Τρίτη 13 Μαϊου 2025
weather-icon 21o
Stream
Σημαντική είδηση:
13.05.2025 | 07:08
Σοβαρό τροχαίο στην παραλιακή με τέσσερις τραυματίες – ΙΧ προσέκρουσε σε κολώνα
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΝΤΟΝΑΛΝΤ ΤΡΑΜΠ
# BOTS ΠΡΟΠΑΓΑΝΔΑ
# ΕΚΛΟΓΗ ΠΑΠΑ
# ΔΑΣΜΟΙ
# ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
# 100 ΧΡΟΝΙΑ ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑΚΟΣ
# ΣΕΙΣΜΟΣ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# COOKING
# VITA
Greece Introduces the Personal Identification Number (PIN) in May
English edition 13 Μαΐου 2025 | 08:08

Greece Introduces the Personal Identification Number (PIN) in May

Through myinfo, citizens will have the ability to verify or update their personal information as recorded in the Civil Registry.

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
Εγκέφαλος: Πώς “διαβάζει” προτάσεις σε χρόνο μηδέν

Εγκέφαλος: Πώς “διαβάζει” προτάσεις σε χρόνο μηδέν

Spotlight

The Greek government is set to launch the Personal Identification Number (PIN) this May, as announced by Dimosthenis Anagnostopoulos, Secretary General of Information Systems & Digital Governance, during a state television interview, on Monday, May 12.

Anagnostopoulos clarified that the introduction of the PIN does not signify the abolition of existing identification numbers. Instead, it will simplify citizens‘ interactions with public services. He noted that the system would help correct errors within public records upon its activation.

New Platform “myinfo” for Data Verification

In response to concerns about old identification cards, he confirmed that citizens with outdated IDs would need to replace them, reminding the public that the deadline for renewal is approaching. He also noted that individuals would have the option to select specific information for their personal account, making it easier to remember.

The new PIN will be included on all newly issued identification cards, though Anagnostopoulos clarified that existing IDs remain valid.

Anagnostopoulos announced that the practice of providing photocopies of identification cards to public services and private institutions would be abolished, aiming to modernize interactions with government entities.

He further added that if citizens do not manually verify their details and obtain their PIN, the government will automatically issue one on their behalf.

The modernization effort also extends to family status and birth certificates, which citizens will no longer be required to submit to public services. Anagnostopoulos stated that these documents would be processed automatically through interoperability, ensuring that they are only generated when necessary.

Source: tovima.com

Ειδήσεις Σήμερα: Headlines
Xρηματιστήριο Αθηνών
Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Νέος «αέρας» με πρώτο σταθμό τις 1.800 μονάδες

Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Νέος «αέρας» με πρώτο σταθμό τις 1.800 μονάδες

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr

Το φαινόμενο της στρουθοκάμηλου: Ο αόρατος εχθρός της προσωπικής εξέλιξης

Το φαινόμενο της στρουθοκάμηλου: Ο αόρατος εχθρός της προσωπικής εξέλιξης

Macro
Δημόσιο Χρέος: Πώς (και πότε) θα φτάσουμε στο ορόσημο του 100% του ΑΕΠ

Δημόσιο Χρέος: Πώς (και πότε) θα φτάσουμε στο ορόσημο του 100% του ΑΕΠ

inWellness
inTown
RELIC: Η παράσταση με την οποία μας συστήθηκε ο Ευριπίδης Λασκαρίδης πριν δέκα χρόνια «ξαναζωντανεύει» στο Πτι Παλαί
inTickets 13.05.25

RELIC: Η παράσταση με την οποία μας συστήθηκε ο Ευριπίδης Λασκαρίδης πριν δέκα χρόνια «ξαναζωντανεύει» στο Πτι Παλαί

Μετά από 19 χώρες, 38 πόλεις και 10 χρόνια ζωής, η παράσταση «RELIC» του Ευριπίδη Λασκαρίδη επιστρέφει στην Αθήνα. Από τις 24 Σεπτεμβρίου στο Πτι Παλαί.

Σύνταξη
English edition
Predrag Djordjevic – Profession: Champion!
English edition 12.05.25

Predrag Djordjevic – Profession: Champion!

The legendary 'Djole' won 12 championships in 13 years playing for Olympiacos. The football ‘thoroughbred’ from Serbia who became a Piraeus man that marked an entire era for Olympiacos with his world class play

Σύνταξη
Erdogan Offers to Host Russia–Ukraine Peace Talks in Istanbul
English edition 11.05.25

Erdogan Offers to Host Russia–Ukraine Peace Talks in Istanbul

Following a phone call on Sunday, Turkish President Erdogan welcomed Vladimir Putin’s proposal for negotiations, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signaled that Kyiv remains open to talks, provided Moscow agrees to a ceasefire

Σύνταξη
inStream
ΗΠΑ: Ενεργειακή ασφάλεια και υδρογονάνθρακες στο επίκεντρο της συνάντησης Παπασταύρου – Μπέργκαμ
ΗΠΑ 13.05.25

Ενεργειακή ασφάλεια και υδρογονάνθρακες στο επίκεντρο της συνάντησης Παπασταύρου - Μπέργκαμ

Ο Σταύρος Παπασταύρου παρέδωσε έναν χάρτη στον Νταγκ Μπέργκαμ πάνω στον οποίο απεικονιζόταν τα οικόπεδα που έχουν προκηρυχθεί και για τα οποία έχει εκδηλώσει ενδιαφέρον η Chevron, καθώς και εκείνα που ερευνά η Exxon Mobil

Σύνταξη
Όλα τα ενδεχόμενα στο τραπέζι για το μπλακ άουτ στην Ισπανία – Εξετάζεται εκ νέου η κυβερνοεπίθεση
Συνεχίζεται η έρευνα 13.05.25

Όλα τα ενδεχόμενα στο τραπέζι για το μπλακ άουτ στην Ισπανία – Εξετάζεται εκ νέου η κυβερνοεπίθεση

Κυβερνητικοί αξιωματούχοι στην Ισπανία εκφράζουν «ανησυχίες» σχετικά με την ανθεκτικότητα των μηχανισμών κυβερνοάμυνας σε μικρές και μεσαίες εγκαταστάσεις παραγωγής ενέργειας

Σύνταξη
RELIC: Η παράσταση με την οποία μας συστήθηκε ο Ευριπίδης Λασκαρίδης πριν δέκα χρόνια «ξαναζωντανεύει» στο Πτι Παλαί
inTickets 13.05.25

RELIC: Η παράσταση με την οποία μας συστήθηκε ο Ευριπίδης Λασκαρίδης πριν δέκα χρόνια «ξαναζωντανεύει» στο Πτι Παλαί

Μετά από 19 χώρες, 38 πόλεις και 10 χρόνια ζωής, η παράσταση «RELIC» του Ευριπίδη Λασκαρίδη επιστρέφει στην Αθήνα. Από τις 24 Σεπτεμβρίου στο Πτι Παλαί.

Σύνταξη
Must Read
Ο σκακιστής Παπασταύρου, το μήνυμα Μανουσάκη, ο «διαμεσολαβητής» Λυσιμάχου, στόχος η Ευρωκλινική, το ρεκόρ της Επ. Κεφαλαιαγοράς

Ο σκακιστής Παπασταύρου, το μήνυμα Μανουσάκη, ο «διαμεσολαβητής» Λυσιμάχου, στόχος η Ευρωκλινική, το ρεκόρ της Επ. Κεφαλαιαγοράς

Με νέες ρυθμίσεις ξεπαγώνουν οικοδομικές άδειες

Με νέες ρυθμίσεις ξεπαγώνουν οικοδομικές άδειες

100 ημέρες Τραμπ: Οι 30 στιγμές μιας θητείας που ξεκίνησε όπως καμία άλλη

100 ημέρες Τραμπ: Οι 30 στιγμές μιας θητείας που ξεκίνησε όπως καμία άλλη

«Το παράδοξο του Φέρμι» αποκαλύπτει... που κρύβονται οι εξωγήινοι

«Το παράδοξο του Φέρμι» αποκαλύπτει... που κρύβονται οι εξωγήινοι

Ανοιξιάτικο πικνίκ: Checklist με τα απαραίτητα

Ανοιξιάτικο πικνίκ: Checklist με τα απαραίτητα

Patrick Schwarzenegger: Ο γιος του Arnold Schwarzenegger είναι το επόμενο μεγάλο όνομα του Hollywood

Patrick Schwarzenegger: Ο γιος του Arnold Schwarzenegger είναι το επόμενο μεγάλο όνομα του Hollywood

Πώς να προσθέσετε 15 χρόνια στην ζωή σας

Πώς να προσθέσετε 15 χρόνια στην ζωή σας

Παιδί: Τελικά δεν είναι καλό να του λέμε πόσο υπέροχο είναι;

Παιδί: Τελικά δεν είναι καλό να του λέμε πόσο υπέροχο είναι;

Αντιπυρική περίοδος: Παράταση της προθεσμίας καθαρισμού οικοπέδων μέχρι 15 Ιουνίου – «Τσουχτερά» πρόστιμα

Αντιπυρική περίοδος: Παράταση της προθεσμίας καθαρισμού οικοπέδων μέχρι 15 Ιουνίου – «Τσουχτερά» πρόστιμα

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Τρίτη 13 Μαϊου 2025
Απόρρητο