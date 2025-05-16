Παρασκευή 16 Μαϊου 2025
weather-icon 21o
Stream
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΝΤΟΝΑΛΝΤ ΤΡΑΜΠ
# BOTS ΠΡΟΠΑΓΑΝΔΑ
# ΕΚΛΟΓΗ ΠΑΠΑ
# ΔΑΣΜΟΙ
# ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
# 100 ΧΡΟΝΙΑ ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑΚΟΣ
# ΣΕΙΣΜΟΣ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# COOKING
# VITA
Rising Real Estate Prices Across Greece in 2024
English edition 16 Μαΐου 2025 | 13:30

Rising Real Estate Prices Across Greece in 2024

The average price per square meter for newly built properties in the broader Athens-Piraeus area reached 3,706 euros.

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
Ζάχαρη: 7 προειδοποιητικά σημάδια ότι το’ χεις παρακάνει

Ζάχαρη: 7 προειδοποιητικά σημάδια ότι το’ χεις παρακάνει

Spotlight

Property prices across Greece continued their upward trajectory in 2024, with an average increase of 6.5% compared to 2023, according to data from RE/MAX Hellas, the country’s largest real estate network. This increase was observed across all property categories, regardless of the construction year.

The dynamic growth of the real estate market is evident, as RE/MAX Hellas, with 86 offices nationwide, reported a 35.66% rise in total sales for 2024, while the number of transactions increased by 28.78%.

Property Price Breakdown

According to the data, newly built properties (up to five years old) saw their average price exceed 3,000 euros per square meter, marking a 6.1% annual increase. Older properties surpassed 2,000 euros per square meter, reflecting a 6.8% rise.

This upward trend was not limited to major urban centers but also extended to popular tourist areas, driven by sustained high demand and limited supply.

Besides Greek buyers who continue to view real estate as a secure investment—either for personal use or investment purposes—the market has also benefited from a growing number of foreign investors.

These buyers, interested in acquiring vacation homes, retirement properties, or pursuing business opportunities, increasingly see the Greek real estate market as an attractive option.

Regional Trends

Attica: In the Attica region, the prices of older properties (over five years old) rose by an average of 6.5%, while new properties saw a 6% increase. The average price per square meter for newly built properties in the broader Athens-Piraeus area reached 3,706 euros, while older properties averaged 2,460 euros per square meter.

Thessaloniki: The country’s second-largest city, Thessaloniki, exhibited similar trends with regional variations. Newly built properties averaged 2,597 euros per square meter, up 6.1%, while older properties reached 1,798 euros per square meter, a 6.4% increase from the previous year. Except for the city’s western areas, the most significant increases were observed in properties over five years old.

Rest of Greece: Elsewhere in the country, significant increases were recorded for both new and older properties. Older properties averaged 1,759 euros per square meter (a 7.6% rise), while new properties (up to five years old) averaged 2,723 euros per square meter, marking a 6.3% increase.

Source: tovima.com

Ειδήσεις Σήμερα: Headlines
Ηλεκτρισμός
Λογαριασμοί ρεύματος: Φέσια 3,2 δισ. ευρώ το 2024 λόγω ακρίβειας και ενεργειακού τουρισμού

Λογαριασμοί ρεύματος: Φέσια 3,2 δισ. ευρώ το 2024 λόγω ακρίβειας και ενεργειακού τουρισμού

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr

Ζάχαρη: 7 προειδοποιητικά σημάδια ότι το’ χεις παρακάνει

Ζάχαρη: 7 προειδοποιητικά σημάδια ότι το’ χεις παρακάνει

World
Ντόναλντ Τραμπ: Με επιστολές θα ενημερώσουμε για τους δασμούς

Ντόναλντ Τραμπ: Με επιστολές θα ενημερώσουμε για τους δασμούς

inWellness
inTown
«Η Μητέρα του Σκύλου» του Παύλου Μάτεσι με την Υρώ Μανέ ξεκινά καλοκαιρινή περιοδεία
inTickets 16.05.25

«Η Μητέρα του Σκύλου» του Παύλου Μάτεσι με την Υρώ Μανέ ξεκινά καλοκαιρινή περιοδεία

Η Υρώ Μανέ ενσαρκώνει την ηρωίδα Ραραού στο έργο «Η Μητέρα του Σκύλου», μια από τις πιο σπαρακτικές και ταυτόχρονα εξαιρετικά δυναμικές προσωπικότητες της σύγχρονης ελληνικής λογοτεχνίας.

Σύνταξη
English edition
Grigoris Georgatos – A football genius
English edition 16.05.25

Grigoris Georgatos – A football genius

The Greek version of Roberto Carlos was one of the all-time greats for the Reds, as he readily provided moments of magic and enjoyment on the pitch

Σύνταξη
Lajos Détári – Even the Gods have gone mad
English edition 15.05.25

Lajos Détári – Even the Gods have gone mad

In the summer of 1988 Olympiacos brought the Hungarian super star to Greece, a landmark player transfer for Greek football that was accompanied by a legendary welcome, excesses, glory and the advent of the ‘barren years’

Σύνταξη
The Triple Crown
English edition 15.05.25

The Triple Crown

Olympiacos’ incredible 1997 season was topped off with the triple crown - and then with an epic battle against Michael Jordan and friends

Σύνταξη
‘The Barren Years’
English edition 14.05.25

‘The Barren Years’

The team counted 10 years from its last championship, and for Olympiacos this is unbearable. The fact that it survived such turmoil, until the arrival of Socrates Kokkalis, was a feat

Σύνταξη
Dušan’s Way…
English edition 14.05.25

Dušan’s Way…

The model team that the great Dušan Bajević created in his image after he "sailed" into Piraeus in 1996 and made history. The force that won no fewer than seven Greek championships in a row, 1997-2003

Σύνταξη
A trumpet for life
English edition 13.05.25

A trumpet for life

The "Π", under the giant clock in Gate 7 of the old Karaiskakis Stadium was Attilio’s spot - Olympiacos was his calling

Σύνταξη
inStream
«Μία καινούργια οντότητα υπό την κυριαρχία του Ισραήλ» – Το προτεινόμενο σχέδιο για το μέλλον της Γάζας
Αποκαλυπτικό έγγραφο 16.05.25

«Μία καινούργια οντότητα υπό την κυριαρχία του Ισραήλ» – Το προτεινόμενο σχέδιο για το μέλλον της Γάζας

«Το σχέδιο δεν θέτει κανένα εμπόδιο στην ικανότητα των Παλαιστινίων για αυτοκαθορισμό, μόλις αναγνωρίσουν το Ισραήλ ως το έθνος-κράτος του εβραϊκού λαού και εγκαταλείψουν τον δρόμο της τρομοκρατίας»

Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
Η Ακρόπολη στο έλεος – Το ιπτάμενο παπούτσι για 380 ευρώ, η μήνυση του ΥΠΠΟ και οι αντιδράσεις
Απίστευτο 16.05.25

Η Ακρόπολη στο έλεος – Το ιπτάμενο παπούτσι για 380 ευρώ, η μήνυση του ΥΠΠΟ και οι αντιδράσεις

Αδιανόητο διαφημιστό σόου μεγάλης φίρμας αθλητικών παπουτσιών πάνω από την Ακρόπολη - Δεν έδωσε άδεια το Υπουργείο Πολιτισμού και καταθέτει μήνυση - Σφοδρές αντιδράσεις από κόμματα και αρχαιολόγους

Σύνταξη
Λάρισα: Προφυλακίστηκε ο 21χρονος μητροκτόνος – Ελεύθερος υπό όρους ο ξάδελφός του
Οι κατηγορίες 16.05.25

Προφυλακίστηκε ο 21χρονος μητροκτόνος της Λάρισας - Ελεύθερος υπό όρους ο ξάδελφός του

Οι κατηγορίες που αντιμετωπίζει για τη δολοφονία της μητέρας του στη Λάρισα είναι ανθρωποκτονία με πρόθεση σε ήρεμη ψυχική κατάσταση, παράνομη οπλοκατοχή και οπλοχρησία, κατοχή και χρήση ναρκωτικών

Σύνταξη
Κι ήταν όλοι τους εκεί: Μέσα στο πρώτο bachelorette της Λόρεν Σάντσεζ στο Παρίσι – έρχονται κι άλλα
Fizz 16.05.25

Κι ήταν όλοι τους εκεί: Μέσα στο πρώτο bachelorette της Λόρεν Σάντσεζ στο Παρίσι – έρχονται κι άλλα

Με ένα πάρτι υπερπαραγωγή, η Λόρεν Σάντσεζ ξεκίνησε τους εορτασμούς με φόντο τον γάμο της με τον Τζεφ Μπέζος, έχοντας δίπλα της όλη την αφρόκρεμα του Χόλιγουντ και των social media.

Σύνταξη
Από το γήπεδο στους φιλάθλους: Μια σεζόν γεμάτη συγκινήσεις, τρόπαια και αξέχαστες στιγμές
Τα Νέα της Αγοράς 16.05.25

Από το γήπεδο στους φιλάθλους: Μια σεζόν γεμάτη συγκινήσεις, τρόπαια και αξέχαστες στιγμές

Η Kaizen Gaming, μέσω του διεθνούς της brand, του Betano, είναι παρούσα σε κάθε μεγάλη στιγμή των UEFA Europa League και UEFA Conference League και προσφέρει μοναδικές εμπειρίες τόσο στους φιλάθλους όσο και στους εργαζόμενούς της.

Σύνταξη
Ένταση στη Βουλή μετά τη παραφωνία Καιρίδη για τη διχοτόμηση της Κύπρου- «Αναγνωρίζουμε παράνομη κατοχή, όχι διχοτόμηση»
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 16.05.25

Ένταση στη Βουλή μετά τη παραφωνία Καιρίδη για τη διχοτόμηση της Κύπρου- «Αναγνωρίζουμε παράνομη κατοχή, όχι διχοτόμηση»

Ο Καιρίδης σχολίασε αναφορά βουλευτή της Πλεύσης Ελευθερίας, πως ο Ερντογάν «ονειρεύεται διχοτόμηση», λέγοντας πως την έχει πραγματοποιήσει από το 1974.

Σύνταξη
Θεσσαλονίκη: Κοκαΐνη αξίας άνω των 2 εκατ. ευρώ ήταν κρυμμένη σε τελάρα με μπανάνες
Αναζητούνται οι δράστες 16.05.25

Κοκαΐνη αξίας άνω των 2 εκατ. ευρώ ήταν κρυμμένη σε τελάρα με μπανάνες

Το φορτίο με την κοκαΐνη προερχόταν από τον Ισημερινό με προορισμό το λιμάνι της Θεσσαλονίκης - Οι ελεγκτές της ΑΑΔΕ Τελωνεία εντόπισε και κατέσχεσε περισσότερα από 81 κιλά της ναρκωτικής ουσίας

Σύνταξη
Ο Τζάστιν Μπίμπερ έσπασε τη σιωπή του: Αυτή είναι η αλήθεια για τη σχέση του με τον Sean «Diddy» Combs
Επιτέλους 16.05.25

Ο Τζάστιν Μπίμπερ έσπασε τη σιωπή του: Αυτή είναι η αλήθεια για τη σχέση του με τον Sean «Diddy» Combs

Μετά από μήνες που οι φήμες έδιναν και έπαιρναν, ο Τζάστιν Μπίμπερ αποφάσισε να μιλήσει για τον Sean «Diddy» Combs, λίγες ημέρες μετά την έναρξη της δίκης του για σεξουαλική κακοποίηση και trafficking.

Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
Must Read
Το μήνυμα Μερτς, η αντίδραση Μητσοτάκη, τα σενάρια για Viva Wallet, νέα ρουμανική καθυστέρηση για Cosmote, το εσωτερικό email στη Eurobank, ο στόχος Μιτζάλη

Το μήνυμα Μερτς, η αντίδραση Μητσοτάκη, τα σενάρια για Viva Wallet, νέα ρουμανική καθυστέρηση για Cosmote, το εσωτερικό email στη Eurobank, ο στόχος Μιτζάλη

Οι τελευταίες στιγμές μιας οικογένειας στην Πομπηία – Νέα έρευνα

Οι τελευταίες στιγμές μιας οικογένειας στην Πομπηία – Νέα έρευνα

Γλυπτά του Παρθενώνα: Αντιδράσεις για το «δανεισμό» – Η μόνιμη επιστροφή δε βρίσκεται στα σκαριά

Γλυπτά του Παρθενώνα: Αντιδράσεις για το «δανεισμό» – Η μόνιμη επιστροφή δε βρίσκεται στα σκαριά

Επιθανάτια εμπειρία: Πώς αντιδράει ο εγκέφαλος;

Επιθανάτια εμπειρία: Πώς αντιδράει ο εγκέφαλος;

Ανοιξιάτικο πικνίκ: Checklist με τα απαραίτητα

Ανοιξιάτικο πικνίκ: Checklist με τα απαραίτητα

Ακρωτηριασμένες γυναίκες της Ουκρανίας ποζάρουν στο Playboy με περηφάνια και δύναμη

Ακρωτηριασμένες γυναίκες της Ουκρανίας ποζάρουν στο Playboy με περηφάνια και δύναμη

Το θρεπτικό λαχανικό που προστατεύει το έντερο από βλάβες

Το θρεπτικό λαχανικό που προστατεύει το έντερο από βλάβες

Έμβρυα: Τι ρόλο παίζει στην ανάπτυξή τους η φωνή της μαμάς;

Έμβρυα: Τι ρόλο παίζει στην ανάπτυξή τους η φωνή της μαμάς;

Έρχεται το τέλος στην ανάληψη μετρητών με κάρτα στα ΑΤΜ

Έρχεται το τέλος στην ανάληψη μετρητών με κάρτα στα ΑΤΜ

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Παρασκευή 16 Μαϊου 2025
Απόρρητο