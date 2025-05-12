Δευτέρα 12 Μαϊου 2025
Athens Airport Adds Direct Flights to Los Angeles and Chengdu
English edition 12 Μαΐου 2025 | 12:31

Athens Airport Adds Direct Flights to Los Angeles and Chengdu

Los Angeles represents a significant market for Athens, with over 100,000 indirect trips annually.

Athens International Airport (AIA) is spreading its wings further to the East and West by adding new long-haul flights to and from the United States and China. The most recent addition is a direct air connection with Los Angeles, marking a significant milestone as it is the first time in the airport’s history that Athens is directly linked to the Californian city.

AIA aims to attract more long-distance travelers, who currently make up only 11% of its passenger base, with the expectation of boosting revenue, targeting routes with passengers from regions with strong purchasing power.

New Routes from the United States and China

The latest U.S. route addition is operated by Norse Atlantic Airways, which recently launched a new transatlantic connection between Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and Athens (ATH).

This expansion is part of Norse Atlantic’s strategy to broaden its network, making Los Angeles the latest U.S. city connected directly to the Greek capital. The route will commence on June 3, 2025, with four weekly flights. Fares start at $269 (or €259), offering both economy and premium cabin options.

Simultaneously, AIA’s new eastern expansion comes through Sichuan Airlines, a newcomer to the Athens airport. Starting this summer, the airline will link Chengdu to Athens, initially with a stopover in Istanbul.

An Economic and Cultural Boost

During the launch event, Norse Atlantic Airways CEO Bjorn Tore Larsen expressed optimism about the new route, expecting strong demand for affordable transatlantic travel. He highlighted the opportunity for passengers to explore both Athens and Los Angeles while reinforcing the airline’s commitment to accessible travel.

Los Angeles represents a significant market for Athens, with over 100,000 indirect trips annually. California hosts the second-largest Greek-American community in the United States, making the new direct connection highly anticipated.

AIA’s Communication and Marketing Director noted the surge in U.S. air traffic, which has significantly improved since 2019. From just 46 weekly flights in 2019 from three U.S. cities, the number has more than doubled to 103 weekly flights from eight cities by 2025, operated by six airlines.

Source: tovima.com

English edition
