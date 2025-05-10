Σάββατο 10 Μαϊου 2025
weather-icon 21o
Stream
Σημαντική είδηση:
10.05.2025 | 11:19
Κατέληξε η τουρίστρια που παρασύρθηκε από αυτοκίνητο στη Ρόδο
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΝΤΟΝΑΛΝΤ ΤΡΑΜΠ
# BOTS ΠΡΟΠΑΓΑΝΔΑ
# ΕΚΛΟΓΗ ΠΑΠΑ
# ΔΑΣΜΟΙ
# ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
# 100 ΧΡΟΝΙΑ ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑΚΟΣ
# ΣΕΙΣΜΟΣ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# COOKING
# VITA
International Museum Day Hits Athens on May 18 with Free Tours & Events
English edition 10 Μαΐου 2025 | 12:10

International Museum Day Hits Athens on May 18 with Free Tours & Events

On Sunday, May 18th, museums all over Greece are throwing open their doors for free in celebration of International Museum Day 2025.

Σύνταξη
A
A
Vita.gr
Πάρκινσον: Επείγουσα προειδοποίηση- Δημοφιλή τρόφιμα συνδέονται με τη νόσο

Πάρκινσον: Επείγουσα προειδοποίηση- Δημοφιλή τρόφιμα συνδέονται με τη νόσο

Spotlight

On Sunday, May 18th, museums all over Greece are throwing open their doors for free in celebration of International Museum Day 2025. They’ve got a bevy of events planned, all centered around this year’s theme: “Museums and Societies in Constant Change”.

This year’s theme looks at museums as spaces that grow and change right along with society, helping us understand our culture, become more sustainable, and get creative. The celebration will focus on keeping traditions alive, getting young people involved, and using new tech.

The Herakleidon Museum has been chosen as the honored Greek institution for 2025’s celebrations. Located in the heart of Thisio, this museum is all about bringing together art, science, and history. From May 12th to 17th, they’re running special tours exploring exhibits like the Eupalinian Trench, Greek Theatre, and the Antikythera Mechanism. On May 18th at 7 PM, the main event will be held at the museum (16 Herakleidon Street), with speeches and performances showing off how they blend different fields of study. And kids and families will be able to get hands-on with science and art through various workshops.

Herakleidon Museum (16 Herakleidon St., Thisio)

  • May 12, 14 & 16 at 16:30 – Thematic Guided Tours (registration required)
  • May 17 (All day) – Cultural street celebration on Herakleidon Street (no registration)
  • May 18

    • 10:30 – Children’s Mathematics and Physics workshops
    • 12:30 – Children’s Art and Family workshops
      (Registration required on the museum’s website)
    • 19:00 – Main celebratory event of International Museum Day in the museum’s event hall

Museum of Cycladic Art

  • May 18 (All day) – Free entry, activities for all ages including:
    • Live demonstrations of basketry and loom weaving
    • Storytelling sessions
    • Screenings on Cycladic heritage
      (No registration required)

National Archaeological Museum

  • May 16 (Friday) – Thematic Tours (registration required online)
    • 10:00 – “Cosmetics and Perfumes of the Mycenaean Era”
    • 11:15 – “Neolithic Society and New Museology”
    • 12:30 – “The Strangers in Ancient Athens”
    • 13:45 – “Life and Death Through the Ages”
  • May 18

    • 17:00–18:30 – Live music performances by the Camerata, lyre, and wind ensembles
      (Free, no registration)
    • Virtual Tours for mobility and hearing-impaired visitors accessible online from May 18
    • May 16, 10:00–12:00 – Educational program and visual arts workshop for primary schools
      (Call 213 2144813 to register)

Jewish Museum of Greece

  • May 18, 11:30–12:30 – Guided tour of the new exhibition: “The Hunted Birds: Greek Jews after WWII”
    (Pre-registration required)

Technopolis Museum (Technopolis, Gazi)

  • May 18

    • 11:00–12:30 – Theatrical walking tour “Windmills”
      (Registration: gasmuseum.gr or 213 0109325)
    • 12:00–13:30 – Kids’ workshop: “From Gazi to Infinity” for ages 6–11
      (Pre-registration required)

National Gallery – Alexandros Soutsos Museum

  • May 18 at 12:00 & 14:00 – Youth Council activity: envisioning the future of the museum (ages 12–25)
    (Email: edu.episkepseis@nationalgallery.gr to participate)

Epigraphic Museum

  • May 17, 20:30–21:30 – Concert: De Profundis (registration via This is Athens platform)
  • May 18

    • 11:00–12:00 – Thematic tour: “Young People in Antiquity”
    • 11:00–12:30 – Children’s art activity: “The Little Timothea”
    • 12:00–13:30 – Marble engraving workshop
      (All events require pre-registration at 210 8847576 or 210 8232950, ext. 203/205/209)

National Museum of Contemporary Art (EMST)

  • May 18, 11:30–13:00 – Meeting Points: Multisensory experience and co-creation workshop
    (Email: info@offstream.org to register)
  • May 22, 19:00 – Launch of the “Save the Dates” audiovisual archive

Museum of Greek Children’s Art

  1. May 18, 10:30–12:00 – Workshop for ages 6–12 inspired by artist Marisol Escobar
    (Pre-registration required on the museum website)

Goulandris Natural History Museum, Kifissia

  • May 18

    • 10:00–17:00 – Climate Change and Us exhibition
    • 10:00–15:00 – Main Natural History exhibits
    • 11:00–14:00 – 360° screenings “Truth in the Face” (hourly)
    • 10:00–15:00 – Botanical art exhibition “Anthografia”
      (All events open entry, no registration needed)

National Historical Museum (Old Parliament)

  • May 18, 11:30–13:00 – Shadow theatre workshop on Greek Revolution heroes for children
    (Reservation: 210 3222266, ext. 109)

Museum of Hellenic Folk Music – Phoebos Anogeianakis

  •  May 17, 10:00-10:45 –  Educational music program for families with infants 12-24 months old. (Pre-registration required)

Source: tovima.com

Ειδήσεις Σήμερα: Headlines
Business
Ξενοδοχεία: Οι 12 εισηγμένες που… έγιναν και ξενοδόχοι

Ξενοδοχεία: Οι 12 εισηγμένες που… έγιναν και ξενοδόχοι

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr

Πάρκινσον: Επείγουσα προειδοποίηση- Δημοφιλή τρόφιμα συνδέονται με τη νόσο

Πάρκινσον: Επείγουσα προειδοποίηση- Δημοφιλή τρόφιμα συνδέονται με τη νόσο

Ενέργεια
Παπασταύρου: Η πιθανή γεώτρηση της ExxonMobil στην Κρήτη στις στο Χιούστον

Παπασταύρου: Η πιθανή γεώτρηση της ExxonMobil στην Κρήτη στις στο Χιούστον

inWellness
inTown
English edition
Down by the Water
English edition 09.05.25

Down by the Water

Sofia Dara and Eli Roussaki didn't just leave their mark on Greek swimming and the Olympic team, they essentially changed and advanced competitive swimming in Greece

Σύνταξη
Giovanni – When imagination calls the shots
English edition 09.05.25

Giovanni – When imagination calls the shots

A wizard: one who systematically practices magic in the context of primitive society / one who attracts or fascinates with their skills or abilities / a priest in certain eastern peoples of antiquity

Σύνταξη
Christian Karembeu – The Ambassador
English edition 08.05.25

Christian Karembeu – The Ambassador

His life and career read like a fairy tale: from remote New Caledonia to the top-flight of European football and ultimately the red-and-white heart of Piraeus. A world champion with a humble soul and a timeless influence

Σύνταξη
Greek Public Debt to Be on Track by 2029, FinMin Says
English edition 08.05.25

Greek Public Debt to Be on Track by 2029, FinMin Says

The minister met with the director general of PDMA, Dimitris Tsakonas, praising his team’s efforts. Referring to the de-escalation of the country’s huge debt, Pierrarakis noted, “This is a great achievement, and many congratulations are due to the PDMA, its staff, and its General Director, Mr. Tsakonas.”

Σύνταξη
Tasos Mitropoulos – Greek Football’s ‘Rambo’
English edition 07.05.25

Tasos Mitropoulos – Greek Football’s ‘Rambo’

The story of Tasos Mitropoulos is not just the career journey of a great Olympiacos player, it's the chronicle of a life in red-and-white, one full of tension, leadership, some wrong turns but complete dedication

Σύνταξη
Vangelis Kousoulakis – Ahead of his time
English edition 06.05.25

Vangelis Kousoulakis – Ahead of his time

A ‘box-to-box’ midfielder even before the term was coined became a ‘TV star’ with a spectacular goal at the Leoforos Alexandras Stadium; his presence marked an entire Olympiacos era

Σύνταξη
Dušan Ivković – Simply the Best…
English edition 06.05.25

Dušan Ivković – Simply the Best…

He was a legend long before he took over at Olympiacos. But it was in Piraeus that he joined forces with the team closest to his heart, and together they worked wonders

Σύνταξη
inStream
Άρης: Θέλει να αποχαιρετήσει με νίκη τη σεζόν και τον Νταρίντα
Ποδόσφαιρο 10.05.25

Άρης: Θέλει να αποχαιρετήσει με νίκη τη σεζόν και τον Νταρίντα

Με νίκη θελει να «κλείσει» τις υποχρεώσεις του στη σεζόν ο Άρης, τη φανέλα του οποίου θα φορέσει για τελευταία φορά στο σαββατιάτικο (10/5,18.30) εντός έδρας παιχνίδι με τον Αστέρα Τρίπολης, ο Βλάντιμιρ Νταρίντα.

Σύνταξη
Ινδία – Πακιστάν: Θα μπορούσαν να χρησιμοποιήσουν πυρηνικά όπλα; Τι προβλέπουν τα δόγματά τους
Τα οπλοστάσιά τους 10.05.25

Θα μπορούσαν να χρησιμοποιήσουν πυρηνικά όπλα Ινδία και Πακιστάν; Τι προβλέπουν τα δόγματά τους

Πότε έγιναν πυρηνικά κράτη Ινδία και Πακιστάν - Πόσες πυρηνικές κεφαλές διαθέτουν οι δύο χώρες, οι «κόκκινες γραμμές» για τη χρησιμοποίηση τέτοιων όπλων

Νεκτάριος Δαργάκης
Νεκτάριος Δαργάκης
Must Read
Το all cash του Περιστέρη, ανοίγει η «βεντάλια» της Qualco, οι επόμενες κινήσεις Εξάρχου, οι θέσεις τη Aegean, η δέσμευση Karas, τα ραντάρ του Ιωάννου, τα ραντεβού των τραπεζιτών

Το all cash του Περιστέρη, ανοίγει η «βεντάλια» της Qualco, οι επόμενες κινήσεις Εξάρχου, οι θέσεις τη Aegean, η δέσμευση Karas, τα ραντάρ του Ιωάννου, τα ραντεβού των τραπεζιτών

Με νέες ρυθμίσεις ξεπαγώνουν οικοδομικές άδειες

Με νέες ρυθμίσεις ξεπαγώνουν οικοδομικές άδειες

100 ημέρες Τραμπ: Οι 30 στιγμές μιας θητείας που ξεκίνησε όπως καμία άλλη

100 ημέρες Τραμπ: Οι 30 στιγμές μιας θητείας που ξεκίνησε όπως καμία άλλη

«Το παράδοξο του Φέρμι» αποκαλύπτει... που κρύβονται οι εξωγήινοι

«Το παράδοξο του Φέρμι» αποκαλύπτει... που κρύβονται οι εξωγήινοι

Ανοιξιάτικο πικνίκ: Checklist με τα απαραίτητα

Ανοιξιάτικο πικνίκ: Checklist με τα απαραίτητα

Patrick Schwarzenegger: Ο γιος του Arnold Schwarzenegger είναι το επόμενο μεγάλο όνομα του Hollywood

Patrick Schwarzenegger: Ο γιος του Arnold Schwarzenegger είναι το επόμενο μεγάλο όνομα του Hollywood

Πώς να προσθέσετε 15 χρόνια στην ζωή σας

Πώς να προσθέσετε 15 χρόνια στην ζωή σας

Παιδί: Τελικά δεν είναι καλό να του λέμε πόσο υπέροχο είναι;

Παιδί: Τελικά δεν είναι καλό να του λέμε πόσο υπέροχο είναι;

Αντιπυρική περίοδος: Παράταση της προθεσμίας καθαρισμού οικοπέδων μέχρι 15 Ιουνίου – «Τσουχτερά» πρόστιμα

Αντιπυρική περίοδος: Παράταση της προθεσμίας καθαρισμού οικοπέδων μέχρι 15 Ιουνίου – «Τσουχτερά» πρόστιμα

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Σάββατο 10 Μαϊου 2025
Απόρρητο