑ ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑΚΟΣ
# ΣΕΙΣΜΟΣ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# COOKING
# VITA
Tax Revenue at 22.1 Billion in the First Four Months of the Year
English edition 16 Μαΐου 2025 | 10:29

Tax Revenue at 22.1 Billion in the First Four Months of the Year

Tax revenues amounted to 22.1 billion euros, an increase of 1.455 billion euros or 7% in the first four months of 2025.

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
Ζάχαρη: 7 προειδοποιητικά σημάδια ότι το’ χεις παρακάνει

Ζάχαρη: 7 προειδοποιητικά σημάδια ότι το’ χεις παρακάνει

Spotlight

Greece’s public finances posted a strong performance in the first four months of 2025, with tax revenues and budget figures exceeding expectations, according to the Ministry of National Economy and Finance.

Tax revenues reached €22.1 billion between January and April 2025—up by €1.455 billion or 7% compared to the target. The ministry stated this rise is largely attributed to:

Stronger-than-expected collection of current-year taxes (e.g., VAT, corporate tax).
Higher-than-anticipated income tax payments from the previous year.
Early filing of personal income tax returns starting mid-March, which accelerated collections.
The state budget showed a primary surplus of €5.165 billion, significantly above the target of €1.973 billion and higher than last year’s €3.282 billion. On a modified cash basis, the overall state budget balance posted a surplus of €1.866 billion, outperforming the expected deficit of €1.357 billion.

Certain factors, such as deferrals in regular and investment payments totaling nearly €2.8 billion, as well as revenue reclassifications (e.g., €342 million counted for 2024), impact the fiscal picture but do not change the overall General Government result.

Net state budget revenues hit €23.07 billion, €244 million above target. Notably, this includes a fiscally neutral transaction of €784.8 million related to the new Attica Tollway Concession Agreement.

Excluding this and other timing issues (like delayed EU fund inflows), the net revenue increase is estimated at €1.59 billion or 7.4% above target.

In April alone, tax revenues fell slightly short, totaling €5.28 billion, or 5.4% below target, due to delays in the collection of EU funds and early collection of certain taxes in March. However, investment-related revenue (PDI) exceeded monthly targets.

State expenditures from January to April reached €21.21 billion, €2.98 billion lower than budgeted and down €1.58 billion from the same period in 2024. This was mainly due to:

Postponed transfer payments to public entities.
Delayed defense and investment spending.
Key Expenditure Highlights:

€461 million to hospitals and the Ministry of Health.
€400 million for public utility subsidies (electricity sector).
€173 million for national pharmaceutical procurement.
€119 million to transportation agencies.
€92 million for Higher Education grants.

Source: tovima.com

Ειδήσεις Σήμερα: Headlines
Economy
Ελληνικά ομόλογα: Το παρασκήνιο με τα ελληνικά warrants – Οι κινήσεις της Ελλάδας

Ελληνικά ομόλογα: Το παρασκήνιο με τα ελληνικά warrants – Οι κινήσεις της Ελλάδας

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr

Ζάχαρη: 7 προειδοποιητικά σημάδια ότι το’ χεις παρακάνει

Ζάχαρη: 7 προειδοποιητικά σημάδια ότι το’ χεις παρακάνει

Business
Metlen: Στα 62 ευρώ ανεβάζει την τιμή στόχο η Morgan Stanley

Metlen: Στα 62 ευρώ ανεβάζει την τιμή στόχο η Morgan Stanley

inWellness
inTown
«Η Μητέρα του Σκύλου» του Παύλου Μάτεσι με την Υρώ Μανέ ξεκινά καλοκαιρινή περιοδεία
inTickets 16.05.25

«Η Μητέρα του Σκύλου» του Παύλου Μάτεσι με την Υρώ Μανέ ξεκινά καλοκαιρινή περιοδεία

Η Υρώ Μανέ ενσαρκώνει την ηρωίδα Ραραού στο έργο «Η Μητέρα του Σκύλου», μια από τις πιο σπαρακτικές και ταυτόχρονα εξαιρετικά δυναμικές προσωπικότητες της σύγχρονης ελληνικής λογοτεχνίας.

Σύνταξη
English edition
Lajos Détári – Even the Gods have gone mad
English edition 15.05.25

Lajos Détári – Even the Gods have gone mad

In the summer of 1988 Olympiacos brought the Hungarian super star to Greece, a landmark player transfer for Greek football that was accompanied by a legendary welcome, excesses, glory and the advent of the ‘barren years’

Σύνταξη
The Triple Crown
English edition 15.05.25

The Triple Crown

Olympiacos’ incredible 1997 season was topped off with the triple crown - and then with an epic battle against Michael Jordan and friends

Σύνταξη
‘The Barren Years’
English edition 14.05.25

‘The Barren Years’

The team counted 10 years from its last championship, and for Olympiacos this is unbearable. The fact that it survived such turmoil, until the arrival of Socrates Kokkalis, was a feat

Σύνταξη
Dušan’s Way…
English edition 14.05.25

Dušan’s Way…

The model team that the great Dušan Bajević created in his image after he "sailed" into Piraeus in 1996 and made history. The force that won no fewer than seven Greek championships in a row, 1997-2003

Σύνταξη
A trumpet for life
English edition 13.05.25

A trumpet for life

The "Π", under the giant clock in Gate 7 of the old Karaiskakis Stadium was Attilio’s spot - Olympiacos was his calling

Σύνταξη
inStream
Αποκεντρωμένες μακροπρόθεσμες επενδύσεις ζητάει η Ευρωπαϊκή Επιτροπή των Περιφερειών
Αυτοδιοίκηση 16.05.25

Αποκεντρωμένες μακροπρόθεσμες επενδύσεις ζητάει η Ευρωπαϊκή Επιτροπή των Περιφερειών

Μεταξύ των κύριων αιτημάτων συγκαταλέγονται οι νέοι ίδιοι πόροι, μια ισχυρή και μεταρρυθμισμένη πολιτική συνοχής και ένα μεγαλύτερο ταμείο για την αντιμετώπιση καταστάσεων έκτακτης ανάγκης.

Χρήστος Ράπτης
Χρήστος Ράπτης
Εγκαινιάστηκε στη Δανία το πρώτο εργοστάσιο πράσινης μεθανόλης – Καύσιμο για βιώσιμη ναυτιλία
Περιβάλλον 16.05.25

Εγκαινιάστηκε στη Δανία το πρώτο εργοστάσιο πράσινης μεθανόλης – Καύσιμο για βιώσιμη ναυτιλία

Η πράσινη μεθανόλη παράγεται από δεσμευμένο διοξείδιο του άνθρακα αντί από ορυκτό μεθάνιο. Θα χρησιμοποιηεί ως καύσιμο από τον γίγαντα των θαλάσσιων μεταφορών Maersk.

Σύνταξη
Πρώην διαιτητής της Super league πωλούσε παράνομους αποκωδικοποιητές για συνδρομητικά – Τον τσάκωσε η ΕΛ.ΑΣ.
Ελλάδα 16.05.25

Πρώην διαιτητής της Super league πωλούσε παράνομους αποκωδικοποιητές για συνδρομητικά – Τον τσάκωσε η ΕΛ.ΑΣ.

Ο πρώην διαιτητής της Super League, μαζί με τον αδελφό του είχαν στήσει φάμπρικα πειρατικών συνδρομητικών καναλιών και πουλούσαν αποκωδικοποιητές σε χρήστες

Σύνταξη
Παπασταύρου: Συγκριτικά πλεονεκτήματα η μοναδικότητα των θαλασσών μας και ο φυσικός πλούτος
«Γαλάζιες Σημαίες» 16.05.25

Παπασταύρου: Συγκριτικά πλεονεκτήματα η μοναδικότητα των θαλασσών μας και ο φυσικός πλούτος

Ο υπουργός Σταύρος Παπασταύρου στάθηκε στη μεγάλη σημασία που έχει για τη χώρα μας το γεγονός ότι το 96% των υδάτων κολύμβησης κατατάσσεται στην κατηγορία «εξαιρετικής ποιότητας»

Σύνταξη
Μπρους Σπρίνγκστιν: Η πατρίδα μου βρίσκεται στα χέρια μιας διεφθαρμένης και ανίκανης κυβέρνησης
Βίντεο 16.05.25

Μπρους Σπρίνγκστιν: Η πατρίδα μου βρίσκεται στα χέρια μιας διεφθαρμένης και ανίκανης κυβέρνησης

Ο Μπρους Σπρίνγκστιν άνοιξε την περιοδεία του στο Μάντσεστερ με μια σφοδρή κριτική στην κυβέρνηση Τραμπ η οποία, σύμφωνα με τον ίδιο, καταπατά τα πολιτικά δικαιώματα και προδίδει την Αμερική.

Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Ένας τραμπικός εναντίον ενός ευρωπαϊστή -Το διακύβευμα στις προεδρικές εκλογές στην Πολωνία
«Εκστρατεία ταυτότητας» 16.05.25

Ένας τραμπικός εναντίον ενός ευρωπαϊστή -Το διακύβευμα στις προεδρικές εκλογές στην Πολωνία

Το μέλλον της φιλοευρωπαϊκής κυβέρνησης στην Πολωνία εξαρτάται από τις προεδρικές εκλογές, οι οποίες διεξάγονται σε μια κρίσιμη στιγμή για την Ευρώπη

Σύνταξη
Must Read
Το μήνυμα Μερτς, η αντίδραση Μητσοτάκη, τα σενάρια για Viva Wallet, νέα ρουμανική καθυστέρηση για Cosmote, το εσωτερικό email στη Eurobank, ο στόχος Μιτζάλη

Το μήνυμα Μερτς, η αντίδραση Μητσοτάκη, τα σενάρια για Viva Wallet, νέα ρουμανική καθυστέρηση για Cosmote, το εσωτερικό email στη Eurobank, ο στόχος Μιτζάλη

Οι τελευταίες στιγμές μιας οικογένειας στην Πομπηία – Νέα έρευνα

Οι τελευταίες στιγμές μιας οικογένειας στην Πομπηία – Νέα έρευνα

Γλυπτά του Παρθενώνα: Αντιδράσεις για το «δανεισμό» – Η μόνιμη επιστροφή δε βρίσκεται στα σκαριά

Γλυπτά του Παρθενώνα: Αντιδράσεις για το «δανεισμό» – Η μόνιμη επιστροφή δε βρίσκεται στα σκαριά

Επιθανάτια εμπειρία: Πώς αντιδράει ο εγκέφαλος;

Επιθανάτια εμπειρία: Πώς αντιδράει ο εγκέφαλος;

Ανοιξιάτικο πικνίκ: Checklist με τα απαραίτητα

Ανοιξιάτικο πικνίκ: Checklist με τα απαραίτητα

Ακρωτηριασμένες γυναίκες της Ουκρανίας ποζάρουν στο Playboy με περηφάνια και δύναμη

Ακρωτηριασμένες γυναίκες της Ουκρανίας ποζάρουν στο Playboy με περηφάνια και δύναμη

Το θρεπτικό λαχανικό που προστατεύει το έντερο από βλάβες

Το θρεπτικό λαχανικό που προστατεύει το έντερο από βλάβες

Έμβρυα: Τι ρόλο παίζει στην ανάπτυξή τους η φωνή της μαμάς;

Έμβρυα: Τι ρόλο παίζει στην ανάπτυξή τους η φωνή της μαμάς;

Έρχεται το τέλος στην ανάληψη μετρητών με κάρτα στα ΑΤΜ

Έρχεται το τέλος στην ανάληψη μετρητών με κάρτα στα ΑΤΜ

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Παρασκευή 16 Μαϊου 2025
Απόρρητο