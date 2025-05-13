Karpathos: Greece’s Best-Kept Secret Shines for Summer 2025

The “hidden” beauties of Karpathos, the second-largest island of the Dodecanese, have recently been highlighted by media outlets from Germany, the UK, and Poland, just in time for the 2025 summer season.

According to the German edition of Esquire, despite the widespread influence of mass tourism on many Greek islands, Karpathos has successfully retained its authentic character and tranquil charm. The island’s allure in 2025 lies in its wild and unspoiled landscapes. Dramatic mountain ranges stretch across the terrain, eventually meeting pristine, turquoise waters that appear almost surreal in their clarity.

The experience of hiking and running across Karpathos is described as dreamlike, making it an ideal destination for enthusiasts of exploration and nature.

The British Mirror highlights Karpathos as a rare hidden gem, drawing comparisons to the Caribbean. Unlike the heavily touristed islands of Santorini and Mykonos, Karpathos remains largely untouched by mass tourism.

Positioned in the southeastern Aegean, it is celebrated as one of Europe’s best-kept travel secrets. For visitors seeking active holidays, the island is crisscrossed with trails that offer breathtaking views.

Poland’s leading travel website TTG shares a similar perspective, portraying Karpathos as an ideal destination for lovers of beautiful beaches, Greek culture, and quality leisure. The publication emphasizes the island’s sense of unexplored beauty, dramatic landscapes, and unspoiled charm.

Karpathos is also noted for its well-preserved traditions, rich local cuisine, and diverse range of activities, from diving to hiking and running. Furthermore, its accommodations, restaurants, and tourism services are considered to be on par with those of more popular Greek islands, solidifying its reputation as a unique and unmatched travel experience.

In an effort to boost its international presence, the Municipality of Karpathos is implementing a multifaceted promotion strategy to showcase both the well-known and hidden facets of the island. This includes media familiarization trips, outreach to international media outlets, and ongoing engagement with airlines and tour operators.