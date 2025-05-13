Greece Introduces the Personal Identification Number (PIN) in May

The Greek government is set to launch the Personal Identification Number (PIN) this May, as announced by Dimosthenis Anagnostopoulos, Secretary General of Information Systems & Digital Governance, during a state television interview, on Monday, May 12.

Anagnostopoulos clarified that the introduction of the PIN does not signify the abolition of existing identification numbers. Instead, it will simplify citizens‘ interactions with public services. He noted that the system would help correct errors within public records upon its activation.

New Platform “myinfo” for Data Verification

The launch of the PIN will be accompanied by the introduction of a digital platform called “myinfo,” set to be announced in the coming days. Through myinfo, citizens will have the ability to verify or update their personal information as recorded in the Civil Registry. Anagnostopoulos estimated that more than one million individuals would see improvements in the accuracy of their public records, as discrepancies would be corrected across all government documents.

In response to concerns about old identification cards, he confirmed that citizens with outdated IDs would need to replace them, reminding the public that the deadline for renewal is approaching. He also noted that individuals would have the option to select specific information for their personal account, making it easier to remember.

The new PIN will be included on all newly issued identification cards, though Anagnostopoulos clarified that existing IDs remain valid.

The End of ID Photocopies

Anagnostopoulos announced that the practice of providing photocopies of identification cards to public services and private institutions would be abolished, aiming to modernize interactions with government entities.

He further added that if citizens do not manually verify their details and obtain their PIN, the government will automatically issue one on their behalf.

The modernization effort also extends to family status and birth certificates, which citizens will no longer be required to submit to public services. Anagnostopoulos stated that these documents would be processed automatically through interoperability, ensuring that they are only generated when necessary.

Source: tovima.com