Greece Introduces the Personal Identification Number (PIN) in May
Through myinfo, citizens will have the ability to verify or update their personal information as recorded in the Civil Registry.
The Greek government is set to launch the Personal Identification Number (PIN) this May, as announced by Dimosthenis Anagnostopoulos, Secretary General of Information Systems & Digital Governance, during a state television interview, on Monday, May 12.
New Platform “myinfo” for Data Verification
In response to concerns about old identification cards, he confirmed that citizens with outdated IDs would need to replace them, reminding the public that the deadline for renewal is approaching. He also noted that individuals would have the option to select specific information for their personal account, making it easier to remember.
The new PIN will be included on all newly issued identification cards, though Anagnostopoulos clarified that existing IDs remain valid.
Anagnostopoulos announced that the practice of providing photocopies of identification cards to public services and private institutions would be abolished, aiming to modernize interactions with government entities.
He further added that if citizens do not manually verify their details and obtain their PIN, the government will automatically issue one on their behalf.
The modernization effort also extends to family status and birth certificates, which citizens will no longer be required to submit to public services. Anagnostopoulos stated that these documents would be processed automatically through interoperability, ensuring that they are only generated when necessary.
Source: tovima.com
