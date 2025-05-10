International Museum Day Hits Athens on May 18 with Free Tours & Events

On Sunday, May 18th, museums all over Greece are throwing open their doors for free in celebration of International Museum Day 2025. They’ve got a bevy of events planned, all centered around this year’s theme: “Museums and Societies in Constant Change”.

This year’s theme looks at museums as spaces that grow and change right along with society, helping us understand our culture, become more sustainable, and get creative. The celebration will focus on keeping traditions alive, getting young people involved, and using new tech.

The Herakleidon Museum has been chosen as the honored Greek institution for 2025’s celebrations. Located in the heart of Thisio, this museum is all about bringing together art, science, and history. From May 12th to 17th, they’re running special tours exploring exhibits like the Eupalinian Trench, Greek Theatre, and the Antikythera Mechanism. On May 18th at 7 PM, the main event will be held at the museum (16 Herakleidon Street), with speeches and performances showing off how they blend different fields of study. And kids and families will be able to get hands-on with science and art through various workshops.

Featured Events Across Athens

Herakleidon Museum (16 Herakleidon St., Thisio)

May 12, 14 & 16 at 16:30 – Thematic Guided Tours (registration required)

– (registration required) May 17 (All day) – Cultural street celebration on Herakleidon Street (no registration)

– Cultural street celebration on Herakleidon Street (no registration) May 18

10:30 – Children’s Mathematics and Physics workshops 12:30 – Children’s Art and Family workshops

(Registration required on the museum’s website) 19:00 – Main celebratory event of International Museum Day in the museum’s event hall



Museum of Cycladic Art

May 18 (All day) – Free entry, activities for all ages including: Live demonstrations of basketry and loom weaving Storytelling sessions

Screenings on Cycladic heritage

(No registration required)

– Free entry, activities for all ages including:

National Archaeological Museum

May 16 (Friday) – Thematic Tours (registration required online) 10:00 – “Cosmetics and Perfumes of the Mycenaean Era” 11:15 – “Neolithic Society and New Museology” 12:30 – “The Strangers in Ancient Athens” 13:45 – “Life and Death Through the Ages”

– Thematic Tours (registration required online) May 18

17:00–18:30 – Live music performances by the Camerata, lyre, and wind ensembles

(Free, no registration) Virtual Tours for mobility and hearing-impaired visitors accessible online from May 18 May 16, 10:00–12:00 – Educational program and visual arts workshop for primary schools

(Call 213 2144813 to register)



Jewish Museum of Greece

May 18, 11:30–12:30 – Guided tour of the new exhibition: “The Hunted Birds: Greek Jews after WWII”

(Pre-registration required)



Technopolis Museum (Technopolis, Gazi)

May 18

11:00–12:30 – Theatrical walking tour “Windmills”

(Registration: gasmuseum.gr or 213 0109325) 12:00–13:30 – Kids’ workshop: “From Gazi to Infinity” for ages 6–11

(Pre-registration required)



National Gallery – Alexandros Soutsos Museum

May 18 at 12:00 & 14:00 – Youth Council activity: envisioning the future of the museum (ages 12–25)

(Email: edu.episkepseis@nationalgallery.gr to participate)

Epigraphic Museum

May 17, 20:30–21:30 – Concert: De Profundis (registration via This is Athens platform)

– Concert: (registration via This is Athens platform) May 18

11:00–12:00 – Thematic tour: “Young People in Antiquity” 11:00–12:30 – Children’s art activity: “The Little Timothea” 12:00–13:30 – Marble engraving workshop

(All events require pre-registration at 210 8847576 or 210 8232950, ext. 203/205/209)



National Museum of Contemporary Art (EMST)

May 18, 11:30–13:00 – Meeting Points : Multisensory experience and co-creation workshop

(Email: info@offstream.org to register)

– : Multisensory experience and co-creation workshop May 22, 19:00 – Launch of the “Save the Dates” audiovisual archive

Museum of Greek Children’s Art

May 18, 10:30–12:00 – Workshop for ages 6–12 inspired by artist Marisol Escobar

(Pre-registration required on the museum website)

Goulandris Natural History Museum, Kifissia

May 18

10:00–17:00 – Climate Change and Us exhibition 10:00–15:00 – Main Natural History exhibits 11:00–14:00 – 360° screenings “Truth in the Face” (hourly) 10:00–15:00 – Botanical art exhibition “Anthografia”

(All events open entry, no registration needed)



National Historical Museum (Old Parliament)

May 18, 11:30–13:00 – Shadow theatre workshop on Greek Revolution heroes for children

(Reservation: 210 3222266, ext. 109)

Museum of Hellenic Folk Music – Phoebos Anogeianakis

May 17, 10:00-10:45 – Educational music program for families with infants 12-24 months old. (Pre-registration required)

Source: tovima.com